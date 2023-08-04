Gedeon Richter Earnings Report H1

Chief Executive Officer presentation

Augustus 4th, 2023

Financial Highlights

67.9 HUFbn

365 HUF

-9.7 HUFbn

Net Profit1

EPS

Free Cash-flow

-40.2%

-40.2%

n.a.

95.0 HUFbn

111.2 HUFbn

10.6%

EBIT2

Clean EBIT3

Return on Equity4

+6.2%

+23.1%

-9.1%p

413.4 HUFbn

62.0%

362.1 HUFbn

Consolidated sales

Gross margin

Pharma sales

+14.5%

+4.9%p

+23.7%

1Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent

2 EBIT: Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, equivalent of Profit from Operations

3Clean EBIT (cEBIT): Gross profit less Operating Expenses (S&M, G&A, R&D) less Clawback expenses plus milestone income. cEBIT represents the profitability as a result of core business activity, excluding any one -off items

4Return on Equity formula: Cummulated profit for the period of last 4 quarters divided by the actual quarter's equity

  • Solid demand across markets and business units as well as higher than expected Vraylar royalty revenues boosted our topline.
  • CNS business unit may outperform compared to earlier guidance, while the rest of the pharma business is well on track to fulfil objectives.
  • The May sale of the wholesale and retail arm inRomania dented topline in Q2 but left operating profits unaffected.
  • The proceeds of this sale, along with hedge operations, partly offset a big part of therevaluation losses coming from continued negative foreign currency trends.
  • Recent additions to our WHC portfolio add up to a significant future revenue and earnings potential and will contribute to securing a leading position in European
    Women's Healthcare.

Strong financial performance in core operations undermined by unrealized FX losses

Guidance

  • With Vraylar impact, overall performance is expected to be above initial guidance.

EBIT

  • Year-on-yearEBIT increased slightly, compensating for prior year's CNS milestone income and current year's
    Windfall tax.
  • Clean EBIT excluding FX effects grew by ~18% as result of strong underlying business performance across markets.

Special items

  • Romanian wholesale and retail operation was successfully sold. Revenues and gross profits contain 5 month of its

financial results, while clean EBIT effect remains marginal. Gains are recorded as financial income.

  • Improving G&A costs by 7.3 HUFbn as a result of the revision of management's estimate for the ratio on overhead expenses resulted in a reallocation from S&M to G&A as well as increasing costs of efficiency improvement projects.
  • In H1, 2023 foreign currency headwind was 49 bnHUF resulting overall net financial loss of 24 bnHUF.

Business drivers

  • Gross profit increase of 22.4% after FX adjustments were driven by extraordinary Vralyar performance, increasing volumes and changes in portfolio mix as well as some timing effects among quarters.
  • Sales & Marketing costs combined with G&A in line with gross profits, however cost of efficiency improvement projects increased company overheads.
  • R&D expense growth rate is still slower as most of the external costs are expected at the second half of the year.
  • Prior year contained milestone income 8 bnHUF.

Special items affecting H1 financials

Windfall tax

29.8

-2.4

14.9

12.5

Estimated

Prorated H1

Accounted H1

full year

Reallocation of G&A overheads

Sales & Marketing

-4.3

67.4

63.1

75.3

+19.3%

2022 M6

2022 M6

2023 M6

Adjusted

Windfall tax

  • Relevant accounting standards specifically prohibit to record the prorated amount of
    the estimated annual windfall tax (IFRIC 21).
  • Actual income of the period indicates a
    lower effective tax rate, which was defined as progressive (1% to 8%).

Milestone income

Milestone income

In Q2 2022 milestone income of 8.6

HUFbn was received in exchange for

General & Administrative

collaboration of original research covering

the field of neuropsychiatric diseases.

8.6

0.0

0.6

0.6

2022 M6

2023 M6

2023 M6 w/o

FX effect

+4.3

20.3

25.5

16.0

+25.6%

2022 M6

2022 M6

2023 M6

Adjusted

Reallocation of G&A overheads

  • A result of the revision of management's estimate for the ratio on overhead expenses resulted in a reallocation from S&M to G&A.
  • In addition, cost of efficiency projects and wholesale and retail divestment, increased cost by additional3 HUFbn. This amount is allocated to all BU's cEBIT.

All data in HUFbn

