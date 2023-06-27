Extraordinary Announcement
Within the share repurchase program started on 6 April, 2023 Gedeon Richter Plc. announces that on 26 June, 2023 the Company has purchased 15,500 treasury shares on average price of 8,430 HUF/share with the cooperation of Raiffeisen Bank Zrt. in the Budapest Stock Exchange.
After the transaction the number of the Company's treasury shares is 935,891; the total number of Company shares at Group level held in Treasury is 938,891.
Budapest, 27 June, 2023
Gedeon Richter Plc.
