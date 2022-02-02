Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Transactions with Treasury Shares

Extraordinary Announcement

Gedeon Richter Plc. hereby announces that on 2 February, 2022 in compliance with the Statutes and Incentive Policy of Richter Gedeon Nyrt. Employee Participation Program Organization ("EPP Organization") it transferred 8,165 treasury shares to the EPP Organization.

After transferring the number of the Company's treasury shares is 54,772; the total number of Company shares at Group level held in Treasury is 57,772.

The difference between the number of the Company's treasury shares disclosed in present announcement compared with the number of Company's treasury shares published on January 31, 2022 in the announcement regarding the composition of share capital and number of voting rights attached to the shares of the Company on 31 January, 2022, is arising from 302 shares taken back in course of February - before publishing present announcement - by Gedeon Richter Plc. from Company employees whose employment relationship was terminated, because of share returning obligation stated in the Company's Programme related to employee share bonuses.

Budapest, February 2, 2022

Gedeon Richter Plc.