Gedeon Richter

Report to the Budapest Stock Exchange

6 months to June 2023

Contents

Executive Summary

4

Group performance

6

Extraordinary events impacting the reporting period

6

Notes on the share buy-back programme

6

Group financials

6

Exchange rate impact on main consolidated P&L items

6

Notes on profitability

7

Notes on liquidity

7

Performance of strategic focus areas

8

Women's Healthcare (WHC) strategic focus area

8

Sales by geographies

8

Portfolio management

9

Turnover of key WHC products by geographies

9

Bemfola®

9

Evra®

10

Other Key WHC products

10

Notes on WHC profitability

10

Neuropsychiatry (CNS) strategic focus area

11

Global reach

11

Notes on CNS profitability

11

Biotechnology (BIO) strategic focus area

12

Turnover of teriparatide

12

Turnover of CDMO projects

12

Notes on BIO profitability

12

General medicines (GM) strategic focus area

13

Sales by geographies

13

Notes on GM profitability

14

Risk management

15

Financial risks

15

Hedging policy

16

Strategic and operational risks

16

Consolidated financial statements

17

Business segment information

17

Note on previous Wholesale and retail segment performance

19

Sales by geographies

19

Selected business metrics

19

Consolidated Financial Statements

20

Consolidated Balance Sheet - Assets

20

Consolidated Balance Sheet - Equity and Liabilities

21

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

22

2

6 months to June 2023 - Report to the Budapest Stock Exchange

Consolidated Income Statement - HUF

24

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income - HUF

25

Consolidated Income Statement - EUR

26

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income - EUR

27

Consolidated Income Statement - 3 months to June HUF, EUR

28

Consolidated Cash-flow Statement

29

Consolidated net financial loss/income (HUF, EUR)

30

Unrealised financial loss/income (HUF, EUR)

30

Period end exchange rates

30

Realised financial loss/income (HUF, EUR)

31

Notes to consolidated financial statements

31

Balance Sheet items

31

P&L items

32

Gross profit and margin

32

Sales and marketing expenses

33

Administrative and general expenses

33

Research and development expenses

33

Other income and Other expenses

33

Profit from operations, operating margin and EBITDA

34

Income and deferred tax

34

Net income margin attributable to owners of the parent

34

Disclosures and Disclaimers

35

Appendix 1

36

Further information related to Sales of Pharmaceutical segment

36

Pharma sales to Top 10 markets

36

Appendix 2

36

Selected average exchange rates

36

Appendix 3

37

Consolidated figures are prepared in accordance with relevant IFRS regulations and presented in million Hungarian Forint (HUFm). The Report may also contain figures in other currencies but only for indicative purposes.

For electronic document please follow the link below:

https://www.gedeonrichter.com/en/investors/company-reports

3

Executive Summary

"In the first half of 2023 higher than expected Vraylar royalty revenues and solid demand across markets and business units boosted our sales figures. While underlying profitability remained solid as reflected also in cash generation, headline earnings numbers were hit by a number of one-off factors in this period.

The sale of the wholesale and retail arm in Romania dented topline in Q2 but left operating profits unaffected. The proceeds of the sale were greater than book value and this, along with hedge operations, offset a big part of the revaluation losses coming from continued negative foreign currency trends. Recent additions to our WHC portfolio add up to significant future revenue and earnings potential and will contribute to securing a leading position in European Women's Healthcare."

Gábor Orbán

Consolidated

HUFm

EURm

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

sales

6 months to June

%

6 months to June

Total

413,436

360,980

52,456

14.5

1,085.1

954.3

HUFm

EURm

Pharma sales

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

6 months to June

%

6 months to June

EUROPE

226,645

190,622

36,023

18.9

594.9

503.9

WEU

65,269

54,195

11,074

20.4

171.3

143.3

CEU

76,353

66,770

9,583

14.4

200.4

176.5

Hungary

26,299

22,769

3,530

15.5

69.0

60.2

EEU

85,023

69,657

15,366

22.1

223.2

184.1

Russia

63,033

50,795

12,238

24.1

165.4

134.3

NORTHAM

97,845

72,522

25,323

34.9

256.8

191.7

USA

95,939

70,738

25,201

35.6

251.8

187.0

LATAM

11,876

8,576

3,300

38.5

31.2

22.7

APAC

21,265

18,276

2,989

16.4

55.8

48.3

China

12,914

9,325

3,589

38.5

33.9

24.7

ROW

4,508

2,753

1,755

63.7

11.8

7.3

Total

362,139

292,749

69,390

23.7

950.5

773.9

For further information on Pharmaceutical sales please refer to Appendix 2 on page 36.

Approximate exchange rate gain at pharma sales level:

HUF +3.5bn

4

6 months to June 2023 - Report to the Budapest Stock Exchange

Specialty sales -

HUFm

EURm

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

pharmaceuticals

6 months to June

%

6 months to June

CNS - cariprazine

89,410

60,778

28,632

47.1

234.7

160.7

Vraylar® royalty

83,963

57,330

26,633

46.5

220.4

151.6

(USA)

Vraylar® royalty

76

0

76

n.a.

0.2

0.0

(CA)

Vraylar® royalty

25

0

25

n.a.

0.1

0.0

(PR)

Reagila®

5,346

3,449

1,897

55.0

14.0

9.1

WHC

129,738

102,839

26,899

26.2

340.5

271.9

OCs

71,264

58,698

12,566

21.4

187.0

155.2

of which:

5,240

2,180

3,060

140.4

13.8

5.8

Drovelis®

Bemfola®

12,357

11,195

1,162

10.4

32.4

29.6

Evra®

14,704

11,801

2,903

24.6

38.6

31.2

Cyclogest®

2,912

2,009

903

44.9

7.6

5.3

Ryeqo®

2,403

697

1,706

244.8

6.3

1.8

Lenzetto®

3,327

2,588

739

28.6

8.7

6.8

BIO - teriparatide

10,292

9,232

1,060

11.5

27.0

24.4

Total

229,440

172,850

56,590

32.7

602.2

457.0

Proportion to

63.4

59.0

Pharma sales (%)

Selected

HUFm

EURm

consolidated

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

business

6 months to June

%

6 months to June

metrics

Revenues

413,436

360,980

52,456

14.5

1,085.1

954.3

Gross profit

256,307

206,031

50,276

24.4

672.7

544.7

EBIT

95,013

89,455

5,558

6.2

249.4

236.5

Clean EBIT*

111,183

90,288

20,895

23.1

291.8

238.7

Gross margin (%)

62.0

57.1

EBIT margin (%)

23.0

24.8

Profit margin

attributable to

owners of the parent

(%)

16.4

31.5

Free cash-flow**

(9,712)

60,846

-70,558

-

(25.5)

160.9

CAPEX

61,267

24,164

37,103

153.5

160.8

63.9

EPS (HUF, EUR)

365

610

-245

-40.2

0.96

1.61

ROE (%)

10,6

19,7

Cash conversion

226.2

213.0

13.2

6.2

cycle (days)

Note:

  • Clean EBIT (cEBIT) = Gross profit less Operating Expenses (S&M, G&A, R&D) less Claw-back expenses plus milestone income.
  • See Appendix 3 on page 37

5

