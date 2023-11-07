Extraordinary Announcement
Within the share repurchase program started on 6 April, 2023 Gedeon Richter Plc. announces that on 6 November, 2023 the Company has purchased 25,088 treasury shares on average price of 8,779 HUF/share with the cooperation of UniCredit Bank Hungary Zrt. in the Budapest Stock Exchange.
After the transaction the number of the Company's treasury shares is 2,722,512; the total number of Company shares at Group level held in Treasury is 2,725,512.
Budapest, 7 November, 2023
Gedeon Richter Plc.
Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 07 November 2023