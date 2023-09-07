Extraordinary Announcement

Within the share repurchase program started on 6 April, 2023 Gedeon Richter Plc. announces that on 6 September, 2023 the Company has purchased 11,500 treasury shares on average price of 8,957 HUF/share with the cooperation of Raiffeisen Bank Zrt. in the Budapest Stock Exchange.

After the transaction the number of the Company's treasury shares is 1,728,186; the total number of Company shares at Group level held in Treasury is 1,731,186.

Budapest, 7 September, 2023

Gedeon Richter Plc.