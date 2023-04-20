Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Restated investor presentation M12 2022

1Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent
2 EBIT: Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, equivalent of Profit from Operations
3Clean EBIT (cEBIT): EBIT less Operating Expenses (S&M, G&A, R&D) less Clawback expenses plus milestone income. cEBIT represents the
profitability as a result of core business activity, excluding any one-off items
2
Best-everfinancial performance in 2022 with very healthy growth in underlying revenues and gross profits
While one-off factors hit the bottom line at Q4, our annual EBIT still came in at a record high
Exchange rate tailwind already turned into a headwindin Q4 and cost inflation gradually fed through into operating expenses
New product launches, partnerships, licensing deals and important R&D milestoneswere executed
Profits from core operations are steadily increasing despite negative Q4 EBIT driven by one-off expense items
Guidance
2022 guidance is met both for Sales (+10.7 % vs. 2021 excluding FX effects) adjusted EBIT (+21% vs. 2021 excluding FX and one-off effects).
EBIT
For the last quarter we recorded an operating loss of 0.7 HUFbn, which was driven by significant one-off items as windfall tax (27.9 HUFbn) and change in impairment of assets related to R&D projects (22 HUFbn).
Still our annual EBIT hit record highs, with a year-on-year increase of 13%, while the clean EBIT (excluding any one-off items) increased by 40%.
Year-on-yearclean EBIT increased on an above average rate (13.1%) even after adjustment of FX effects.
Net financial income
The exchange rate tailwind up to September turned into a headwind generating 44 HUFbn unrealised financial loss in the last quarter, which offset gains from the same sources in the previous quarters.
Core Business
Gross profit after FX adjustments show an increase of 12% providing a strong indication of healthy core business growths.
Operating costs, however, were increasing higher than our Gross profits (2% point higher on average), even after the adjustment of FX effects. These increases were driven by record high R&D costs, significantly increased clawback expenses in the Western-European Region.
Operating expenses were hit by inflation. Having a limited availability to transfer this to our customers, countries with near double digit inflation suffered setbacks on cost to sales efficiency.
4
2022 guidance met for both adjusted EBIT and Revenues
EBIT and its adjustments
+21.0%
164.3
+13.0%
5.3
153.6
3
22.0
135.8
2
44.4
27.9
1
2021
2022
FX effect
Windfall
Impairments
Vraylar
Adjusted
tax
2022
Revenue
+27.3%
802.8
104.6
+16.6%
630.6
67.6
+10.7%
2021
Core
FX effect
2022
business
1 Windfall tax was levied in late Q4 and the information was not available at the issuance date of the guidance
2 Impairment of intangible assets and inventories of specific projects
3 Vraylar® royalty expectations were set higher at initial budgeting
Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 14:54:06 UTC.