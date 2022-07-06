Ricoh : Announcement Regarding Status of Share Repurchase

July 6, 2022
Company Name: Ricoh Company, Ltd.
President and CEO: Yoshinori Yamashita
Stock code: 7752 (Prime of Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: Takashi Kawaguchi
Corporate Officer and CFO
Tel. +81-50-3814-2805
Announcement Regarding Status of Share Repurchase
Ricoh Company, Ltd., announces the status of share repurchase resolved in the Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2022, in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan and pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3, of the Companies Act.
|
（１）
|
Share category
|
Common stock
|
（２）
|
Number of shares
|
5,441,700 shares
|
（３）
|
Repurchase cost
|
¥ 6,102,299,500
|
（４）
|
Period
|
June 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022
|
|
|
(on trade date basis)
|
（５）
|
Method
|
Open market purchase on Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reference)
1. The matters for resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2022
|
（１）
|
Share category
|
Common stock
|
（２）
|
Number of shares
|
Up to 48,000,000 (representing 7.5% of issued and
|
|
|
outstanding shares excluding treasury shares)
|
（３）
|
Repurchase ceiling
|
¥30 billion
|
（４）
|
Period
|
May 11, 2022, through September 30, 2022
|
（５）
|
Method
|
Open market purchase on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2. Total number of shares repurchase (as of June 30, 2022)
|
(1)
|
Total number of shares repurchase
|
10,968,200 shares
|
(2)
|
Total repurchase cost
|
¥ 11,811,048,200
