RichWave Technology : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors(including independent directors).

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/26 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):independent director and natural-person director. 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: (I)Director: (1)Dye-Jyun Ma (2)Shih-Chi Wang (3)Ching-Hwa Wang (4)Wei-Kung Deng (II)Independent Director: (1)Chih-Hung Wen (2)Chiang-Lin Chang (3)Chia-Ying Ma 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (I)Director: (1)Dye-Jyun Ma/ Chairman and CEO,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd. (2)Shih-Chi Wang / President,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd. (3)Ching-Hwa Wang/Director,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd. (4)Wei-Kung Deng / Senior Vice President,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd. / Director,AEGIS LINK CORP. (II)Independent Director: (1)Chih-Hung Wen/ Chair, Electrical Engineering, Tunghai University (2)Chiang-Lin Chang/ Independent Director,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd. (3)Chia-Ying Ma/Professor, Accounting ,Soochow University /The director of Union Insurance Co., Ltd. (Legal Representative) /The director of SAN CHIH Semiconductor Inc. Ltd. /The director of Tatung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. /The independent director of Medeon Biodesign, Inc. /The independent director of TSC AUTO ID TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. /The independent director of Lida Holdings Limited 5.Title and name of the new position holder: (I)Director: (1)Dye-Jyun Ma (2)Shih-Chi Wang (3)Ching-Hwa Wang (4)Wei-Kung Deng (5)Tzu-Hsiang Liu (II)Independent Director: (1)Chih-Hung Wen (2)Chiang-Lin Chang (3)Chia-Ying Ma (4)Wen-Xiang Lu 6.Resume of the new position holder: (I)Director: (1)Dye-Jyun Ma/ Chairman and CEO,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd. (2)Shih-Chi Wang/ President,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd. (3)Ching-Hwa Wang/Director,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd. (4)Wei-Kung Deng/ Senior Vice President,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd. / Director,AEGIS LINK CORP. (5)Tzu-Hsiang Liu/ Senior Vice President,RichWave Technology Co., (II)Independent Director: (1)Chih-Hung Wen/ Chair, Electrical Engineering, Tunghai University (2)Chiang-Lin Chang/ Independent Director,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd. (3)Chia-Ying Ma/Professor, Accounting ,Soochow University /The director of Union Insurance Co., Ltd. (Legal Representative) /The independent director of Medeon Biodesign, Inc. /The independent director of TSC AUTO ID TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. /The independent director of Lida Holdings Limited. (4)Wen-Xiang Lu/Managing Attorney, Lu Wen-Xiang Law Firm 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Re-election 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: (I)Director: (1)Dye-Jyun Ma 2,720,540shares (2)Shih-Chi Wang 3,606,757shares (3)Ching-Hwa Wang 0shares (4)Wei-Kung Deng 587,409shares (5)Tzu-Hsiang Liu 562,109shares (II)Independent Director: (1)Chih-Hung Wen 0shares (2)Chiang-Lin Chang 0shares (3)Chia-Ying Ma 0shares (4)Wen-Xiang Lu 0shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/05/24 ~ 2022/05/23 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/26 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:Tenure expired, N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: Tenure expired, N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None