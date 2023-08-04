Gedeon Richter
Report to the Budapest Stock Exchange
6 months to June 2023
Contents
Executive Summary
4
Group performance
6
Extraordinary events impacting the reporting period
6
Notes on the share buy-back programme
6
Group financials
6
Exchange rate impact on main consolidated P&L items
6
Notes on profitability
7
Notes on liquidity
7
Performance of strategic focus areas
8
Women's Healthcare (WHC) strategic focus area
8
Sales by geographies
8
Portfolio management
9
Turnover of key WHC products by geographies
9
Bemfola®
9
Evra®
10
Other Key WHC products
10
Notes on WHC profitability
10
Neuropsychiatry (CNS) strategic focus area
11
Global reach
11
Notes on CNS profitability
11
Biotechnology (BIO) strategic focus area
12
Turnover of teriparatide
12
Turnover of CDMO projects
12
Notes on BIO profitability
12
General medicines (GM) strategic focus area
13
Sales by geographies
13
Notes on GM profitability
14
Risk management
15
Financial risks
15
Hedging policy
16
Strategic and operational risks
16
Consolidated financial statements
17
Business segment information
17
Note on previous Wholesale and retail segment performance
19
Sales by geographies
19
Selected business metrics
19
Consolidated Financial Statements
20
Consolidated Balance Sheet - Assets
20
Consolidated Balance Sheet - Equity and Liabilities
21
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
22
2
6 months to June 2023 - Report to the Budapest Stock Exchange
Consolidated Income Statement - HUF
24
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income - HUF
25
Consolidated Income Statement - EUR
26
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income - EUR
27
Consolidated Income Statement - 3 months to June HUF, EUR
28
Consolidated Cash-flow Statement
29
Consolidated net financial loss/income (HUF, EUR)
30
Unrealised financial loss/income (HUF, EUR)
30
Period end exchange rates
30
Realised financial loss/income (HUF, EUR)
31
Notes to consolidated financial statements
31
Balance Sheet items
31
P&L items
32
Gross profit and margin
32
Sales and marketing expenses
33
Administrative and general expenses
33
Research and development expenses
33
Other income and Other expenses
33
Profit from operations, operating margin and EBITDA
34
Income and deferred tax
34
Net income margin attributable to owners of the parent
34
Disclosures and Disclaimers
35
Appendix 1
36
Further information related to Sales of Pharmaceutical segment
36
Pharma sales to Top 10 markets
36
Appendix 2
36
Selected average exchange rates
36
Appendix 3
37
Consolidated figures are prepared in accordance with relevant IFRS regulations and presented in million Hungarian Forint (HUFm). The Report may also contain figures in other currencies but only for indicative purposes.
For electronic document please follow the link below:
https://www.gedeonrichter.com/en/investors/company-reports
3
Executive Summary
"In the first half of 2023 higher than expected Vraylar royalty revenues and solid demand across markets and business units boosted our sales figures. While underlying profitability remained solid as reflected also in cash generation, headline earnings numbers were hit by a number of one-off factors in this period.
The sale of the wholesale and retail arm in Romania dented topline in Q2 but left operating profits unaffected. The proceeds of the sale were greater than book value and this, along with hedge operations, offset a big part of the revaluation losses coming from continued negative foreign currency trends. Recent additions to our WHC portfolio add up to significant future revenue and earnings potential and will contribute to securing a leading position in European Women's Healthcare."
Gábor Orbán
Consolidated
HUFm
EURm
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
sales
6 months to June
%
6 months to June
Total
413,436
360,980
52,456
14.5
1,085.1
954.3
HUFm
EURm
Pharma sales
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
6 months to June
%
6 months to June
EUROPE
226,645
190,622
36,023
18.9
594.9
503.9
WEU
65,269
54,195
11,074
20.4
171.3
143.3
CEU
76,353
66,770
9,583
14.4
200.4
176.5
Hungary
26,299
22,769
3,530
15.5
69.0
60.2
EEU
85,023
69,657
15,366
22.1
223.2
184.1
Russia
63,033
50,795
12,238
24.1
165.4
134.3
NORTHAM
97,845
72,522
25,323
34.9
256.8
191.7
USA
95,939
70,738
25,201
35.6
251.8
187.0
LATAM
11,876
8,576
3,300
38.5
31.2
22.7
APAC
21,265
18,276
2,989
16.4
55.8
48.3
China
12,914
9,325
3,589
38.5
33.9
24.7
ROW
4,508
2,753
1,755
63.7
11.8
7.3
Total
362,139
292,749
69,390
23.7
950.5
773.9
For further information on Pharmaceutical sales please refer to Appendix 2 on page 36.
Approximate exchange rate gain at pharma sales level:
HUF +3.5bn
4
6 months to June 2023 - Report to the Budapest Stock Exchange
Specialty sales -
HUFm
EURm
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
pharmaceuticals
6 months to June
%
6 months to June
CNS - cariprazine
89,410
60,778
28,632
47.1
234.7
160.7
Vraylar® royalty
83,963
57,330
26,633
46.5
220.4
151.6
(USA)
Vraylar® royalty
76
0
76
n.a.
0.2
0.0
(CA)
Vraylar® royalty
25
0
25
n.a.
0.1
0.0
(PR)
Reagila®
5,346
3,449
1,897
55.0
14.0
9.1
WHC
129,738
102,839
26,899
26.2
340.5
271.9
OCs
71,264
58,698
12,566
21.4
187.0
155.2
of which:
5,240
2,180
3,060
140.4
13.8
5.8
Drovelis®
Bemfola®
12,357
11,195
1,162
10.4
32.4
29.6
Evra®
14,704
11,801
2,903
24.6
38.6
31.2
Cyclogest®
2,912
2,009
903
44.9
7.6
5.3
Ryeqo®
2,403
697
1,706
244.8
6.3
1.8
Lenzetto®
3,327
2,588
739
28.6
8.7
6.8
BIO - teriparatide
10,292
9,232
1,060
11.5
27.0
24.4
Total
229,440
172,850
56,590
32.7
602.2
457.0
Proportion to
63.4
59.0
Pharma sales (%)
Selected
HUFm
EURm
consolidated
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
business
6 months to June
%
6 months to June
metrics
Revenues
413,436
360,980
52,456
14.5
1,085.1
954.3
Gross profit
256,307
206,031
50,276
24.4
672.7
544.7
EBIT
95,013
89,455
5,558
6.2
249.4
236.5
Clean EBIT*
111,183
90,288
20,895
23.1
291.8
238.7
Gross margin (%)
62.0
57.1
EBIT margin (%)
23.0
24.8
Profit margin
attributable to
owners of the parent
(%)
16.4
31.5
Free cash-flow**
(9,712)
60,846
-70,558
-
(25.5)
160.9
CAPEX
61,267
24,164
37,103
153.5
160.8
63.9
EPS (HUF, EUR)
365
610
-245
-40.2
0.96
1.61
ROE (%)
10,6
19,7
Cash conversion
226.2
213.0
13.2
6.2
cycle (days)
Note:
- Clean EBIT (cEBIT) = Gross profit less Operating Expenses (S&M, G&A, R&D) less Claw-back expenses plus milestone income.
- See Appendix 3 on page 37
5
