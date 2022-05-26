RichWave Technology : Announcement of resolutions of Richwave's 2022 shareholders meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/26 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Approval of recognition of the 2021 earnings distribution plan. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approval of the amendment of the Company's "Articles of Incorporation". 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approval of 2021 business report and financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:Election of Directors. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approval of the amendment of the Company's "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets". (2)Approved to release the newly elected Director from non-competition restrictions. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None