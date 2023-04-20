Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Restated investor presentation M12 2022

Profits from core operations are steadily increasing despite negative Q4 EBIT driven by one-off expense items

Guidance

2022 guidance is met both for Sales (+10.7 % vs. 2021 excluding FX effects) adjusted EBIT (+21% vs. 2021 excluding FX and

EBIT

Still our annual EBIT hit record highs, with a

For the last quarter we recorded an operating loss of 0.7 HUFbn, which was driven by significant

Net financial income

The exchange rate tailwind up to September turned into a headwind generating 44 HUFbn unrealised financial loss in the last quarter, which offset gains from the same sources in the previous quarters.

Core Business

Gross profit after FX adjustments show an increase of 12% providing a strong indication of healthy core business growths.

Operating costs, however, were increasing higher than our Gross profits (2% point higher on average), even after the adjustment of FX effects. These increases were driven by record high R&D costs, significantly increased clawback expenses in the Western-European Region.