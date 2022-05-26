RichWave Technology : Announces board resolution to appoint members of the 5th term of Compensation Committee

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/26
2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:
(1)Chih-Hung Wen
(2)Chiang-Lin Chang
(3)Chia-Ying Ma
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:
(1)Chih-Hung Wen/ Chair, Electrical Engineering, Tunghai University
(2)Chiang-Lin Chang/ Independent Director,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd.
(3)Chia-Ying Ma/Professor, Accounting ,Soochow University
/The director of Union Insurance Co., Ltd. (Legal Representative)
/The director of SAN CHIH Semiconductor Inc. Ltd.
/The director of Tatung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.
/The independent director of Medeon Biodesign, Inc.
/The independent director of TSC AUTO ID TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
/The independent director of Lida Holdings Limited
5.Name of the new position holder:
Independent Director:
(1)Chih-Hung Wen
(2)Chiang-Lin Chang
(3)Chia-Ying Ma
(4)Wen-Xiang Lu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Independent Director:
(1)Chih-Hung Wen/ Chair, Electrical Engineering, Tunghai University
(2)Chiang-Lin Chang/ Independent Director,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd.
(3)Chia-Ying Ma/Professor, Accounting ,Soochow University
/The director of Union Insurance Co., Ltd. (Legal Representative)
/The independent director of Medeon Biodesign, Inc.
/The independent director of TSC AUTO ID TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
/The independent director of Lida Holdings Limited.
(4)Wen-Xiang Lu/Managing Attorney, Lu Wen-Xiang Law Firm
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/05/24 ~ 2022/05/23
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/05/26
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None