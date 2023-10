Extraordinary Announcement

Within the share repurchase program started on 6 April, 2023 Gedeon Richter Plc. announces that on 11 October, 2023 the Company has purchased 35,000 treasury shares on average price of 8,864 HUF/share with the cooperation of UniCredit Bank Hungary Zrt. in the Budapest Stock Exchange.

After the transaction the number of the Company's treasury shares is 2,263,366; the total number of Company shares at Group level held in Treasury is 2,266,366.

The difference between the number of the Company's treasury shares disclosed in present announcement compared with the number of Company's treasury shares published on 11 October, 2023 in the announcement regarding the treasury share transaction happened on 10 October, 2023, is arising from 85 shares taken back on 11 October, 2023 by Gedeon Richter Plc. from Company employees whose employment relationship was terminated, because of share returning obligation stated in the Company's Programme related to employee share bonuses.

Budapest, 12 October, 2023

Gedeon Richter Plc.