Extraordinary Announcement

Within the share repurchase program started on 6 April, 2023 Gedeon Richter Plc. announces that on 26 June, 2023 the Company has purchased 15,500 treasury shares on average price of 8,430 HUF/share with the cooperation of Raiffeisen Bank Zrt. in the Budapest Stock Exchange.

After the transaction the number of the Company's treasury shares is 935,891; the total number of Company shares at Group level held in Treasury is 938,891.

Budapest, 27 June, 2023

Gedeon Richter Plc.