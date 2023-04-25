Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Resolutions of the AGM 2023 04/25/2023 | 01:55pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The Annual General Meeting of the CHEMICAL WORKS OF GEDEON RICHTER PLC. (Reg. No.: Cg. 01-10-040944, headquarter at 1103 Budapest, Gyömrői út 19-21., Hungary) (hereinafter the "Company") passed the below resolutions on April 25, 2023 RESOLUTIONS Resolution of the AGM No. 1/2023. 04. 25. The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has approved the use of a computerised voting machine for the official counting of the votes during the AGM. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 90,217,541 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 100% Resolution of the AGM No. 2/2023. 04. 25. The AGM has approved that a sound recording shall be made of the proceedings of the AGM in order to assist in the preparation of the minutes of the AGM. The sound recording shall not be used for the purpose of the preparation of a verbatim version of the minutes. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 96,209,900 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 99.91% Resolution of the AGM No. 3/2023. 04. 25. The AGM has appointed Dr. András Szecskay to chair the Annual General Meeting held on April 25, 2023, Izabella Fruzsina Benczik to be the keeper of the minutes, András Radó, an individual shareholder, to confirm the minutes of the meeting, and Edina Éva Kollet, to be the chairman of and Annmária Éder and Eszter Ottmár to be the members of the vote counting committee. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 96,202,345 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 99.90% Resolution of the AGM No. 4/2023. 04. 25. The AGM - taking into account and accepting the Report submitted by Deloitte Auditing and Consulting Ltd., in its capacity as statutory auditor of the Company, and the Report submitted by the Supervisory Board - including the report of the Audit Board - has approved the consolidated Financial Statements regarding the operation and business activities of the Richter Group in the 2022 business year prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, with a balance sheet total of HUF 1,340,289 million and HUF 157,255 million as the profit for the year. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 95,783,549 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 99.47% Resolution of the AGM No. 5/2023. 04. 25. The AGM - taking into account and accepting the Report submitted by Deloitte Auditing and Consulting Ltd., in its capacity as statutory auditor of the Company, and the Report submitted by the Supervisory Board - including the report of the Audit Board as well - has approved the Report of the Board of Directors of the Company regarding the business activities (the management; the financial situation and the business policy) of the Company in the 2022 business year. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 77,106,882 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 99.29% Resolution of the AGM No. 6/2023. 04. 25. The AGM has accepted and has approved the 2022 individual Financial Statements of the Company, including the audited 2022 balance sheet with a total of HUF 1,223,723 million and HUF 171,314 million as the after-tax profit, prepared and audited in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards by Deloitte Auditing and Consulting Ltd. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 96,059,102 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 99.43% Resolution of the AGM No. 7/2023. 04. 25. The AGM approved the rate of dividend relating to common shares payable after the result of business year 2022 in 40% of the consolidated after tax profit attributable to the owners of the parent company after impairment related adjustments, which is 390 HUF/share, and means a 46.4% effective payment ratio in proportion to the consolidated after-tax profit. The AGM has thus approved the payment of HUF 72,686 million as a dividend (which is equal to 390% of the face value of the common shares, that is HUF 390 per share with a nominal value of HUF 100) relating to the common shares. The AGM instructed the Board of Directors to pay the dividends proportionally with the number of shares to the common shareholders registered in the Share-Register on June 8th, 2023. The payment of the dividends shall commence on June 15th, 2023. Dividends with respect to treasury shares shall be paid to shareholders entitled to dividends in proportion of the nominal value of their shares, pursuant to Section 7.11.1 of the Statutes. The detailed rules of the dividends payments shall be set out and published by May 11th, 2023 by the Board of Directors. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 74,539,338 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 77.15% Draft Resolution of the AGM No. 32/2023.04.25. The General Meeting has decided thus that with respect to 2022 business year HUF 90,000,000,000 (that is ninety-billion Hungarian forints) shall be paid as dividend in year 2023. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 23,947,551 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 24.80% The proportion of the yes votes has not reached the simple majority stipulated in the Statutes, therefore the draft resolution has not been passed. 2 Resolution of the AGM No. 8/2023. 04. 25. The AGM - taking into account the approval by the Supervisory Board - has acknowledged and approved the Corporate Governance Report of the Company as proposed by the Board of Directors of the Company. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 77,158,246 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 99.49% Resolution of the AGM No. 9/2023. 04. 25. The AGM has - in its advisory competence - approved the proposed amendments of the Remuneration Policy applicable from 2021, elaborated and proposed by the Board of Directors with respect to Act LXVII of 2019 on the Encouragement of Long-termShareholder Engagement and Modification of Certain Acts with the Purpose of Legal Harmonization, approved by the Board of Directors acting in competence of the AGM by resolution No. 13/2020.04.28, modified by resolution no. 9/2022.04.12 of the AGM in its advisory competence, and approved the Remuneration Policy consolidated with the amendments. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 67,748,818 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 70.13% Resolution of the AGM No. 10/2023. 04. 25. The AGM has - in its advisory competence - approved the Company's remuneration report on the year 2022 prepared by the Board of Directors pursuant to Act LXVII of 2019 on the Encouragement of Long-term Shareholder Engagement and Modification of Certain Acts with the Purpose of Legal Harmonization as included in the proposals for the AGM. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 66,996,542 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 69.36% Resolution of the AGM No. 11/2023. 04. 25. The AGM has approved the deletion of Section 7.12. of the Statutes regarding court review of resolutions, according to the proposals for the AGM, as well as the consolidated version of the Company's Statutes including such modification. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 96,322,821 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 99.71% Resolution of the AGM No. 12/2023. 04. 25. The AGM has approved the amendment of Section 11.2. of the Statutes regarding the deadline of convening the annual general meeting (being four months from the end of the business year), according to the proposals for the AGM, as well as the consolidated version of the Company's Statutes including such modification. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 96,595,564 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 100% 3 Resolution of the AGM No. 13/2023. 04. 25. The AGM has approved the Report of the Board of Directors on the treasury shares acquired by the Company based upon the authorization in resolution No. 20/2022.04.12. of the AGM. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 96,291,956 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 99.68% Resolution of the AGM No. 14/2023. 04. 25. The AGM has authorized the Board of Directors of the Company to purchase its own common shares (i.e. shares issued by Gedeon Richter Plc.) having the face value of HUF 100, by the date of the year 2024 AGM, either in circulation on or outside the stock exchange, the aggregated nominal value of which shall not exceed 10% of the then prevailing registered capital of the Company (that is maximum 18,637,486 registered common shares) and at a purchase price which shall deviate from the trading price at the stock exchange at maximum by +10% upwards and at maximum by -10%downwards. The purchase of its own shares shall serve the following purposes: the facilitation of the realization of Richter's strategic objectives, thus particularly the use of its own shares as means of payment in acquisition transactions,

The AGM has authorized the Board of Directors of the Company to purchase its own common shares (i.e. shares issued by Gedeon Richter Plc.) having the face value of HUF 100, by the date of the year 2024 AGM, either in circulation on or outside the stock exchange, the aggregated nominal value of which shall not exceed 10% of the then prevailing registered capital of the Company (that is maximum 18,637,486 registered common shares) and at a purchase price which shall deviate from the trading price at the stock exchange at maximum by +10% upwards and at maximum by -10%downwards. The purchase of its own shares shall serve the following purposes: the facilitation of the realization of Richter's strategic objectives, thus particularly the use of its own shares as means of payment in acquisition transactions,

the assurance of shares required for Richter's share-based employee and executive incentive system. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 58,990,025 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 61.07% Resolution of the AGM No. 15/2023. 04. 25. The AGM has approved the re-election of Erik Attila Bogsch as Member of the Board of Directors for a period of 5 (five) years expiring on the AGM in 2028. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 77,454,850 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 80.18% Resolution of the AGM No. 16/2023. 04. 25. The AGM has approved the re-electionof Gábor Orbán as Member of the Board of Directors for a period of 5 (five) years expiring on the AGM in 2028. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 96,558,346 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 100% Resolution of the AGM No. 17/2023. 04. 25. The AGM has approved the re-election of Dr. Ilona Hardy dr. Pintérné as Member of the Board of Directors for a period of 4 (four) years expiring on the AGM in 2027. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 96,497,428 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 99.89% 4 Resolution of the AGM No. 18/2023. 04. 25. The AGM has approved the re-election of Dr. Elek Szilveszter Vizi as Member of the Board of Directors for a period of 4 (four) years expiring on the AGM in 2027. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 96,421,516 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 99.85% Resolution of the AGM No. 19/2023. 04. 25. The AGM has approved the re-election of Dr. Péter Cserháti as Member of the Board of Directors for a period of 4 (four) years expiring on the AGM in 2027. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 96,502,946 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 99,90% Resolution of the AGM No. 20/2023. 04. 25. The AGM has approved the election of Gabriella Balogh as Member of the Board of Directors for a period of 3 (three) years expiring on the AGM in 2026. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 96,444,642 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 99.84% Resolution of the AGM No. 21/2023. 04. 25. The AGM has approved the election of Balázs Szepesi as Member of the Board of Directors for a period of 3 (three) years expiring on the AGM in 2026. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 95,580,293 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 98.94% Resolution of the AGM No. 22/2023. 04. 25. The AGM has approved the election of Lászlóné Németh as Member of the Board of Directors for a period of 3 (three) years expiring on the AGM in 2026. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 95,893,207 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 99.27% Resolution of the AGM No. 23/2023. 04. 25. The AGM has approved the election of employee representative Ferenc Sallai as Member of the Supervisory Board for a period of 1 (one) year expiring on the AGM in 2024. Voted in favour of the draft of the resolution: 95,169,363 The proportion of the "yes" votes compared with all the votes cast: 98.52%

