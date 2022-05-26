RichWave Technology : Shareholders' meeting resolution to release new directors of the Company from non-compete restrictions

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/05/26 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct:Independent Director: Chia-Ying Ma 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: The business scope are the same as or similar to the Company's. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Permission valid until re-election. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Approval votes 44,134,711, disapproval votes 4,148,464, and abstention votes 7,317,194 of total votes 55,600,369. The proposal was approved. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:No effect 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None