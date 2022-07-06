Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Ricoh Company, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    7752   JP3973400009

RICOH COMPANY, LTD.

(7752)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-06 am EDT
1018.00 JPY   -2.86%
Ricoh : Announcement Regarding Status of Share Repurchase

07/06/2022 | 02:24am EDT
July 6, 2022

Company Name: Ricoh Company, Ltd.

President and CEO: Yoshinori Yamashita

Stock code: 7752 (Prime of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Takashi Kawaguchi

Corporate Officer and CFO

Tel. +81-50-3814-2805

Announcement Regarding Status of Share Repurchase

Ricoh Company, Ltd., announces the status of share repurchase resolved in the Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2022, in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan and pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3, of the Companies Act.

（１）

Share category

Common stock

（２）

Number of shares

5,441,700 shares

（３）

Repurchase cost

¥ 6,102,299,500

（４）

Period

June 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022

(on trade date basis)

（５）

Method

Open market purchase on Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. The matters for resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2022

（１）

Share category

Common stock

（２）

Number of shares

Up to 48,000,000 (representing 7.5% of issued and

outstanding shares excluding treasury shares)

（３）

Repurchase ceiling

¥30 billion

（４）

Period

May 11, 2022, through September 30, 2022

（５）

Method

Open market purchase on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total number of shares repurchase (as of June 30, 2022)

(1)

Total number of shares repurchase

10,968,200 shares

(2)

Total repurchase cost

¥ 11,811,048,200

Disclaimer

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 06:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
