Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RICHTER   HU0000123096

RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.

(RICHTER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-15
8120.00 HUF   -1.28%
04:59aRichter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
05/15Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information
PU
05/12Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Transactions with Treasury Shares

05/18/2023 | 04:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Extraordinary Announcement

Within the share repurchase program started on 6 April, 2023 Gedeon Richter Plc. announces that on 17 May, 2023 the Company has purchased 12,000 treasury shares on average price of 8,088 HUF/share with the cooperation of Raiffeisen Bank Zrt. in the Budapest Stock Exchange.

After the transaction the number of the Company's treasury shares is 426,079; the total number of Company shares at Group level held in Treasury is 429,079.

Budapest, 18 May, 2023

Gedeon Richter Plc.

Disclaimer

Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 08:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
04:59aRichter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilv : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
05/15Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilv : Extraordinary Information
PU
05/12Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Reports Earnings Results for the ..
CI
05/12Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilv : Extraordinary Information
PU
05/12Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilv : Presentation on Richter Group Report - 3 months to ..
PU
05/12Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilv : Group report to the Budapest Stock Exchange 3 month..
PU
05/11Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilv : Gedeon Richter Plc. - Interim management statement ..
PU
05/11Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilv : Dividend Payment
PU
05/02Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilv : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
04/28Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilv : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 752 B 2 199 M 2 199 M
Net income 2023 175 B 511 M 511 M
Net cash 2023 183 B 535 M 535 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,00x
Yield 2023 3,93%
Capitalization 1 499 B 4 386 M 4 386 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
EV / Sales 2024 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 12 167
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
Duration : Period :
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 8 060,00 HUF
Average target price 10 201,11 HUF
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gábor Orbán Director
István Hamecz Group Chief Financial Officer
Erik Attila Bogsch Executive Chairman
Attila Chikán Chairman-Supervisory Board
Istvan Greiner Research Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.-2.17%4 386
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-6.54%27 245
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.75%19 327
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-10.41%11 093
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-15.96%9 202
CIPLA LIMITED-14.13%9 048
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer