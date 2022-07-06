Ricoh : Announcement Regarding Status of Share Repurchase

July 6, 2022

Company Name: Ricoh Company, Ltd.

President and CEO: Yoshinori Yamashita

Stock code: 7752 (Prime of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Takashi Kawaguchi

Corporate Officer and CFO

Tel. +81-50-3814-2805

Announcement Regarding Status of Share Repurchase

Ricoh Company, Ltd., announces the status of share repurchase resolved in the Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2022, in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan and pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3, of the Companies Act.

（１） Share category Common stock （２） Number of shares 5,441,700 shares （３） Repurchase cost ¥ 6,102,299,500 （４） Period June 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022 (on trade date basis) （５） Method Open market purchase on Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. The matters for resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2022

（１） Share category Common stock （２） Number of shares Up to 48,000,000 (representing 7.5% of issued and outstanding shares excluding treasury shares) （３） Repurchase ceiling ¥30 billion （４） Period May 11, 2022, through September 30, 2022 （５） Method Open market purchase on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total number of shares repurchase (as of June 30, 2022)