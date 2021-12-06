Log in
    7752   JP3973400009

RICOH COMPANY, LTD.

(7752)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 12/03
1030 JPY   +3.31%
01:12aRICOH : Announcement Regarding Status of Share Repurchase
PU
12/02RICOH : Awarded “Prime” Status in ISS ESG Corporate Rating
PU
12/02Business of IP Asia Forum opens today
AQ
Ricoh : Announcement Regarding Status of Share Repurchase

12/06/2021 | 01:12am EST
Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2021 RICOH COMPANY, LTD. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.



Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 06:11:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 848 B 16 355 M 16 355 M
Net income 2022 36 008 M 319 M 319 M
Net Debt 2022 28 454 M 252 M 252 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 678 B 5 996 M 6 000 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 81 184
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart RICOH COMPANY, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ricoh Company, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICOH COMPANY, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 030,00 JPY
Average target price 1 305,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshinori Yamashita President, CEO & Representative Director
Hidetaka Matsuishi CFO, Director & GM-Business Planning Division
Nobuo Inaba Chairman
Seiji Sakata Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hisao Murayama Managing Executive Officer & GM-Quality Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.52.14%5 996
CANON INC.28.39%23 487
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-5.88%4 600
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION17.18%2 124
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.19.54%2 056
PITNEY BOWES INC.7.47%1 166