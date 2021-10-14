Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ricksoft Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4429   JP3974510004

RICKSOFT CO., LTD.

(4429)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ricksoft : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2022

10/14/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Document and entity information

Feb 2022

Aug 2021

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

-

Document name

第２四半期決算短信

〔日本基準〕(連結)

Filing date

2021-10-14

Company name

Ricksoft Co.,Ltd.

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

-

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

true

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya 1st section

-

Nagoya 2nd section

-

Nagoya Centrex

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Green Sheet

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Securities code

44290

URL

https://www.ricksoft.j

p/

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2022-02-28

Quarterly period

2

Representative

Title

Name

Inquiries

Title

Name

Tel

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Dividend payable date (as planned)

Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting

Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results Note to fraction processing method

代表取締役 大貫 浩

取締役

加藤 真理

03-6262-7943

2021-10-14

-

true

-

true

機関投資家・アナリ スト向け

(百万円未満切捨て)

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

Aug 2021

Aug 2020

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

1,952

1,679

% change

16.3

9.1

Operating profit

Operating profit

160

130

% change

22.8

-44.3

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

166

128

% change

29.9

-43.8

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

120

101

% change

18.8

-30.7

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

121

99

Change in comprehensive income

22.1

-31.1

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

27.52

23.59

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

26.49

22.22

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Aug 2021

Feb 2021

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

2,613

3,168

Net assets

2,026

1,900

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

77.5

60.0

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner'sequity

2,026

1,900

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

Aug 2021

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Feb 2022

Aug 2021

Feb 2021

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

0.00

0.00

Third quarter

Result

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

0.00

Forecast

0.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

0.00

Forecast

0.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Feb 2022

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

３．2022年２月期の

Title for forecasts

連結業績予想（2021

年３月１日～2022

２月28日）

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

4,420

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-0.2

Upper

-

Lower

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

413

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-31.3

Upper

-

Lower

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

413

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-31.2

Upper

-

Lower

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

286

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-35.7

Upper

-

Lower

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

65.46

Upper

-

Lower

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

-

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes

in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Aug 2021

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in

-

scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

Aug 2021

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

-

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated

quarterly financial statements

-

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

Aug 2021

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting

-

standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on

-

revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

-

Retrospective restatement

-

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

-

retrospective restatement

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Aug 2021

Feb 2021

Aug 2020

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

4,369,100

4,354,500

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

68

68

Average number of shares

4,365,103

4,286,623

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Disclaimer

Ricksoft Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 06:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RICKSOFT CO., LTD.
02:02aRICKSOFT : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2022
PU
04/29RICKSOFT : ［Delayed］Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal..
PU
04/29Ricksoft Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending February 2022
CI
04/14Ricksoft Co., Ltd. Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ended February ..
CI
02/26Ricksoft Co., Ltd. signed an agreement to acquire Atlassian Products Business of G2G La..
CI
01/14Ricksoft Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended November 2020
CI
01/14Ricksoft Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending February 2021
CI
2020Ricksoft Co., Ltd. Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ended February ..
CI
2020Ricksoft Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending February..
CI
2019Certain Shares of Ricksoft Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-MA..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 150 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
Net income 2022 267 M 2,35 M 2,35 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 733 M 68,2 M 68,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart RICKSOFT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ricksoft Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICKSOFT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 770,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norio Hattori Director, Head-Operations & Marketing
Tomoya Hayakawa Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Mari Kato Independent Outside Director
Mitsuru Hamilton Independent Outside Director
Rie Aoki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICKSOFT CO., LTD.-46.28%68
ACCENTURE PLC26.40%207 428
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.27.60%179 040
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.59%125 906
SNOWFLAKE INC.11.21%94 164
INFOSYS LIMITED34.19%93 565