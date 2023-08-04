Financial Highlights

67.9 HUFbn 365 HUF -9.7 HUFbn Net Profit1 EPS Free Cash-flow -40.2% -40.2% n.a.

95.0 HUFbn 111.2 HUFbn 10.6% EBIT2 Clean EBIT3 Return on Equity4 +6.2% +23.1% -9.1%p 413.4 HUFbn 62.0% 362.1 HUFbn Consolidated sales Gross margin Pharma sales +14.5% +4.9%p +23.7% 1Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 2 EBIT: Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, equivalent of Profit from Operations

3Clean EBIT (cEBIT): Gross profit less Operating Expenses (S&M, G&A, R&D) less Clawback expenses plus milestone income. cEBIT represents the profitability as a result of core business activity, excluding any one -off items

4Return on Equity formula: Cummulated profit for the period of last 4 quarters divided by the actual quarter's equity

