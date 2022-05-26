Log in
    4968   TW0004968003

RICHWAVE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(4968)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-25
197.00 TWD   -3.67%
197.00 TWD   -3.67%
11:57aRICHWAVE TECHNOLOGY : The Chairperson is elected by the board of directors
PU
11:57aRICHWAVE TECHNOLOGY : Announces newly appoint members of the 2nd term of Audit Committee
PU
11:57aRICHWAVE TECHNOLOGY : Shareholders' meeting resolution to release new directors of the Company from non-compete restrictions
PU
RichWave Technology : Shareholders' meeting resolution to release new directors of the Company from non-compete restrictions

05/26/2022 | 11:57am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: RichWave Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 22:18:44
Subject 
 Shareholders' meeting resolution to release new directors
of the Company from non-compete restrictions
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/05/26
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:Independent Director: Chia-Ying Ma
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
The business scope are the same as or similar to the Company's.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Permission valid until re-election.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
Approval votes 44,134,711, disapproval votes 4,148,464, and abstention votes
7,317,194 of total votes 55,600,369. The proposal was approved.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:No effect
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

RichWave Technology Corporation published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
