Extraordinary Announcement

Within the share repurchase program started on 6 April, 2023 Gedeon Richter Plc. announces that on 7 December, 2023 the Company has purchased 12,099 treasury shares on average price of 8,892 HUF/share with the cooperation of UniCredit Bank Hungary Zrt. in the Budapest Stock Exchange.

After the transaction the number of the Company's treasury shares is 3,182,154; the total number of Company shares at Group level held in Treasury is 3,182,154.

Budapest, 8 December, 2023

Gedeon Richter Plc.