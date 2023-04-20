Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.
  News
  Summary
    RICHTER   HU0000123096

RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.

(RICHTER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-13
7720.00 HUF   -0.19%
10:55aRichter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Restated investor presentation M12 2022
PU
03:34aRichter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
04/18Gedeon Richter : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Restated investor presentation M12 2022

04/20/2023 | 10:55am EDT
Richter Gedeon: Earnings Report M12

Chief Executive Officer presentation

April 20th, 2023

Financial Highlights

155.6 HUFbn

835 HUF

113.3 HUFbn

Net Profit1

EPS

Free Cash-flow

+11.4%

+11.2%

n/a

153.6 HUFbn

205.9 HUFbn

14.8%

EBIT2

Clean EBIT3

Return on Equity

13.0%

44.5%

-0.5%p

802.8 HUFbn

656.3 HUFbn

57.4%

Consolidated sales

Pharma sales

Gross margin

+27.3%

+30.0%

+2.0%p

1Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent

2 EBIT: Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, equivalent of Profit from Operations

3Clean EBIT (cEBIT): EBIT less Operating Expenses (S&M, G&A, R&D) less Clawback expenses plus milestone income. cEBIT represents the

profitability as a result of core business activity, excluding any one-off items

2

  • Best-everfinancial performance in 2022 with very healthy growth in underlying revenues and gross profits
  • While one-off factors hit the bottom line at Q4, our annual EBIT still came in at a record high
  • Exchange rate tailwind already turned into a headwind in Q4 and cost inflation gradually fed through into operating expenses
  • New product launches, partnerships, licensing deals and important R&D milestones were executed

Profits from core operations are steadily increasing despite negative Q4 EBIT driven by one-off expense items

Guidance

  • 2022 guidance is met both for Sales (+10.7 % vs. 2021 excluding FX effects) adjusted EBIT (+21% vs. 2021 excluding FX and one-off effects).

EBIT

  • For the last quarter we recorded an operating loss of 0.7 HUFbn, which was driven by significant one-off items as windfall tax (27.9 HUFbn) and change in impairment of assets related to R&D projects (22 HUFbn).
  • Still our annual EBIT hit record highs, with a year-on-year increase of 13%, while the clean EBIT (excluding any one-off items) increased by 40%.
  • Year-on-yearclean EBIT increased on an above average rate (13.1%) even after adjustment of FX effects.

Net financial income

  • The exchange rate tailwind up to September turned into a headwind generating 44 HUFbn unrealised financial loss in the last quarter, which offset gains from the same sources in the previous quarters.

Core Business

  • Gross profit after FX adjustments show an increase of 12% providing a strong indication of healthy core business growths.
  • Operating costs, however, were increasing higher than our Gross profits (2% point higher on average), even after the adjustment of FX effects. These increases were driven by record high R&D costs, significantly increased clawback expenses in the Western-European Region.
  • Operating expenses were hit by inflation. Having a limited availability to transfer this to our customers, countries with near double digit inflation suffered setbacks on cost to sales efficiency.

4

2022 guidance met for both adjusted EBIT and Revenues

EBIT and its adjustments

+21.0%

164.3

+13.0%

5.3

153.6

3

22.0

135.8

2

44.4

27.9

1

2021

2022

FX effect

Windfall

Impairments

Vraylar

Adjusted

tax

2022

Revenue

+27.3%

802.8

104.6

+16.6%

630.6

67.6

+10.7%

2021

Core

FX effect

2022

business

1 Windfall tax was levied in late Q4 and the information was not available at the issuance date of the guidance

2 Impairment of intangible assets and inventories of specific projects

3 Vraylar® royalty expectations were set higher at initial budgeting

All data in HUFbn

5

Disclaimer

Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 14:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 725 B 2 102 M 2 102 M
Net income 2023 176 B 511 M 511 M
Net cash 2023 221 B 642 M 642 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,15x
Yield 2023 4,04%
Capitalization 1 436 B 4 164 M 4 164 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
EV / Sales 2024 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 12 167
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
Duration : Period :
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7 720,00 HUF
Average target price 10 145,56 HUF
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gábor Orbán Director
István Hamecz Group Chief Financial Officer
Erik Attila Bogsch Executive Chairman
Attila Chikán Chairman-Supervisory Board
Istvan Greiner Research Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.-6.99%4 164
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-0.59%29 064
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.55%17 961
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-5.51%11 900
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-12.31%9 802
CIPLA LIMITED-15.25%8 956
