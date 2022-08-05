Rico Auto Industries : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Rll:O �AUTO 111

REGO. & CORP. OFFI CE: 38 KM STONE, DELHI-JAI PUR HIG HWAY, GURUGRAM -122001, HARYANA (INDIA)

EMAIL: rico@ricoauto.in WEBSITE: www.ricoauto.in TEL.: +91124 2824000 FAX: +91124 2824200

CIN: L34300HR19 83PLC 023187

RAIL:SEC:2022 August04 ,2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street 5 th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block Mumbai -400001- Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai -400 051 Scrip Code - 520008 Scrip Code - RICOAUTO

Sub: Intimation of Conference Call for Analyst/Institutional Investors for discussing, inter-alia,the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended· 30th June, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , read with Schedule Ill - Part A thereto, this is to inform you that a Conference Call for Analysts/Institutional Investors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 10 th August, 2022 at 4 .00 PM 1ST to discuss the Unaudited Financial Results for th� first quarter ended 30 th June,2022.

Dial in and other details of the call are enclosed.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for Rico Auto Industries Limited

8.M.J�b Company Secretary FCS: 2446

Encl As above