Ricksoft : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2022
Document and entity information
Feb 2022
Aug 2021
Company information
Company information
FASF member mark
-
Document name
第２四半期決算短信
〔日本基準〕
(連結 )
Filing date
2021-10-14
Company name
Ricksoft Co.,Ltd.
Stock exchange listings
Tokyo
true
Tokyo 1st section
-
Tokyo 2nd section
-
Tokyo Mothers
true
Tokyo JASDAQ
-
Tokyo PRO Market
-
Tokyo Others
-
Nagoya
-
Nagoya 1st section
-
Nagoya 2nd section
-
Nagoya Centrex
-
Nagoya Others
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo Ambitious
-
Sapporo Others
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka Q-Board
-
Fukuoka Others
-
Green Sheet
-
Japan Securities Dealers Association
-
Securities code
44290
URL
https://www.ricksoft.j
p/
Business category
General Business
true
Specific Business
-
Fiscal Year End
2022-02-28
Quarterly period
2
Representative
Title
Name
Inquiries
Title
Name
Tel
Other
Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Dividend payable date (as planned)
Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting
Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results Note to fraction processing method
代表取締役 大貫 浩
取締役
加藤 真理
03-6262-7943
2021-10-14
-
true
-
true
機関投資家・アナリ スト向け
(百万円未満切捨て )
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
Aug 2021
Aug 2020
Quarterly operating results
Quarterly operating results
Consolidated operating results
Consolidated income statements information
Net sales
Net sales
1,952
1,679
% change
16.3
9.1
Operating profit
Operating profit
160
130
% change
22.8
-44.3
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
166
128
% change
29.9
-43.8
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
120
101
% change
18.8
-30.7
Note to consolidated income statements information
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
121
99
Change in comprehensive income
22.1
-31.1
Other consolidated operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
27.52
23.59
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
26.49
22.22
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
(in millions of yens)
Aug 2021
Feb 2021
Quarterly financial positions
Quarterly financial positions
Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
2,613
3,168
Net assets
2,026
1,900
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
77.5
60.0
Note to consolidated financial positions
Owner'sequity
2,026
1,900
Note to financial positions
-
Business Results-Note to quarterly business results
Aug 2021
Quarterly note to business results
Quarterly note to business results
Note to consolidated financial results
Note to consolidated financial results
Quarterly Dividends
(in millions of yens)
Feb 2022
Aug 2021
Feb 2021
Quarterly dividends
Quarterly dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
Result
-
-
Second quarter
Result
0.00
0.00
Third quarter
Result
-
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Year end
Result
0.00
Forecast
0.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Annual
Result
0.00
Forecast
0.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Annual
-
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
Annual
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Feb 2022
Quarterly forecasts
Quarterly forecasts
３．
2022年２月期の
Title for forecasts
連結業績予想（
2021
年３月１日～
2022年
２月
28日）
Preamble to consolidated forecasts
Preamble to forecasts
-
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast
4,420
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-0.2
Upper
-
Lower
-
Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast
413
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-31.3
Upper
-
Lower
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast
413
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-31.2
Upper
-
Lower
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Forecast
286
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-35.7
Upper
-
Lower
-
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
65.46
Upper
-
Lower
-
Note to consolidated forecasts
Note to forecasts
-
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Forecast
-
Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes
in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
Aug 2021
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Others
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in
-
scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated
-
Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated
-
Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
-
Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
-
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
-
Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
financial statements
Aug 2021
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Others
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated
quarterly financial statements
Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting
-
standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on
-
revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates
-
Retrospective restatement
-
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and
retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and
-
retrospective restatement
Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
Aug 2021
Feb 2021
Aug 2020
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Others
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year
4,369,100
4,354,500
(including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
68
68
Average number of shares
4,365,103
4,286,623
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
-
This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.
Disclaimer
Ricksoft Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 06:01:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2022
4 150 M
36,5 M
36,5 M
Net income 2022
267 M
2,35 M
2,35 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
29,0x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
7 733 M
68,2 M
68,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,54x
Nbr of Employees
85
Free-Float
45,9%
