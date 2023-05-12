Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RICHTER   HU0000123096

RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.

(RICHTER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-09
8400.00 HUF   -0.18%
02:33aRichter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information
PU
02:33aRichter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Presentation on Richter Group Report - 3 months to March 2023
PU
02:23aRichter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Group report to the Budapest Stock Exchange 3 months to March 2023
PU
Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Presentation on Richter Group Report - 3 months to March 2023

05/12/2023 | 02:33am EDT
Gedeon Richter Earnings Report Q1

Chief Executive Officer presentation

May 12th, 2023

Financial Highlights

39.2 HUFbn

210 HUF

-12.3 HUFbn

Net Profit1

EPS

Free Cash-flow

+5.8%

+5.5%

n/a

54.1 HUFbn

58.9 HUFbn

14.4%

EBIT2

Clean EBIT3

Return on Equity4

44.4%

59.1%

-1.5%p

209.7 HUFbn

60.7%

177.8 HUFbn

Consolidated sales

Gross margin

Pharma sales

+24.8%

+3.6%p

+31.4%

1Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent

2 EBIT: Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, equivalent of Profit from Operations

3Clean EBIT (cEBIT): Gross profit less Operating Expenses (S&M, G&A, R&D) less Clawback expenses plus milestone income. cEBIT represents the profitability as a result of core business activity, excluding any one-off items

4Return on Equity formula: Cummulated profit for the period of last 4 quarters divided by the actual quarter's equity

2

Renewed presentation format to provide more

detailed view on the performance of our business units and underlying trends.

All four divisions are ahead of plan with revenue

growth balanced across markets and brands.

  • Financials were lifted by currency movements, which were still in our favour in Q1 2023.
  • Vraylar strongly benefitted from the addition of aMDD to the label, as well as the focus and care that the product receives from our partner Abbvie.
  • Succesful in sourcing of late-stage projects in the domain of HRT and steady delivery of internal R&D milestones reflecting our progress in building the future product portfolio.

3

Profits from core operations steadily increasing

Guidance

  • On track with the annual guidance

EBIT

  • Year-on-yearclean EBIT increased on an above average rate (24%) even after adjustment of FX effects.
  • Quarterly EBIT growth without FX effects is 10.1% as no Windfall tax was recorded in 2022 Q1; Windfall tax is recognised at significantly lower level (3.4 HUFbn) than liner allocation of the annual estimated amount due to IFRIC21 regulations.

Net financial income

  • Net financial income turned into negative as last quarter's headwind continued generating 13 HUFbn unrealised losses, despite management's effort to minimise FX risks mitigated by hedging transactions.

Business drivers

  • Gross profit increase of 15.3% after FX adjustments were driven by favourable changes in product portfolio mix,
    Pharma segment's revenue increased by 17.4% (w/o FX effects), and the lower ratio of wholesale and retail business.
  • Sales & Marketing costs increased in a slower rate then gross profits as some of the overhead costs were reallocated to G&A and majority of promotion activities are planned for the later part of the year
  • G&A costs stepped up as result of reallocation of overheads plus the impact of the efficiency improvement project costs
  • R&D expense uptake started slower

4

Special items affecting Q1 financials

Windfall tax

Reallocation of G&A overheads

29.0

-3.9

7.3

3.4

Estimated

Prorated Q1

Accounted Q1

full year

Sales&Marketing

+13.5%

32.5

30.4

36.9

2022

2022 adjusted

2023

General & Administrative

+62.7%

9.6

12.2

+21.4%

7.5

+27.1%

2022

2022 adjusted

2023

  • Relevant accounting standards specifically prohibit to record the prorated amount of the estimated annual windfall tax (IFRIC 21).
  • Actual income of the period indicates a lower effective tax rate, which was defined as progressive (1% to 8%).
  • The revision of management's estimate for the ratio on overhead expenses resulted in a reallocation from S&M to G&A in the amount of 2.1 HUFbn

All data in HUFbn

5

Disclaimer

Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 06:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
