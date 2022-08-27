Rico Auto Industries : Cessation

5. Mr. Arun Kapur, Joint Managing Director (Promoter Director) has desired to discontinue as Director and consequently as Joint Managing Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 25th August' 22 to make place for his son, Mr. Samarth Kapur who has been appointed as Whole-time Director of the Company w.e.f. 26th August' 22 to carry forward the vision of the Company. Mr. Arun Kapur has made major contribution to the success of the Company over the last 38 years right from its inception with his vast experience, knowledge and wisdom from time to time.

Mr. Rajiv Kumar Miglani who is presently Managing Director of Rico Aluminium and Ferrous Auto Components Limited (RAFA), a Subsidiary of Rico Auto, has been appointed as "Whole-timeDirector" with effect from 26th August' 22, on the Board of the Company in compliance with the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, subject to approval of the Shareholders and has not been debarred from being appointed as Director by any order of SEBI or any other authority.

Mr. Kaushalendra Verma who is presently Managing Director of Rico Fluidtronics Limited, a Subsidiary of Rico Auto, ha� been appointed as "Whole-timeDirector" with effect from 26th August' 22, on the Board of the Company in compliance with the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, subject to approval of the Shareholders and has not been debarred from being appointed as Director by any order of SEBI or any other authority.

Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors have approved the following in the aforesaid meeting:

The requisite disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is enclosed herewith as Annexure A

The following Committees of Board of Directors have been

Mrs. Upasna Kapur, Promoter Director, who is retiring by rotation, has desired not to continue as Director, to make way for induction of Professional Directors, from the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Annexure B

Brief Profile of Mr. Kaushalendra Verma (KV)

Mr. Kaushalendra Verma has more than 30 years of experience, in Profit Centre Management, Business Development, Technology Transfers, Greenfield Projects, Program Management, Manufacturing Engineering, Manufacturing and Quality Assurance. He possesses strong leadership skills in planning, organizing, systematic analysis, people management, and team building. He can lead and motivate a large team of people, streamlining workflow and creating an environment for teamwork to enhance Productivity. He is associated with Rico Group for last 14 years. He is currently serving as Managing Director of Rico Fluidtronics Limited.

Mr. Verma is well versed in the concept of Lean manufacturing and has implemented its tools to improve operational efficiencies, decrease capital investment and maximize the· enterprise's profitability. He has good knowledge of procurement processes - sourcing of capital machinery ;;:ind equipment, raw materials, and components from local and overseas suppliers as well as policies and procedures related to foreign trade.

He spent 21 years (March 1997 to June 2019) as Country Head/Managing Director with Delphi Automotive Systems, Magna Powertrain Inc. and Magna Rico Powertrain Pvt. Ltd. leading a P & L role for a region, responsible for business strategy for entry and growth in the region. From September 1994 to March 1997 he was associated Northwest Switch Gears Limited and Minda HUF Limited. He started his carrier by joining DLF Industries Ltd. as GET in March 1991 and served in various capacities till 1993.

He currently serves as a Director on the Boards of Rico Jinfei Wheels Limited, Rico Friction Technologies Limited and Rico Care Foundation and managing multi location plants.

He completed B.E. in Industrial Eng_ineeringfrom Nagpur University in 1991. He has been part of multiple Senior Executive Programs -