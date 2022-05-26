RichWave Technology : Announces board resolution to appoint members of the 5th term of Compensation Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/26 2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Independent Director: (1)Chih-Hung Wen (2)Chiang-Lin Chang (3)Chia-Ying Ma 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Independent Director: (1)Chih-Hung Wen/ Chair, Electrical Engineering, Tunghai University (2)Chiang-Lin Chang/ Independent Director,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd. (3)Chia-Ying Ma/Professor, Accounting ,Soochow University /The director of Union Insurance Co., Ltd. (Legal Representative) /The director of SAN CHIH Semiconductor Inc. Ltd. /The director of Tatung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. /The independent director of Medeon Biodesign, Inc. /The independent director of TSC AUTO ID TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. /The independent director of Lida Holdings Limited 5.Name of the new position holder: Independent Director: (1)Chih-Hung Wen (2)Chiang-Lin Chang (3)Chia-Ying Ma (4)Wen-Xiang Lu 6.Resume of the new position holder: Independent Director: (1)Chih-Hung Wen/ Chair, Electrical Engineering, Tunghai University (2)Chiang-Lin Chang/ Independent Director,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd. (3)Chia-Ying Ma/Professor, Accounting ,Soochow University /The director of Union Insurance Co., Ltd. (Legal Representative) /The independent director of Medeon Biodesign, Inc. /The independent director of TSC AUTO ID TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. /The independent director of Lida Holdings Limited. (4)Wen-Xiang Lu/Managing Attorney, Lu Wen-Xiang Law Firm 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Re-election 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/05/24 ~ 2022/05/23 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/05/26 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None