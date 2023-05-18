Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Transactions with Treasury Shares

Extraordinary Announcement

Within the share repurchase program started on 6 April, 2023 Gedeon Richter Plc. announces that on 17 May, 2023 the Company has purchased 12,000 treasury shares on average price of 8,088 HUF/share with the cooperation of Raiffeisen Bank Zrt. in the Budapest Stock Exchange.

After the transaction the number of the Company's treasury shares is 426,079; the total number of Company shares at Group level held in Treasury is 429,079.

Budapest, 18 May, 2023

Gedeon Richter Plc.