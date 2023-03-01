Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Transactions with Treasury Shares

Extraordinary Announcement

Gedeon Richter Plc. hereby announces that on 28 February, 2023 in compliance with the Statutes and Incentive Policy of Richter Gedeon Nyrt. Employee Participation Program Organization ("EPP Organization") it has purchased 223,417 treasury shares on average price of 7,648 HUF/share from the EPP Organization.

After the purchase the number of the Company's treasury shares is 308,957; the total number of Company shares at Group level held in Treasury is 311,957.

The difference between the number of the Company's treasury shares disclosed in present announcement compared with the number of Company's treasury shares published on February 9, 2023 in the announcement regarding the treasury share transaction happened on 9 February, 2023, is arising from 1,055 shares taken back from February 9, 2023 to February 28, 2023 by Gedeon Richter Plc. from Company employees whose employment relationship was terminated, because of share returning obligation stated in the Company's Programme related to employee share bonuses.

Budapest, March 1, 2023

Gedeon Richter Plc.