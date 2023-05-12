Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Presentation on Richter Group Report - 3 months to March 2023
05/12/2023 | 02:33am EDT
Gedeon Richter Earnings Report Q1
Chief Executive Officer presentation
May 12th, 2023
Financial Highlights
39.2 HUFbn
210 HUF
-12.3 HUFbn
Net Profit1
EPS
Free Cash-flow
+5.8%
+5.5%
n/a
54.1 HUFbn
58.9 HUFbn
14.4%
EBIT2
Clean EBIT3
Return on Equity4
44.4%
59.1%
-1.5%p
209.7 HUFbn
60.7%
177.8 HUFbn
Consolidated sales
Gross margin
Pharma sales
+24.8%
+3.6%p
+31.4%
1Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent
2 EBIT: Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, equivalent of Profit from Operations
3Clean EBIT (cEBIT): Gross profit less Operating Expenses (S&M, G&A, R&D) less Clawback expenses plus milestone income. cEBIT represents the profitability as a result of core business activity, excluding any one-off items
4Return on Equity formula: Cummulated profit for the period of last 4 quarters divided by the actual quarter's equity
•
•
Renewed presentation format to provide more
detailed view on the performance of our business units and underlying trends.
All four divisions are ahead of plan with revenue
growth balanced across markets and brands.
Financials were lifted bycurrency movements, which were still in our favour in Q1 2023.
Vraylar strongly benefitted from the addition of aMDD to the label, as well as the focus and care that the product receives from our partner Abbvie.
Succesful in sourcing of late-stage projects in the domain of HRT and steady delivery of internal R&D milestones reflecting our progress in building the future product portfolio.
Profits from core operations steadily increasing
Guidance
On track with the annual guidance
EBIT
Year-on-yearclean EBIT increased on an above average rate (24%) even after adjustment of FX effects.
Quarterly EBIT growth without FX effects is 10.1% as no Windfall tax was recorded in 2022 Q1; Windfall tax is recognised at significantly lower level (3.4 HUFbn) than liner allocation of the annual estimated amount due to IFRIC21 regulations.
Net financial income
Net financial income turned into negative as last quarter's headwind continued generating 13 HUFbn unrealised losses, despite management's effort to minimise FX risks mitigated by hedging transactions.
Business drivers
Gross profit increase of 15.3% after FX adjustments were driven by favourable changes in product portfolio mix,
Pharma segment's revenue increased by 17.4% (w/o FX effects), and the lower ratio of wholesale and retail business.
Sales & Marketing costs increased in a slower rate then gross profits as some of the overhead costs were reallocated to G&A and majority of promotion activities are planned for the later part of the year
G&A costs stepped up as result of reallocation of overheads plus the impact of the efficiency improvement project costs
R&D expense uptake started slower
Special items affecting Q1 financials
Windfall tax
Reallocation of G&A overheads
29.0
-3.9
7.3
3.4
Estimated
Prorated Q1
Accounted Q1
full year
Sales&Marketing
+13.5%
32.5
30.4
36.9
2022
2022 adjusted
2023
General & Administrative
+62.7%
9.6
12.2
+21.4%
7.5
+27.1%
2022
2022 adjusted
2023
Relevant accounting standards specifically prohibit to record the prorated amount of the estimated annual windfall tax (IFRIC 21).
Actual income of the period indicates a lower effective tax rate, which was defined as progressive (1% to 8%).
The revision of management's estimate for the ratio on overhead expenses resulted in a reallocation from S&M to G&A in the amount of 2.1 HUFbn