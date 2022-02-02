Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RICHTER   HU0000123096

RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.

(RICHTER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Transactions with Treasury Shares

02/02/2022 | 10:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Extraordinary Announcement

Gedeon Richter Plc. hereby announces that on 2 February, 2022 in compliance with the Statutes and Incentive Policy of Richter Gedeon Nyrt. Employee Participation Program Organization ("EPP Organization") it transferred 8,165 treasury shares to the EPP Organization.

After transferring the number of the Company's treasury shares is 54,772; the total number of Company shares at Group level held in Treasury is 57,772.

The difference between the number of the Company's treasury shares disclosed in present announcement compared with the number of Company's treasury shares published on January 31, 2022 in the announcement regarding the composition of share capital and number of voting rights attached to the shares of the Company on 31 January, 2022, is arising from 302 shares taken back in course of February - before publishing present announcement - by Gedeon Richter Plc. from Company employees whose employment relationship was terminated, because of share returning obligation stated in the Company's Programme related to employee share bonuses.

Budapest, February 2, 2022

Gedeon Richter Plc.

Disclaimer

Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 15:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
10:29aRICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
01/21RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : Michael E. Jung, Awardee of the 2022 IUPAC-RICHTER ..
PU
01/17RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
01/04RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : Other Information
PU
01/03RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : Extraordinary announcement
PU
2021RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : Corporate Action Timetable
PU
2021RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : Extraordinary Information
PU
2021Hungary's Richter Gedeon Enforces Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for Staff
MT
2021Presentation on Richter Group Report - 9 months to September 2021
PU
2021Hungary's Richter makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for staff
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 620 B 1 982 M 1 982 M
Net income 2021 117 B 373 M 373 M
Net cash 2021 110 B 351 M 351 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 2,70%
Capitalization 1 546 B 4 896 M 4 942 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 12 328
Free-Float -
Chart RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
Duration : Period :
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8 330,00 HUF
Average target price 10 354,29 HUF
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gábor Orbán Director
Gábor Gulácsi Director & Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Erik Attila Bogsch Executive Chairman
Attila Chikán Chairman-Supervisory Board
Istvan Greiner Research Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.-4.53%4 896
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.5.45%28 608
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.36%18 455
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-13.10%15 655
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-3.57%12 990
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-3.08%11 904