In assessing the conflict of interest and independence of Dale André Martin, Gedeon Richter Plc. took into account the provisions of the Statutes of the company, the provisions of the Hungarian legislation in force (primarily the Civil Code) and the European Commission's non-binding recommendation 2005/162/EC. On the basis of these provisions, Mr. Dale André Martin is considered by Richter Gedeon Plc. as an independent candidate.

