Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Rico Auto Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    520008   INE209B01025

RICO AUTO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(520008)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
47.75 INR   +0.74%
02:51aRICO AUTO INDUSTRIES : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
05/31TRANSCRIPT : Rico Auto Industries Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 31, 2022
CI
05/30Rico Auto Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rico Auto Industries : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Rll:O �AUTO 111

REGO. & CORP. OFFI CE: 38 KM STONE, DELHI-JAI PUR HIG HWAY, GURUGRAM -122001, HARYANA (INDIA)

EMAIL: rico@ricoauto.in WEBSITE: www.ricoauto.in TEL.: +91124 2824000 FAX: +91124 2824200

CIN: L34300HR19 83PLC 023187

RAIL:SEC:2022

August04 ,2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street

5 th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Mumbai -400001-

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai -400 051

Scrip Code - 520008

Scrip Code - RICOAUTO

Sub: Intimation of Conference Call for Analyst/Institutional Investors for discussing, inter-alia,the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended· 30th June, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , read with Schedule Ill - Part A thereto, this is to inform you that a Conference Call for Analysts/Institutional Investors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 10 th August, 2022 at 4 .00 PM 1ST to discuss the Unaudited Financial Results for th� first quarter ended 30 th June,2022.

Dial in and other details of the call are enclosed.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for Rico Auto Industries Limited

JJr' /

�lf/

8.M.J�b Company Secretary FCS: 2446

Encl As above

RICO Auto Industries Ltd. will host a Conference Call for Investors & Analysts to discuss their Q1FY23 results

Date & Time:

Wednesday, 10th August, 2022 | 04.00 PM IST

Company Participants:

Mr. Arvind Kapur

- Chairman, CEO & Managing Director

Mr. O.P. Aggarwal

-

Chief Advisor (Finance & Accounts)

Mr. Surendra Singh

-

President & COO

Mr. Rakesh Sharma

-

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Sandeep Rajpal

-

Vice President (Marketing)

Mr. B.M. Jhamb

-

Company Secretary

Conference Dial-in Numbers

Universal Access

+91 22 6280 1268 | +91 22 7115 8169

Diamond Pass Link:

RSVP

Mr. Vijay Gyanchandani

RICO AUTO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

ExchangeConnect.in

38 KM Stone, Delhi - Jaipur Highway,

Mob.: +91 96 19 438 448

Gurugram - 122001, Haryana (India)

Email: vijay@s-ancial.com

Phone: +91 124 2824000 (B)

E-mail: cs@ricoauto.in

Website: www.ricoauto.in

Disclaimer

Rico Auto Industries Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RICO AUTO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
02:51aRICO AUTO INDUSTRIES : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
05/31TRANSCRIPT : Rico Auto Industries Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 31, 2022
CI
05/30Rico Auto Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Y..
CI
05/30Rico Auto Industries Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
05/25RICO AUTO INDUSTRIES : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
PU
04/05RICO AUTO INDUSTRIES : NCLT/ Court Convened Meeting
PU
03/02RICO AUTO INDUSTRIES : NCLT/ Court Convened Meeting
PU
02/15Rico Auto's Consolidated Net Profit Soars in Fiscal Q3
MT
02/15TRANSCRIPT : Rico Auto Industries Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2022
CI
02/11Rico Auto Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 699 M 186 M 186 M
Net income 2021 -142 M -1,79 M -1,79 M
Net Debt 2021 5 374 M 67,9 M 67,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -33,9x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 6 460 M 81,6 M 81,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 598
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart RICO AUTO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rico Auto Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arvind Kapur Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Joint MD
Rakesh Kumar Sharma Chief Financial Officer
Brij Mohan Jhamb Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kanwal Monga Independent Non-Executive Director
Amarjit Chopra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICO AUTO INDUSTRIES LIMITED10.02%82
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD40.50%6 046
HANON SYSTEMS-20.07%4 336
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.26.56%4 149
BREMBO S.P.A.-15.24%3 487
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.-55.98%2 371