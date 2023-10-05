Extraordinary Announcement

Within the share repurchase program started on 6 April, 2023 Gedeon Richter Plc. announces that on 4 October, 2023 the Company has purchased 20,000 treasury shares on average price of 8,869 HUF/share with the cooperation of Raiffeisen Bank Zrt. in the Budapest Stock Exchange.

After the transaction the number of the Company's treasury shares is 2,140,389; the total number of Company shares at Group level held in Treasury is 2,143,389.

The difference between the number of the Company's treasury shares disclosed in present announcement compared with the number of Company's treasury shares published on 4 October, 2023 in the announcement regarding the treasury share transaction happened on 3 October, 2023, is arising from 109 shares taken back on 4 October, 2023 by Gedeon Richter Plc. from Company employees whose employment relationship was terminated, because of share returning obligation stated in the Company's Programme related to employee share bonuses.

Budapest, 5 October, 2023

Gedeon Richter Plc.