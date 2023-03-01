Advanced search
    RICHTER   HU0000123096

RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.

(RICHTER)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-27
7505.00 HUF   -1.77%
07:01aRichter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
02/28Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Group report to the Budapest Stock Exchange 12 months to December 2022
PU
02/27Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : 12 months to December 2022 Report to the Budapest Stock Exchange
PU
Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Transactions with Treasury Shares

03/01/2023 | 07:01am EST
Extraordinary Announcement

Gedeon Richter Plc. hereby announces that on 28 February, 2023 in compliance with the Statutes and Incentive Policy of Richter Gedeon Nyrt. Employee Participation Program Organization ("EPP Organization") it has purchased 223,417 treasury shares on average price of 7,648 HUF/share from the EPP Organization.

After the purchase the number of the Company's treasury shares is 308,957; the total number of Company shares at Group level held in Treasury is 311,957.

The difference between the number of the Company's treasury shares disclosed in present announcement compared with the number of Company's treasury shares published on February 9, 2023 in the announcement regarding the treasury share transaction happened on 9 February, 2023, is arising from 1,055 shares taken back from February 9, 2023 to February 28, 2023 by Gedeon Richter Plc. from Company employees whose employment relationship was terminated, because of share returning obligation stated in the Company's Programme related to employee share bonuses.

Budapest, March 1, 2023

Gedeon Richter Plc.

Disclaimer

Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 789 B 2 214 M 2 214 M
Net income 2022 230 B 645 M 645 M
Net cash 2022 101 B 284 M 284 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,39x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 1 395 B 3 913 M 3 913 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 12 180
Free-Float 74,5%
Managers and Directors
Gábor Orbán Director
István Hamecz Group Chief Financial Officer
Erik Attila Bogsch Executive Chairman
Attila Chikán Chairman-Supervisory Board
Istvan Greiner Research Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.-9.58%3 913
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-4.47%27 782
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.97%16 480
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-4.37%11 917
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-9.83%9 973
CIPLA LIMITED-15.76%8 856