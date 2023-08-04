Gedeon Richter Earnings Report H1
Chief Executive Officer presentation
Augustus 4th, 2023
Financial Highlights
67.9 HUFbn
365 HUF
-9.7 HUFbn
Net Profit1
EPS
Free Cash-flow
-40.2%
-40.2%
n.a.
95.0 HUFbn
111.2 HUFbn
10.6%
EBIT2
Clean EBIT3
Return on Equity4
+6.2%
+23.1%
-9.1%p
413.4 HUFbn
62.0%
362.1 HUFbn
Consolidated sales
Gross margin
Pharma sales
+14.5%
+4.9%p
+23.7%
1Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent
2 EBIT: Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, equivalent of Profit from Operations
3Clean EBIT (cEBIT): Gross profit less Operating Expenses (S&M, G&A, R&D) less Clawback expenses plus milestone income. cEBIT represents the profitability as a result of core business activity, excluding any one -off items
4Return on Equity formula: Cummulated profit for the period of last 4 quarters divided by the actual quarter's equity
2
- Solid demand across markets and business units as well as higher than expected Vraylar royalty revenues boosted our topline.
- CNS business unit may outperform compared to earlier guidance, while the rest of the pharma business is well on track to fulfil objectives.
- The May sale of the wholesale and retail arm inRomania dented topline in Q2 but left operating profits unaffected.
- The proceeds of this sale, along with hedge operations, partly offset a big part of therevaluation losses coming from continued negative foreign currency trends.
- Recent additions to our WHC portfolio add up to a significant future revenue and earnings potential and will contribute to securing a leading position in European
Women's Healthcare.
3
Strong financial performance in core operations undermined by unrealized FX losses
Guidance
- With Vraylar impact, overall performance is expected to be above initial guidance.
EBIT
- Year-on-yearEBIT increased slightly, compensating for prior year's CNS milestone income and current year's
Windfall tax.
- Clean EBIT excluding FX effects grew by ~18% as result of strong underlying business performance across markets.
Special items
- Romanian wholesale and retail operation was successfully sold. Revenues and gross profits contain 5 month of its
financial results, while clean EBIT effect remains marginal. Gains are recorded as financial income.
- Improving G&A costs by 7.3 HUFbn as a result of the revision of management's estimate for the ratio on overhead expenses resulted in a reallocation from S&M to G&A as well as increasing costs of efficiency improvement projects.
- In H1, 2023 foreign currency headwind was 49 bnHUF resulting overall net financial loss of 24 bnHUF.
Business drivers
- Gross profit increase of 22.4% after FX adjustments were driven by extraordinary Vralyar performance, increasing volumes and changes in portfolio mix as well as some timing effects among quarters.
- Sales & Marketing costs combined with G&A in line with gross profits, however cost of efficiency improvement projects increased company overheads.
- R&D expense growth rate is still slower as most of the external costs are expected at the second half of the year.
- Prior year contained milestone income 8 bnHUF.
4
Special items affecting H1 financials
Windfall tax
29.8
-2.4
14.9
12.5
Estimated
Prorated H1
Accounted H1
full year
Reallocation of G&A overheads
Sales & Marketing
-4.3
67.4
63.1
75.3
+19.3%
2022 M6
2022 M6
2023 M6
Adjusted
Windfall tax
- Relevant accounting standards specifically prohibit to record the prorated amount of
the estimated annual windfall tax (IFRIC 21).
- Actual income of the period indicates a
lower effective tax rate, which was defined as progressive (1% to 8%).
Milestone income
Milestone income
• In Q2 2022 milestone income of 8.6
HUFbn was received in exchange for
General & Administrative
collaboration of original research covering
the field of neuropsychiatric diseases.
8.6
0.0
0.6
0.6
2022 M6
2023 M6
2023 M6 w/o
FX effect
+4.3
20.3
25.5
16.0
+25.6%
2022 M6
2022 M6
2023 M6
Adjusted
Reallocation of G&A overheads
- A result of the revision of management's estimate for the ratio on overhead expenses resulted in a reallocation from S&M to G&A.
- In addition, cost of efficiency projects and wholesale and retail divestment, increased cost by additional3 HUFbn. This amount is allocated to all BU's cEBIT.
All data in HUFbn
5
Disclaimer
