  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. RichWave Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4968   TW0004968003

RICHWAVE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(4968)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-25
197.00 TWD   -3.67%
11:57aRICHWAVE TECHNOLOGY : The Chairperson is elected by the board of directors
PU
11:57aRICHWAVE TECHNOLOGY : Announces newly appoint members of the 2nd term of Audit Committee
PU
11:57aRICHWAVE TECHNOLOGY : Shareholders' meeting resolution to release new directors of the Company from non-compete restrictions
PU
RichWave Technology : Announces newly appoint members of the 2nd term of Audit Committee

05/26/2022 | 11:57am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: RichWave Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 22:17:19
Subject 
 Announces newly appoint members of
the 2nd term of Audit Committee
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/26
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:
(1)Chih-Hung Wen
(2)Chiang-Lin Chang
(3)Chia-Ying Ma
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:
(1)Chih-Hung Wen/ Chair, Electrical Engineering, Tunghai University
(2)Chiang-Lin Chang/ Independent Director,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd.
(3)Chia-Ying Ma/Professor, Accounting ,Soochow University
         /The director of Union Insurance Co., Ltd. (Legal Representative)
         /The director of SAN CHIH Semiconductor Inc. Ltd.
         /The director of Tatung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.
         /The independent director of Medeon Biodesign, Inc.
         /The independent director of TSC AUTO ID TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
         /The independent director of Lida Holdings Limited
5.Name of the new position holder:
Independent Director:
(1)Chih-Hung Wen
(2)Chiang-Lin Chang
(3)Chia-Ying Ma
(4)Wen-Xiang Lu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Independent Director:
(1)Chih-Hung Wen/ Chair, Electrical Engineering, Tunghai University
(2)Chiang-Lin Chang/ Independent Director,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd.
(3)Chia-Ying Ma/Professor, Accounting ,Soochow University
         /The director of Union Insurance Co., Ltd. (Legal Representative)
         /The independent director of Medeon Biodesign, Inc.
         /The independent director of TSC AUTO ID TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
         /The independent director of Lida Holdings Limited.
(4)Wen-Xiang Lu/Managing Attorney, Lu Wen-Xiang Law Firm
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/05/24 ~ 2022/05/23
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/05/26
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

RichWave Technology Corporation published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 996 M 169 M 169 M
Net income 2022 446 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net cash 2022 1 051 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,0x
Yield 2022 0,77%
Capitalization 17 428 M 590 M 590 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart RICHWAVE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
RichWave Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICHWAVE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 197,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Chi Wang General Manager & Director
Shih Chieh Chang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tai Chun Ma Chairman
Chih Hung Wen Independent Director
Ching Lin Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICHWAVE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-25.09%612
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-14.80%459 830
NVIDIA CORPORATION-42.28%425 056
BROADCOM INC.-20.10%217 055
INTEL CORPORATION-18.06%172 541
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-9.79%156 772