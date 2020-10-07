Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Budapest Stock Exchange  >  Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.    RICHTER   HU0000123096

RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.

(RICHTER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Hungary's Richter has manufactured Remdesivir for 3,000 COVID-19 patients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 09:40am EDT

BUDAPEST, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Hungarian drugmaker Richter has manufactured enough doses of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir to treat 3,000 patients, spokeswoman Zsuzsa Beke said on Wednesday, amid shortages of the medication in Europe.

The move comes as the European Union is under pressure to expand its limited stocks of the antiviral drug as COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations rise on the continent.

Remdesivir is usually administered to severely ill patients. This week it has also been given to U.S. President Donald Trump after he tested positive for the virus.

Beke said the Hungarian government, which owns a 5.25% stake in Richter, approached the company during the first wave of the pandemic to explore whether Remdesivir could be manufactured locally.

"We have managed to solve the synthesis of the active substance within five months," Beke said. "The request came from the government and they have also financed the development."

Richter has 260 doses ready to be used in hospitals pending the required clinical trial. Beke said once the medicine gets clearance, Richter would be gradually able to provide further doses of the stock it had already manufactured.

As of Wednesday, Hungary had reported 33,114 coronavirus cases with 877 deaths and 9,149 recoveries. Some 656 people are being treated in hospitals.

At 1310 GMT, Richter shares were 1.6% higher at 6,660 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange, outperforming the blue chip index, which was 0.3% higher.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
09:40aRICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : Hungary's Richter has manufactured Remdes..
RE
09/04RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committ..
PU
08/19RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : Extraordinary announcement
PU
08/04RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : Extraordinary announcement
PU
08/04RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : Rendkívüli tájékoztatás - 2020 I. félévi ..
PU
08/03RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : Correction of H1 2020 Report to the BSE
PU
06/05RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/03RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : Extraordinary announcement
PU
05/14RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : Payment of dividends by Chemical Works of..
PU
04/29RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : entered into an asset purchase agreement ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 554 B 1 814 M 1 814 M
Net income 2020 92 895 M 305 M 305 M
Net cash 2020 182 B 595 M 595 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 1,76%
Capitalization 1 220 B 4 000 M 4 001 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,88x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 13 003
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
Duration : Period :
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 7 527,40 HUF
Last Close Price 6 555,00 HUF
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gábor Orbán Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Attila Bogsch Executive Chairman
Attila Chikán Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Gulácsi Chief Financial Officer & Director
William Henry Marie de Gelsey Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.2.18%4 000
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.69%22 397
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.20.46%17 030
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.84.62%16 816
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.30.38%15 418
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED71.34%11 437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group