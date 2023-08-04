Executive Summary

"In the first half of 2023 higher than expected Vraylar royalty revenues and solid demand across markets and business units boosted our sales figures. While underlying profitability remained solid as reflected also in cash generation, headline earnings numbers were hit by a number of one-off factors in this period.

The sale of the wholesale and retail arm in Romania dented topline in Q2 but left operating profits unaffected. The proceeds of the sale were greater than book value and this, along with hedge operations, offset a big part of the revaluation losses coming from continued negative foreign currency trends. Recent additions to our WHC portfolio add up to significant future revenue and earnings potential and will contribute to securing a leading position in European Women's Healthcare."

Gábor Orbán