RichWave Technology : Announcement of resolutions of Richwave's 2022 shareholders meeting
05/26/2022 | 11:57am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: RichWave Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/26
Time of announcement
22:14:41
Subject
Announcement of resolutions of
Richwave's 2022 shareholders meeting
Date of events
2022/05/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/26
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Approval of recognition of the 2021 earnings
distribution plan.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approval of the amendment of the Company's "Articles of Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approval of 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:Election of Directors.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approval of the amendment of the Company's "Procedures for Acquisition
or Disposal of Assets".
(2)Approved to release the newly elected Director from
non-competition restrictions.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
