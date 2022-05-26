RichWave Technology : Shareholders' meeting resolution to release new directors of the Company from non-compete restrictions

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/05/26
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:Independent Director: Chia-Ying Ma
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
The business scope are the same as or similar to the Company's.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Permission valid until re-election.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
Approval votes 44,134,711, disapproval votes 4,148,464, and abstention votes
7,317,194 of total votes 55,600,369. The proposal was approved.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:No effect
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None