RichWave Technology : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors(including independent directors).

Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/26
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):independent director and
natural-person director.
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
(I)Director:
(1)Dye-Jyun Ma
(2)Shih-Chi Wang
(3)Ching-Hwa Wang
(4)Wei-Kung Deng
(II)Independent Director:
(1)Chih-Hung Wen
(2)Chiang-Lin Chang
(3)Chia-Ying Ma
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(I)Director:
(1)Dye-Jyun Ma/ Chairman and CEO,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd.
(2)Shih-Chi Wang / President,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd.
(3)Ching-Hwa Wang/Director,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd.
(4)Wei-Kung Deng / Senior Vice President,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd.
/ Director,AEGIS LINK CORP.
(II)Independent Director:
(1)Chih-Hung Wen/ Chair, Electrical Engineering, Tunghai University
(2)Chiang-Lin Chang/ Independent Director,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd.
(3)Chia-Ying Ma/Professor, Accounting ,Soochow University
/The director of Union Insurance Co., Ltd. (Legal Representative)
/The director of SAN CHIH Semiconductor Inc. Ltd.
/The director of Tatung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.
/The independent director of Medeon Biodesign, Inc.
/The independent director of TSC AUTO ID TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
/The independent director of Lida Holdings Limited
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
(I)Director:
(1)Dye-Jyun Ma
(2)Shih-Chi Wang
(3)Ching-Hwa Wang
(4)Wei-Kung Deng
(5)Tzu-Hsiang Liu
(II)Independent Director:
(1)Chih-Hung Wen
(2)Chiang-Lin Chang
(3)Chia-Ying Ma
(4)Wen-Xiang Lu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(I)Director:
(1)Dye-Jyun Ma/ Chairman and CEO,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd.
(2)Shih-Chi Wang/ President,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd.
(3)Ching-Hwa Wang/Director,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd.
(4)Wei-Kung Deng/ Senior Vice President,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd.
/ Director,AEGIS LINK CORP.
(5)Tzu-Hsiang Liu/ Senior Vice President,RichWave Technology Co.,
(II)Independent Director:
(1)Chih-Hung Wen/ Chair, Electrical Engineering, Tunghai University
(2)Chiang-Lin Chang/ Independent Director,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd.
(3)Chia-Ying Ma/Professor, Accounting ,Soochow University
/The director of Union Insurance Co., Ltd. (Legal Representative)
/The independent director of Medeon Biodesign, Inc.
/The independent director of TSC AUTO ID TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
/The independent director of Lida Holdings Limited.
(4)Wen-Xiang Lu/Managing Attorney, Lu Wen-Xiang Law Firm
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
(I)Director:
(1)Dye-Jyun Ma 2,720,540shares
(2)Shih-Chi Wang 3,606,757shares
(3)Ching-Hwa Wang 0shares
(4)Wei-Kung Deng 587,409shares
(5)Tzu-Hsiang Liu 562,109shares
(II)Independent Director:
(1)Chih-Hung Wen 0shares
(2)Chiang-Lin Chang 0shares
(3)Chia-Ying Ma 0shares
(4)Wen-Xiang Lu 0shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/05/24 ~ 2022/05/23
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/26
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:Tenure expired, N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:
Tenure expired, N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None