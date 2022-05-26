RichWave Technology : The Chairperson is elected by the board of directors
05/26/2022
RichWave Technology Corporation
Date of announcement
2022/05/26
The Chairperson is elected by the board of directors
2022/05/26
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/05/26
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Dye-Jyun Ma
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chairman and CEO,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Dye-Jyun Ma
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairman and CEO,RichWave Technology Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/26
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
