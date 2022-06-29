Log in
    RICHTER   HU0000123096

RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.

(RICHTER)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
6960.00 HUF   +1.61%
Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Transactions with Treasury Shares

06/29/2022 | 08:38am EDT
Extraordinary announcement

Based on a decision of the Executive Board of Gedeon Richter Plc. 9,240 treasury shares were granted to employees who rendered outstanding performance in interest of effective operation of the Company.

On June 29, 2022 the number of the Company's treasury shares is 132,291 the total number of Company shares at Group level held in Treasury is 135,291.

The difference - exclusive of the treasury shares involved in the above transaction - between the number of the Company's treasury shares disclosed in present announcement compared with the number of Company's treasury shares published on 1 June, 2022 in the announcement regarding the composition of share capital and number of voting rights attached to the shares of the Company on 31 May, 2022 is arising from 1,878 shares taken back altogether in June until this day by Gedeon Richter Plc. from Company employees whose employment relationship was terminated, because of share returning obligation stated in the Company's Programme related to employee share bonuses.

Budapest, 29 June 2022

Gedeon Richter Plc.

Disclaimer

Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 12:37:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
