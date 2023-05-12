Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Presentation on Richter Group Report - 3 months to March 2023

Financial Highlights

39.2 HUFbn 210 HUF -12.3 HUFbn Net Profit1 EPS Free Cash-flow +5.8% +5.5% n/a 54.1 HUFbn 58.9 HUFbn 14.4% EBIT2 Clean EBIT3 Return on Equity4 44.4% 59.1% -1.5%p 209.7 HUFbn 60.7% 177.8 HUFbn Consolidated sales Gross margin Pharma sales +24.8% +3.6%p +31.4% 1Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 2 EBIT: Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, equivalent of Profit from Operations

3Clean EBIT (cEBIT): Gross profit less Operating Expenses (S&M, G&A, R&D) less Clawback expenses plus milestone income. cEBIT represents the profitability as a result of core business activity, excluding any one-off items

4Return on Equity formula: Cummulated profit for the period of last 4 quarters divided by the actual quarter's equity

