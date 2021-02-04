Ricoh : Financial Announcement

(Results for the Period from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
Performance Outline (Consolidated)
(1) Nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 (Actual result) and Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)
(Billions of yen)
Nine months
Nine months
ended
ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2019
2020
Results
Results
Domestic sales
637.1
516.7
(18.9%)
Overseas sales
856.7
676.2
(21.1%)
Sales
1,493.8
1,193.0
(20.1%)
Gross profit
549.3
415.7
(24.3%)
Operating profit (loss)
69.4
(29.7)
-
Profit (loss) before income tax expenses
68.4
(25.6)
-
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the
41.4
(22.4)
-
parent
Exchange rate (Yen/US$)
108.73
106.09
(2.64)
Exchange rate (Yen/EURO)
121.11
122.36
1.25
Earnings per share attributable to owners of
57.23
(31.02)
(88.25)
the parent-basic (yen)
Earnings per share attributable to owners of
57.23
(31.02)
(88.25)
the parent-diluted (yen)
Cash flows from operating activities
58.8
72.6
13.8
Cash flows from investing activities
(125.2)
(45.4)
79.7
Cash flows from financing activities
57.3
34.7
(22.5)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
229.2
325.8
96.6
Capital expenditures *
61.0
29.9
(31.0)
Depreciation *
48.5
34.2
(14.3)
R&D expenditures
75.6
66.1
(9.5)
March 31, 2020
December 31,
Change
2020
Year ending
March 31, Change 2021
Forecast
729.0 (16.4%)
935.0 (17.7%)
1,664.0 (17.2%)
563.6 (21.9%)
(49.0)
-
(44.3)
-
(36.4)
-
105.82 (2.98)
121.77 0.87
(50.25) (104.83)
(50.25)
(104.83)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
48.0
(38.5)
46.0
(16.5)
92.5
(10.2)
Total assets
2,867.6
1,846.8
(1,020.7)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
920.3
897.8
(22.4)
Interest-bearing debt **
179.6
242.2
62.6
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
32.1
48.6
16.5
ratio (%)
Equity per share attributable to owners of
1,270.47
1,239.42
(31.05)
the parent (yen)
*The amounts presented in capital expenditures and depreciation are for property, plant and equipment. **The amounts are shown bonds and borrowings.
(2) Three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020
(Billions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
Change
Results
Results
Domestic sales
207.5
181.3
(12.6%)
Overseas sales
291.5
249.7
(14.3%)
Sales
499.1
431.1
(13.6%)
Gross profit
181.9
153.3
(15.8%)
Operating profit (loss)
20.7
0.8
(95.8%)
Profit (loss) before income tax expenses
21.6
3.8
(82.0%)
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the
12.2
(0.2)
-
parent
Exchange rate (Yen/US$)
108.76
104.47
(4.29)
Exchange rate (Yen/EURO)
120.39
124.49
4.10
Earnings per share attributable to owners of
16.86
(0.38)
(17.24)
the parent-basic (yen)
Earnings per share attributable to owners of
16.86
(0.38)
(17.24)
the parent-diluted (yen)
Capital expenditures *
22.8
7.4
(15.3)
Depreciation *
16.0
11.3
(4.7)
R&D expenditures
24.0
21.1
(2.8)
*The amounts presented in capital expenditures and depreciation are for property, plant and equipment.
Ricoh Company, Ltd.
The result forecasts and forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company as at the date of submission of this quarterly report and certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. The Company makes no guarantees with respect to the achievement of its result forecasts or forward-looking statements. Actual results might be significantly different from the forecasts in the document, depending on various factors. For the assumptions for forecast and other related information, please refer to "3. Qualitative Information on Forecasted Consolidated Financial Results" on page 6.
Ricoh Company, Ltd. and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights for the Nine months ended December 31, 2020 [Prepared on the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards]
1. Results for the Period from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020
(1) Operating Results
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
Sales
1,493,882
1,193,071
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
0.3
(20.1)
Operating profit (loss)
69,415
(29,738)
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
(12.3)
-
Profit (loss) before income tax expenses
68,468
(25,614)
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
(11.0)
-
Profit (loss) for the period
46,093
(22,474)
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
(16.2)
-
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
41,469
(22,471)
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
(18.1)
-
Comprehensive income (loss)
35,218
(7,682)
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
(23.5)
-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic (yen)
57.23
(31.02)
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-diluted (yen)
57.23
(31.02)
Notes: Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (basic and diluted) are based on profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent.
(2) Financial Position
(Millions of yen)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
Total assets
2,867,645
1,846,889
Total equity
1,008,527
901,395
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
920,371
897,877
Equity attributable to owners of the parent ratio (%)
32.1
48.6
2. Dividend Information
Year ended
Year ending
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
(Actual)
(Forecast)
Cash dividends, applicable to the year (yen)
26.00
15.00
Interim (yen)
13.00
7.50
Year-end (yen)
13.00
7.50
Notes: Revision of expected dividends during this period: No
3. Forecast of Operating Results from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021
(Millions of yen)
Year ending
March 31, 2021
Sales
1,664,000
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
(17.2)
Operating profit (loss)
(49,000)
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
-
Profit (loss) before income tax expenses
(44,300)
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
-
Profit (loss) for the period
(36,400)
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
-
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
(36,400)
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic (yen)
(50.25)
Notes: Revision of forecast of consolidated operating results during this period: Yes
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimate
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
Other changes: No
Changes in accounting estimate: No
Number of common stock outstanding (including treasury stock):
As of December 31, 2020: 744,912,078 shares; As of March 31, 2020: 744,912,078 shares
Number of treasury stock:
As of December 31, 2020: 20,477,130 shares; As of March 31, 2020: 20,478,528 shares
Average number of common stock:
Nine months ended December 31, 2020: 724,434,296 shares; Nine months ended December 31, 2019: 724,649,453 shares Notes: The Company has established the Board Incentive Plan trust in which beneficiaries include Directors and Executive Officers. The shares owned by the trust account relating to this trust are accounted for as treasury shares. (As of December 31, 2020: 415,800 shares; As of March 31, 2020: 421,500 shares)
Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter under Review 1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Business Results
* Overview of the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 (April 1 - December 31, 2020)
The fiscal year of 2020 has started in a global pandemic called the Coronavirus (hereinafter, COVID-19). Ricoh has positioned ourselves, during this period, to tackle the crisis and accelerate change. Ricoh is proceeding to secure enough liquidity to overcome operational fluctuations, enhance our financial stability, and accelerate efforts to change in the aftermath of the pandemic of COVID-19.
The global economy has suffered a sharp slowdown, the worst level in the past few decades, due to the impact of the prolonged U.S. -China trade frictions as well as the global spread of COVID-19. Although there were signs of gradual recovery for economic activity in each country, the future still remains uncertain under the impact of COVID-19.
In Japan, the economy deteriorated rapidly due to the increase of self-isolation and movement restrictions encouraged by the declaration of the state of emergency in April. The situation is still severe due to the rapid increase of infected person, despite the sign of recovery following the resumption of the economic activity. In the Americas, the economy has been on a recovery trend due to economic measures and the resumption of economic activities, but the pace of economic recovery has been slow with the uncertainty such as the spread of infection and the impact of the change of the US administration. In Europe, the pace of recovery is still slow since the spread of COVID-19 did not stop and caused lockdown again. In other regions, the Chinese economy continues to recover despite the impact of U.S.-China trade frictions.
During this period, the average exchange rates of Japanese yen against U.S. dollar and Euro were ¥106.09 (decreased by ¥2.64 from the previous corresponding period) and ¥122.36 (increased by ¥1.25 from the previous corresponding period) respectively.
Sales in the last nine months has decreased by 20.1% (to ¥1,193.0 billion) compared to the previous corresponding period. In the Office Printing, sales of hardware decreased due to restrictions on sales activities by lockdowns and self- isolation. Sales of non-hardware also decreased due to the decline in demand of printing caused by the decrease in attendance rate (mainly in Europe and the Americas). These effects peaked in April to May, and a recovery trend has been seen since June, but the recovery has been moderate. Other factors in reduced sales included the adoption of equity method accounting for Ricoh Leasing Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, Ricoh Leasing) whose shares were transferred. As a result of that, sales decreased significantly compared to the previous corresponding period. Consolidated sales would have decreased by 17.2% after excluding the equity method adoption and foreign exchange impacts.
In Japan, sales have decreased by 18.9% as compared to the previous corresponding period. Despite the increase in online demand due to companies promoting working from home, hardware and non-hardware sales have declined as the sales opportunities have been limited due to the self-isolation and the decrease of the printing demand at customers' offices.
Sales in the Americas decreased by 29.3% (a decrease of 27.6% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations) as compared to the previous corresponding period. The decrease was mainly in the Office Printing due to the stagnation of sales and delivery activities by lockdowns, movement restrictions and slowing in demand of printing by the closing of customers' offices. Sales in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa decreased by 12.4% (a decrease of 13.3% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations) as compared to the previous corresponding period. Although Office Service sales expanded due to the strengthening of sales and service systems including acquisitions, Office Printing sales have decreased by the same reason as the Americas. Sales in other regions were down by 16.9% (a decrease of 15.4% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations) as compared to the previous corresponding period mainly due to decline of sales in the Office Printing.
As a result, sales in the overseas market decreased by 21.1% as compared to the previous corresponding period. Excluding effects of foreign currency fluctuations, sales in overseas would have decreased by 20.3% as compared to the previous corresponding period.
Gross profit was down by 24.3% as compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥415.7 billion. A prime factor was a decrease in sales volume of hardware and non-hardware such as consumables in the Office Printing due to decline of business opportunities by COVID-19 pandemic. Other factors that reduced the profit included an impact of adoption of equity-method accounting for Ricoh Leasing in the other segment.
Selling, general and administrative expenses fell by 8.3% as compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥447.0 billion despite an impairment loss of ¥7.7 billion recognized on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets in Commercial Printing segment. This stemmed from the implementation of urgent measures to reduce expenses and the reduction in expenses generated in connection with sales under the circumstances of the spread of COVID-19.
Other income decreased compared to the previous corresponding period primarily due to gain on sales of land, buildings and structures in Ricoh Industry Co., Ltd.'s former Saitama plant in the previous corresponding period.
Impairment of goodwill was a loss of ¥2.6 billion on goodwill in the Commercial Printing segment.
Operating profit (loss) decreased by ¥99.1 billion compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥29.7 billion (loss).
Finance income and costs improved as compared to the previous corresponding period due to a decrease in interest expenses and an increase of foreign exchange gains.
Profit (loss) before income tax expenses decreased by ¥94.0 billion as compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥25.6 billion (loss).
Income tax expenses decreased by ¥25.5 billion as compared to the previous corresponding period due to a decrease in profit (loss) before income tax expenses.
As a result, profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent decreased by ¥63.9 billion as compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥22.4 billion (loss).
Comprehensive income (loss) was ¥7.6 billion (loss) due to the decrease in profit for the period.
* Review by Business Segment
Office Printing
Office Printing sales were ¥593.5 billion and decreased by 22.7% as compared to the previous corresponding period (a decrease of 22.2% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations). It was mainly due to a decrease in sales volume of hardware and consumables revenues because of the lockdowns, movement restrictions and a decrease in demand of printing by the decrease in attendance rate, particularly in Europe and the Americas, although the recovery continued after bottoming out in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and the effects of contingency plan were evident, returning to profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
In addition, operating profit of previous corresponding period included gain on sales of land, buildings and structures in Ricoh Industry Co., Ltd.'s former Saitama plant.
As a result, Office Printing operating profit was ¥6.1 billion and decreased by 91.6% as compared to the previous corresponding period.
Office Service
Office Service sales were ¥358.2 billion and decreased by 10.0% as compared to the previous corresponding period (a decrease of 9.8% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations). In Japan, application for working from home has increased, and sales of IT services expanded in Europe. On the other hand, the IT equipment demanded in the previous fiscal year in Japan has decreased, and BPS (Business Process Service) sales decreased due to the lockdowns, movement restrictions mainly in the Americas. In the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, sales of packaged products have increased steadily, particularly in Japan and Europe, and profits increased from the previous corresponding period.
As a result, Office Service operating profit was ¥20.8 billion and decreased by 4.4% as compared to the previous corresponding period.
Commercial Printing
Commercial Printing sales were ¥98.1 billion and decreased by 26.4% as compared to the previous corresponding period (a decrease of 25.6% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations). Although the non-hardware business has been recovering due to the resumption of customer events and business activities, the recovery of hardware has been slow, resulting in a decline in sales. Due to the recognition of impairment loss on fixed assets such as a goodwill in addition to the decrease in gross profit caused by the reduction of sales, Commercial Printing operating profit (loss) was ¥3.0 billion (loss) and decreased by ¥19.8 billion as compared to the previous corresponding period.
Industrial Printing
Industrial Printing sales were ¥16.6 billion and decreased by 6.6% as compared to the previous corresponding period (a decrease of 5.9% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations). Although inkjet head demand in the Chinese market is on a recovery trend, business activities of Europe and the Americas customers have declined, and it resulted in significant decrease in sales opportunities. Industrial Printing operating profit (loss) was ¥2.0 billion (loss). (Operating loss of the previous corresponding period was ¥2.9 billion.)
Thermal Media
Thermal Media sales were ¥42.4 billion and decreased by 11.3% as compared to the previous corresponding period (a decrease of 10.5% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations), due to reduction in demand for events and transportation tickets by the lockdowns, movement restrictions and the reduction of the label area despite increased demand for e-commerce. Thermal Media operating profit was ¥1.5 billion and decreased by 46.1% as compared to the previous corresponding period, despite of the reduction activities in cost of sales and expenses.
Other
Other segment sales were ¥83.9 billion and decreased by 34.9% as compared to the previous corresponding period (a decrease of 34.8% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations). A prime factor was the adoption of equity method accounting for Ricoh Leasing. Other segment operating profit (loss) was ¥16.0 billion (loss). (Operating loss of the previous corresponding period was ¥1.9 billion.)
Some of the business in the Office Service segment have been reclassified into the Office Printing segment and Other segment from this fiscal year. In addition, some corporate expenses have been allocated to the relevant segments. Prior year comparative figures have also been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation.
2. Analysis of Consolidated Financial Position
*Assets, Liabilities and Equity
Total assets decreased by ¥1,020.7 billion as compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥1,846.8 billion. At a meeting in March 2020, the Board of Directors of Ricoh agreed to sell a portion of Ricoh's shares in Ricoh Leasing to Mizuho Leasing Company, Ltd. (referred to as "Mizuho Leasing"). Therefore, in accordance with IFRS 5 "Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations", Ricoh reclassified assets and liabilities owned by Ricoh Leasing and its subsidiaries to "Assets classified as held for sale" and "Liabilities directly related to assets held for sale" in previous fiscal year. As of April 23, 2020, Ricoh concluded the partial transfer of common shares in Ricoh Leasing to Mizuho Leasing. As a result of the share transfer, Ricoh's voting rights in Ricoh Leasing changed to the ownership ratio of 33.7%, and Ricoh Leasing moved from being a consolidated subsidiary of Ricoh to an equity-method affiliate. As a result, assets classified as held for sale decreased with the completion of the partial transfer of Ricoh Leasing shares, while the remaining investment on Ricoh Leasing was booked on investments accounted for using the equity method.
Total liabilities decreased by ¥913.6 billion as compared to the end of previous fiscal year, to ¥945.4 billion. While bonds and borrowings increased mainly due to procure in preparation for the risk of business environment deterioration because of COVID-19, a decrease in liabilities directly related to assets held for sale resulted from the partial transfer of common shares in Ricoh Leasing.
Total equity decreased by ¥107.1 billion as compared to the end of previous fiscal year, to ¥901.3 billion. As a result of the spread of COVID-19, Ricoh posted a quarterly loss and reduced retained earnings, while Ricoh Leasing became an equity-method affiliate, resulting in a decrease in non-controlling interests.
Equity attributable to owners of the parent therefore decreased by ¥22.4 billion, to ¥897.8 billion. The equity attributable to owners of the parent ratio remained stable, at 48.6%.
*Cash Flows (Nine months from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
Net cash provided by operating activities increased by ¥13.8 billion as compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥72.6 billion. Although the loss for the period was recorded due to the spread of COVID-19, the proceeds increased due to the decrease in trade and other receivables and lease receivables.
Net cash used in investing activities decreased by ¥79.7 billion as compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥45.4 billion. This was factors such as temporary cash income from the partial transfer of Ricoh Leasing shares and the change of Ricoh Leasing from a consolidated subsidiary to an equity-method affiliate, which resulted in a decrease in capital investment. In addition, there were expenditures due to the acquisition of DocuWare GmbH to expand the digital business in the previous corresponding period.
Free cash flow (net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash used in investing activities) totaled ¥27.2 billion, up by ¥93.5 billion. Net cash provided by financing activities decreased by ¥22.5 billion as compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥34.7 billion. Since there was a decrease in procurement due to Ricoh Leasing becoming an equity-method affiliate from a consolidated subsidiary, the proceeds decreased as compared to the previous corresponding period in spite of the execution of borrowings in preparation for the risk of deterioration of the business environment by COVID-19.
As a result, the balance of cash and cash equivalent at the end of period increased by ¥62.1 billion as compared to the end of previous fiscal year, to ¥325.8 billion.
3. Qualitative Information on Forecasted Consolidated Financial Results
During the nine months of fiscal 2020, there was a gradual recovery in business results, bottoming out in the first quarter, due to the easing of activity restrictions accompanying the spread of COVID-19, although there were inconsistent economic recoveries by countries and regions. However, since the number of infected persons began to expand again, mainly in Europe, the pace of recovery is slow.
In November, 2020, we have announced the previous forecast expecting a negative impact on operating results, particularly in the Office Printing segment, our main business in consideration that the effects of the spread of COVID-19 will be protracted.
The business results during this period were robust, excluding the impairment losses in Commercial Printing segment, compared from the forecast announced in November. In consideration of the business results during this period and the effects of protracted spread of COVID-19, we have revised the forecasts of domestic/overseas sales, gross profit and profit (loss) before income tax expenses from those previously announced in November, 2020. On the other hand, we have not changed the forecasts of total sales, operating profit (loss) and profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent.
Ricoh maintains the assumed exchange rates set forth in November, 2020 of ¥105 against the U.S. dollar and of ¥120 against the euro from fourth quarter while the actual exchange rates during the third quarter have been incorporated into exchange rate assumptions for the full year.
Exchange Rate Assumptions for the full year ending March 31, 2021
US$ 1
=
¥105.82
(¥108.80 in previous fiscal year)
EURO 1
=
¥121.77
(¥120.90 in previous fiscal year)
(Billions of yen)
Year ending
Year ending
Year ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
(Previous forecast)
(Revised forecast)
Change
(Actual)
Change
(A)
(B)
(B-A)
(C)
(B-C)/C
Domestic sales
725.0
729.0
4.0
872.3
(16.4%)
Overseas sales
939.0
935.0
(4.0)
1,136.2
(17.7%)
Sales
1,664.0
1,664.0
-
2,008.5
(17.2%)
Gross profit
547.6
563.6
16.0
721.5
(21.9%)
Operating profit (loss)
(49.0)
(49.0)
-
79.0
-
Profit (loss) before income tax expenses
(50.3)
(44.3)
6.0
75.8
-
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the
(36.4)
(36.4)
-
39.5
-
parent
The result forecasts and forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company as at the date of submission of this quarterly report and certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. The Company makes no guarantees with respect to the achievement of its result forecasts or forward-looking statements. Actual results might be significantly different from the forecasts in the document, depending on various factors. Factors which may affect the actual business results include but are not limited to the economic situation in the geographic areas where Ricoh conducts business, including Japan, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, China and Asia, market environment, and currency exchange rates.
4. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Assets
(Millions of yen)
March 31, 2020
December 31,
Change
2020
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
262,834
328,562
65,728
Time deposits
50
146
96
Trade and other receivables
392,780
346,396
(46,384)
Other financial assets
87,226
90,039
2,813
Inventories
201,248
204,628
3,380
Other current assets
36,428
46,247
9,819
Subtotal
980,566
1,016,018
35,452
Assets classified as held for sale
1,125,582
-
(1,125,582)
Total Current Assets
2,106,148
1,016,018
(1,090,130)
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
201,569
194,473
(7,096)
Right-of-use assets
59,425
66,258
6,833
Goodwill and intangible assets
231,898
231,503
(395)
Other financial assets
139,181
131,927
(7,254)
Investments accounted for using the equity method
14,305
78,574
64,269
Other investments
14,951
16,628
1,677
Other non-current assets
29,550
29,567
17
Deferred tax assets
70,618
81,941
11,323
Total Non-current Assets
761,497
830,871
69,374
Total Assets
2,867,645
1,846,889
(1,020,756)
Liabilities and Equity
(Millions of yen)
March 31, 2020
December 31,
Change
2020
Current Liabilities
Bonds and borrowings
51,492
73,569
22,077
Trade and other payables
246,055
256,091
10,036
Lease liabilities
27,230
25,673
(1,557)
Other financial liabilities
-
795
795
Income tax payables
9,455
6,161
(3,294)
Provisions
11,686
6,778
(4,908)
Other current liabilities
233,909
219,678
(14,231)
Subtotal
579,827
588,745
8,918
Liabilities directly related to assets held for sale
969,069
-
(969,069)
Total Current Liabilities
1,548,896
588,745
(960,151)
Non-current Liabilities
Bonds and borrowings
128,172
168,712
40,540
Lease liabilities
38,741
49,126
10,385
Accrued pension and retirement benefits
99,795
94,751
(5,044)
Provisions
6,458
7,231
773
Other non-current liabilities
34,143
33,881
(262)
Deferred tax liabilities
2,913
3,048
135
Total Non-current Liabilities
310,222
356,749
46,527
Total Liabilities
1,859,118
945,494
(913,624)
Equity
Common stock
135,364
135,364
-
Additional paid-in capital
186,173
186,217
44
Treasury stock
(37,795)
(37,732)
63
Other components of equity
41,768
56,125
14,357
Other comprehensive income related to disposal group held for sale
130
-
(130)
Retained earnings
594,731
557,903
(36,828)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
920,371
897,877
(22,494)
Non-controlling interests
88,156
3,518
(84,638)
Total Equity
1,008,527
901,395
(107,132)
Total Liabilities and Equity
2,867,645
1,846,889
(1,020,756)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
Nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020
(Millions of yen)
Nine months
Nine months
ended
ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2020
Change
%
Sales
1,493,882
1,193,071
(300,811)
(20.1)
Cost of sales
944,534
777,354
(167,180)
(17.7)
Percentage of sales (%)
63.2
65.2
Gross profit
549,348
415,717
(133,631)
(24.3)
Percentage of sales (%)
36.8
34.8
Selling, general and administrative expenses
487,259
447,038
(40,221)
(8.3)
Percentage of sales (%)
32.6
37.5
Other Income
7,326
4,224
(3,102)
(42.3)
Percentage of sales (%)
0.5
0.4
Impairment of goodwill
-
2,641
2,641
-
Percentage of sales (%)
-
0.2
Operating profit (loss)
69,415
(29,738)
(99,153)
-
Percentage of sales (%)
4.6
(2.5)
Finance income
4,361
3,754
(607)
(13.9)
Percentage of sales (%)
0.3
0.3
Finance costs
5,551
3,064
(2,487)
(44.8)
Percentage of sales (%)
0.4
0.3
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the
243
3,434
3,191
-
equity method
Percentage of sales (%)
0.0
0.3
Profit (loss) before income tax expenses
68,468
(25,614)
(94,082)
-
Percentage of sales (%)
4.6
(2.1)
Income tax expenses
22,375
(3,140)
(25,515)
-
Percentage of sales (%)
1.5
(0.3)
Profit (loss) for the period
46,093
(22,474)
(68,567)
-
Percentage of sales (%)
3.1
(1.9)
Profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the parent
41,469
(22,471)
(63,940)
-
Percentage of sales (%)
2.8
(1.9)
Non-controlling interests
4,624
(3)
(4,627)
-
Percentage of sales (%)
0.3
(0.0)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
Change
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic (yen)
57.23
(31.02)
(88.25)
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-diluted (yen)
57.23
(31.02)
(88.25)
* Gain on sales of property, plant and equipment and others were included in "other income".
Three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020
(Millions of yen)
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2020
Change
%
Sales
499,103
431,123
(67,980)
(13.6)
Cost of sales
317,128
277,823
(39,305)
(12.4)
Percentage of sales (%)
63.5
64.4
Gross profit
181,975
153,300
(28,675)
(15.8)
Percentage of sales (%)
36.5
35.6
Selling, general and administrative expenses
163,555
151,826
(11,729)
(7.2)
Percentage of sales (%)
32.8
35.2
Other Income
2,347
2,047
(300)
(12.8)
Percentage of sales (%)
0.5
0.5
Impairment of goodwill
-
2,641
2,641
-
Percentage of sales (%)
-
0.6
Operating profit (loss)
20,767
880
(19,887)
(95.8)
Percentage of sales (%)
4.2
0.2
Finance income
1,461
2,308
847
58.0
Percentage of sales (%)
0.3
0.5
Finance costs
747
874
127
17.0
Percentage of sales (%)
0.1
0.2
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the
141
1,580
1,439
-
equity method
Percentage of sales (%)
0.0
0.4
Profit (loss) before income tax expenses
21,622
3,894
(17,728)
(82.0)
Percentage of sales (%)
4.3
0.9
Income tax expenses
7,741
4,187
(3,554)
(45.9)
Percentage of sales (%)
1.6
1.0
Profit (loss) for the period
13,881
(293)
(14,174)
-
Percentage of sales (%)
2.8
(0.1)
Profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the parent
12,211
(276)
(12,487)
-
Percentage of sales (%)
2.4
(0.1)
Non-controlling interests
1,670
(17)
(1,687)
-
Percentage of sales (%)
0.3
(0.0)
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
Change
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic (yen)
16.86
(0.38)
(17.24)
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-diluted (yen)
16.86
(0.38)
(17.24)
* Gain on sales of property, plant and equipment and others were included in "other income".
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
Change
Profit (loss) for the period
46,093
(22,474)
(68,567)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Components that will not be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Remeasurement of defined benefit plan
(1,910)
-
1,910
Net changes in fair value of financial assets measured through
1,348
1,589
241
other comprehensive income
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted
-
67
67
for using equity method
Total components that will not be reclassified
(562)
1,656
2,218
subsequently to profit or loss
Components that will be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Net changes in fair value of cash flow hedges
(455)
(421)
34
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(9,858)
13,547
23,405
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted
-
10
10
for using equity method
Total components that will be reclassified
(10,313)
13,136
23,449
subsequently to profit or loss
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(10,875)
14,792
25,667
Comprehensive income (loss)
35,218
(7,682)
(42,900)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the parent
30,272
(7,750)
(38,022)
Non-controlling interests
4,946
68
(4,878)
Three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
Change
Profit (loss) for the period
13,881
(293)
(14,174)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Components that will not be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Remeasurement of defined benefit plan
(1,910)
-
1,910
Net changes in fair value of financial assets measured through
1,155
884
(271)
other comprehensive income
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted
-
61
61
for using equity method
Total components that will not be reclassified
(755)
945
1,700
subsequently to profit or loss
Components that will be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Net changes in fair value of cash flow hedges
(693)
(179)
514
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
18,773
6,844
(11,929)
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted
-
32
32
for using equity method
Total components that will be reclassified
18,080
6,697
(11,383)
subsequently to profit or loss
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
17,325
7,642
(9,683)
Comprehensive income (loss)
31,206
7,349
(23,857)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the parent
29,168
7,353
(21,815)
Non-controlling interests
2,038
(4)
(2,042)
Consolidated Sales by Product Category
Nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
Change
%
1,165,942
951,826
(214,116)
(18.4)
Percentage of sales (%)
78.0
79.8
767,860
593,595
(174,265)
(22.7)
Percentage of sales (%)
51.4
49.8
398,082
358,231
(39,851)
(10.0)
Percentage of sales (%)
26.6
30.0
133,375
98,177
(35,198)
(26.4)
Percentage of sales (%)
8.9
8.2
17,794
16,618
(1,176)
(6.6)
Percentage of sales (%)
1.2
1.4
47,896
42,491
(5,405)
(11.3)
Percentage of sales (%)
3.2
3.6
128,875
83,959
(44,916)
(34.9)
Percentage of sales (%)
8.6
7.0
Grand Total
1,493,882
1,193,071
(300,811)
(20.1)
Percentage of sales (%)
100.0
100.0
Three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
Change
%
388,452
344,860
(43,592)
(11.2)
Percentage of sales (%)
77.8
80.0
255,441
211,310
(44,131)
(17.3)
Percentage of sales (%)
51.2
49.0
133,011
133,550
539
0.4
Percentage of sales (%)
26.7
31.0
45,838
35,498
(10,340)
(22.6)
Percentage of sales (%)
9.2
8.2
6,068
6,313
245
4.0
Percentage of sales (%)
1.2
1.5
16,198
15,324
(874)
(5.4)
Percentage of sales (%)
3.2
3.6
42,547
29,128
(13,419)
(31.5)
Percentage of sales (%)
8.5
6.8
Grand Total
499,103
431,123
(67,980)
(13.6)
Percentage of sales (%)
100.0
100.0
* Each category includes the following product line:
Office Printing
MFPs (multifunctional printers), copiers, laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers,
facsimile machine, scanners, related parts & supplies, services, support and software
Office Service
Personal computers, servers, network equipment, related services, support, software and service &
solutions related to documents
Commercial Printing
Cut sheet printers, continuous feed printer, related parts & supplies, services, support and software
Industrial printing
Inkjet heads, imaging systems and industrial printers
digital cameras, 3D printing, environment, healthcare and financial services
Consolidated Sales by Geographic Area
Nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
Change
%
637,113
516,789
(120,324)
(18.9)
Percentage of sales (%)
42.6
43.3
856,769
676,282
(180,487)
(21.1)
Percentage of sales (%)
57.4
56.7
The Americas
402,810
284,675
(118,135)
(29.3)
Percentage of sales (%)
27.0
23.9
Europe, Middle East and Africa
321,835
281,792
(40,043)
(12.4)
Percentage of sales (%)
21.5
23.6
Other
132,124
109,815
(22,309)
(16.9)
Percentage of sales (%)
8.8
9.2
Grand Total
1,493,882
1,193,071
(300,811)
(20.1)
Percentage of sales (%)
100.0
100.0
Three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
Change
%
207,522
181,372
(26,150)
(12.6)
Percentage of sales (%)
41.6
42.1
291,581
249,751
(41,830)
(14.3)
Percentage of sales (%)
58.4
57.9
The Americas
133,762
97,978
(35,784)
(26.8)
Percentage of sales (%)
26.8
22.7
Europe, Middle East and Africa
113,335
112,311
(1,024)
(0.9)
Percentage of sales (%)
22.7
26.0
Other
44,484
39,462
(5,022)
(11.3)
Percentage of sales (%)
8.9
9.2
Grand Total
499,103
431,123
(67,980)
(13.6)
Percentage of sales (%)
100.0
100.0
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
(Millions of Yen)
Other components of equity
Net changes in
Common
Additional
Treasury
fair value of
Net changes in
Remeasurement
financial assets
paid-in
fair value of
Stock
stock
of defined
measured
capital
cash flow
benefit plan
through other
hedges
comprehensive
income
Balance as of April 1,
135,364
186,086
(37,394)
-
7,815
59
2019
Profit (loss) for the
period
Other comprehensive
(1,910)
1,035
(413)
income (loss)
Comprehensive income
-
-
-
(1,910)
1,035
(413)
(loss)
Net change in treasury
(399)
stock
Dividends declared and
approved to owners
Share-based payment
25
transactions
Share-based payment
transactions of
subsidiaries
Transfer from other
components of equity
1,910
(58)
to retained earnings
Equity transactions
with non-controlling
44
shareholders
Total transactions with
-
69
(399)
1,910
(58)
-
owners
Balance as of December
135,364
186,155
(37,793)
-
8,792
(354)
31, 2019
Other components of equity
Exchange
Equity
differences on
Total other
Retained
attributable to
Non-controlling
Total equity
translation of
components
earnings
owners of the
interests
foreign
of equity
parent
operations
Balance as of April 1,
65,771
73,645
574,876
932,577
86,411
1,018,988
2019
Profit (loss) for the
41,469
41,469
4,624
46,093
period
Other comprehensive
(9,909)
(11,197)
(11,197)
322
(10,875)
income (loss)
Comprehensive income
(9,909)
(11,197)
41,469
30,272
4,946
35,218
(loss)
Net change in treasury
(399)
(399)
stock
Dividends declared and
(18,841)
(18,841)
(1,227)
(20,068)
approved to owners
Share-based payment
25
25
transactions
Share-based payment
transactions of
-
21
21
subsidiaries
Transfer from other
components of equity
1,852
(1,852)
-
-
to retained earnings
Equity transactions
with non-controlling
44
(1,724)
(1,680)
shareholders
Total transactions with
-
1,852
(20,693)
(19,171)
(2,930)
(22,101)
owners
Balance as of December
55,862
64,300
595,652
943,678
88,427
1,032,105
31, 2019
(Millions of Yen)
Other components of equity
Net changes in
Common
Additional
fair value of
Net changes
Remeasurement
financial assets
paid-in
Treasury stock
in fair value
Stock
of defined
measured
capital
of cash flow
benefit plan
through other
hedges
comprehensive
income
Balance as of April 1,
135,364
186,173
(37,795)
-
5,191
409
2020
Profit (loss) for the
period
Other comprehensive
1,549
(489)
income (loss)
Comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
1,549
(489)
(loss)
Net change in treasury
(3)
stock
Dividends declared and
approved to owners
Share-based payment
44
5
transactions
Share-based payment
transactions of
subsidiaries
Loss of control of
subsidiaries
Transfer from other
components of equity
(212)
to retained earnings
Other
61
Total transactions
with
-
44
63
-
(212)
-
owners
Balance as of December
135,364
186,217
(37,732)
-
6,528
(80)
31, 2020
Other components of
equity
Other
Equity
Exchange
comprehensive
attributable
Non-
differences
income related
Retained
Total other
to owners
controlling
Total equity
on
to disposal
earnings
components
of the
interests
translation
groups held for
of equity
parent
of foreign
sale
operations
Balance as of April 1,
36,168
41,768
130
594,731
920,371
88,156
1,008,527
2020
Profit (loss) for the
(22,471)
(22,471)
(3)
(22,474)
period
Other comprehensive
13,509
14,569
152
14,721
71
14,792
income (loss)
Comprehensive income
13,509
14,569
152
(22,471)
(7,750)
68
(7,682)
(loss)
Net change in treasury
(3)
(3)
stock
Dividends declared and
(14,851)
(14,851)
(34)
(14,885)
approved to owners
Share-based payment
49
49
transactions
Share-based payment
transactions of
-
4
4
subsidiaries
Loss of control of
-
(84,676)
(84,676)
subsidiaries
Transfer from other
components of equity
(212)
(282)
494
-
-
to retained earnings
Other
61
61
Total transactions
with
-
(212)
(282)
(14,357)
(14,744)
(84,706)
(99,450)
owners
Balance as of December
49,677
56,125
-
557,903
897,877
3,518
901,395
31, 2020
(4) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
I. Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Profit (loss) for the period
46,093
(22,474)
Adjustments to reconcile profit for the period to net cash
provided by operating activities-
Depreciation and amortization
91,516
79,670
Impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
-
7,745
Impairment of goodwill
-
2,641
Other income
(5,313)
(1,221)
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity
(243)
(3,434)
method
Finance income and costs
1,190
(690)
Income tax expenses
22,375
(3,140)
(Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables
20,576
67,500
(Increase) decrease in inventories
(31,309)
(1,750)
(Increase) decrease in lease receivables
(23,785)
13,061
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables
(16,115)
(33,268)
Increase (decrease) in accrued pension and retirement benefits
(3,985)
(5,559)
Other, net
(15,195)
(13,092)
Interest and dividends received
3,928
3,393
Interest paid
(3,655)
(1,861)
Income taxes paid
(27,208)
(14,832)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
58,870
72,689
II. Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
7,272
2,427
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(61,009)
(29,941)
Proceeds from sales of intangible assets
134
60
Expenditures for intangible assets
(19,898)
(16,796)
Payments for purchases of investment securities
(13,870)
(594)
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
1,006
336
Net (increase) decrease in time deposits
4
(89)
Purchase of business, net of cash acquired
(16,118)
(8,431)
Net increase (decrease) due to loss of control of subsidiaries
-
7,846
Other, net
(22,723)
(280)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(125,202)
(45,462)
III. Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Net increase (decrease) of short-term debt
(11,090)
2,871
Proceeds from long-term debt
227,845
97,037
Repayments of long-term debt
(154,673)
(11,554)
Proceeds from issuance of bonds
72,119
-
Repayments of bonds
(32,148)
(12,413)
Repayments of lease liabilities
(22,605)
(26,293)
Dividends paid
(18,841)
(14,851)
Payments for purchase of treasury stock
(399)
(3)
Other, net
(2,907)
(34)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
57,301
34,760
IV. Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
(1,820)
212
V. Net Increase (decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(10,851)
62,199
VI. Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year
240,099
263,688
VII. Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
229,248
325,887
Notes: The difference in the amount of "cash and cash equivalents" between condensed consolidated statement of financial position and condensed consolidated statement of cash flows represents bank overdrafts.
Notes on premise going concern Not applicable
Changes in accounting policies
Significant accounting policies which apply in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are the same as those in the previous fiscal year.
Segment Information Operating Segment Information
Nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
Change
%
Office Total:
Sales:
Unaffiliated customers
1,165,942
951,826
(214,116)
(18.4)
Intersegment
-
-
-
-
Total
1,165,942
951,826
(214,116)
(18.4)
Operating expenses
1,071,027
924,831
(146,196)
(13.7)
Operating profit (loss)
94,915
26,995
(67,920)
(71.6)
Operating profit (loss) on sales in Office Total (%)
8.1
2.8
Office Printing:
Sales:
Unaffiliated customers
767,860
593,595
(174,265)
(22.7)
Intersegment
-
-
-
-
Total
767,860
593,595
(174,265)
(22.7)
Operating expenses
694,774
587,458
(107,316)
(15.4)
Operating profit (loss)
73,086
6,137
(66,949)
(91.6)
Operating profit (loss) on sales in Office Printing (%)
9.5
1.0
Office Service:
Sales:
Unaffiliated customers
398,082
358,231
(39,851)
(10.0)
Intersegment
-
-
-
-
Total
398,082
358,231
(39,851)
(10.0)
Operating expenses
376,253
337,373
(38,880)
(10.3)
Operating profit (loss)
21,829
20,858
(971)
(4.4)
Operating profit (loss) on sales in Office Service (%)
5.5
5.8
Commercial Printing:
Sales:
Unaffiliated customers
133,375
98,177
(35,198)
(26.4)
Intersegment
-
-
-
-
Total
133,375
98,177
(35,198)
(26.4)
Operating expenses
116,604
101,265
(15,339)
(13.2)
Operating profit (loss)
16,771
(3,088)
(19,859)
-
Operating profit (loss) on sales in Commercial Printing (%)
12.6
(3.1)
Industrial Printing:
Sales:
Unaffiliated customers
17,794
16,618
(1,176)
(6.6)
Intersegment
-
-
-
-
Total
17,794
16,618
(1,176)
(6.6)
Operating expenses
20,719
18,657
(2,062)
(10.0)
Operating profit (loss)
(2,925)
(2,039)
886
-
Operating profit (loss) on sales in Industrial Printing (%)
(16.4)
(12.3)
Thermal Media:
Sales:
Unaffiliated customers
47,896
42,491
(5,405)
(11.3)
Intersegment
-
-
-
-
Total
47,896
42,491
(5,405)
(11.3)
Operating expenses
45,073
40,970
(4,103)
(9.1)
Operating profit (loss)
2,823
1,521
(1,302)
(46.1)
Operating profit (loss) on sales in Thermal Media (%)
5.9
3.6
Other:
Sales:
Unaffiliated customers
128,875
83,959
(44,916)
(34.9)
Intersegment
19,616
13,734
(5,882)
(30.0)
Total
148,491
97,693
(50,798)
(34.2)
Operating expenses
150,440
113,743
(36,697)
(24.4)
Operating profit (loss)
(1,949)
(16,050)
(14,101)
-
Operating profit (loss) on sales in Other (%)
(1.3)
(16.4)
Eliminations and Corporate:
Sales:
Intersegment
(19,616)
(13,734)
5,882
Total
(19,616)
(13,734)
5,882
-
Operating expenses:
Intersegment
(19,616)
(13,734)
5,882
Corporate
40,220
37,077
(3,143)
Total
20,604
23,343
2,739
-
Operating profit (loss)
(40,220)
(37,077)
3,143
-
Consolidated:
Sales:
Unaffiliated customers
1,493,882
1,193,071
(300,811)
(20.1)
Intersegment
-
-
-
-
Total
1,493,882
1,193,071
(300,811)
(20.1)
Operating expenses
1,424,467
1,222,809
(201,658)
(14.2)
Operating profit (loss)
69,415
(29,738)
(99,153)
-
Operating profit (loss) on consolidated sales (%)
4.6
(2.5)
Three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020
(Millions of yen)
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2020
Change
%
Office Total:
Sales:
Unaffiliated customers
388,452
344,860
(43,592)
(11.2)
Intersegment
-
-
-
-
Total
388,452
344,860
(43,592)
(11.2)
Operating expenses
360,319
323,170
(37,149)
(10.3)
Operating profit (loss)
28,133
21,690
(6,443)
(22.9)
Operating profit (loss) on sales in Office Total (%)
7.2
6.3
Office Printing:
Sales:
Unaffiliated customers
255,441
211,310
(44,131)
(17.3)
Intersegment
-
-
-
-
Total
255,441
211,310
(44,131)
(17.3)
Operating expenses
233,653
198,900
(34,753)
(14.9)
Operating profit (loss)
21,788
12,410
(9,378)
(43.0)
Operating profit (loss) on sales in Office Printing (%)
8.5
5.9
Office Service:
Sales:
Unaffiliated customers
133,011
133,550
539
0.4
Intersegment
-
-
-
-
Total
133,011
133,550
539
0.4
Operating expenses
126,665
124,271
(2,394)
(1.9)
Operating profit (loss)
6,346
9,279
2,933
46.2
Operating profit (loss) on sales in Office Service (%)
4.8
6.9
Commercial Printing:
Sales:
Unaffiliated customers
45,838
35,498
(10,340)
(22.6)
Intersegment
-
-
-
-
Total
45,838
35,498
(10,340)
(22.6)
Operating expenses
39,807
40,593
786
2.0
Operating profit (loss)
6,031
(5,095)
(11,126)
-
Operating profit (loss) on sales in Commercial Printing (%)
13.2
(14.4)
Industrial Printing:
Sales:
Unaffiliated customers
6,068
6,313
245
4.0
Intersegment
-
-
-
-
Total
6,068
6,313
245
4.0
Operating expenses
6,691
6,422
(269)
(4.0)
Operating profit (loss)
(623)
(109)
514
-
Operating profit (loss) on sales in Industrial Printing (%)
(10.3)
(1.7)
Thermal Media:
Sales:
Unaffiliated customers
16,198
15,324
(874)
(5.4)
Intersegment
-
-
-
-
Total
16,198
15,324
(874)
(5.4)
Operating expenses
14,885
14,722
(163)
(1.1)
Operating profit (loss)
1,313
602
(711)
(54.2)
Operating profit (loss) on sales in Thermal Media (%)
8.1
3.9
Other:
Sales:
Unaffiliated customers
42,547
29,128
(13,419)
(31.5)
Intersegment
6,592
4,511
(2,081)
(31.6)
Total
49,139
33,639
(15,500)
(31.5)
Operating expenses
50,436
37,985
(12,451)
(24.7)
Operating profit (loss)
(1,297)
(4,346)
(3,049)
-
Operating profit (loss) on sales in Other (%)
(2.6)
(12.9)
Eliminations and Corporate:
Sales:
Intersegment
(6,592)
(4,511)
2,081
Total
(6,592)
(4,511)
2,081
-
Operating expenses:
Intersegment
(6,592)
(4,511)
2,081
Corporate
12,790
11,862
(928)
Total
6,198
7,351
1,153
-
Operating profit (loss)
(12,790)
(11,862)
928
-
Consolidated:
Sales:
Unaffiliated customers
499,103
431,123
(67,980)
(13.6)
Intersegment
-
-
-
-
Total
499,103
431,123
(67,980)
(13.6)
Operating expenses
478,336
430,243
(48,093)
(10.1)
Operating profit (loss)
20,767
880
(19,887)
(95.8)
Operating profit (loss) on consolidated sales (%)
4.2
0.2
* Each category includes the following product line:
Office Printing
MFPs (multifunctional printers), copiers, laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers,
facsimile machine, scanners, related parts & supplies, services, support and software
Office Service
Personal computers, servers, network equipment, related services, support, software and service &
solutions related to documents
Commercial Printing
Cut sheet printers, continuous feed printer, related parts & supplies, services, support and software
Industrial printing
Inkjet heads, imaging systems and industrial printers
digital cameras, 3D printing, environment, healthcare and financial services
-APPENDIX- (Nine months ended December 31, 2020)
1. Consolidated Sales by Product Category Nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020
(Millions of yen)
Nine months
Nine months
Change
ended
ended
excluding
December 31,
December 31,
exchange impact
2019
2020
Change
%
%
Office Total
1,165,942
951,826
(214,116)
(18.4)
(209,629)
(18.0)
Percentage of sales (%)
78.0
79.8
Domestic
496,185
420,803
(75,382)
(15.2)
(75,382)
(15.2)
Overseas
669,757
531,023
(138,734)
(20.7)
(134,247)
(20.0)
The Americas
311,687
215,968
(95,719)
(30.7)
(90,340)
(29.0)
Europe, Middle East and Africa
266,599
239,155
(27,444)
(10.3)
(29,888)
(11.2)
Other
91,471
75,900
(15,571)
(17.0)
(14,019)
(15.3)
Office Printing
767,860
593,595
(174,265)
(22.7)
(170,695)
(22.2)
Percentage of sales (%)
51.4
49.8
Domestic
256,525
226,043
(30,482)
(11.9)
(30,482)
(11.9)
Overseas
511,335
367,552
(143,783)
(28.1)
(140,213)
(27.4)
The Americas
232,860
151,952
(80,908)
(34.7)
(77,125)
(33.1)
Europe, Middle East and Africa
197,924
150,011
(47,913)
(24.2)
(49,446)
(25.0)
Other
80,551
65,589
(14,962)
(18.6)
(13,642)
(16.9)
Office Service
398,082
358,231
(39,851)
(10.0)
(38,934)
(9.8)
Percentage of sales (%)
26.6
30.0
Domestic
239,660
194,760
(44,900)
(18.7)
(44,900)
(18.7)
Overseas
158,422
163,471
5,049
3.2
5,966
3.8
The Americas
78,827
64,016
(14,811)
(18.8)
(13,215)
(16.8)
Europe, Middle East and Africa
68,675
89,144
20,469
29.8
19,558
28.5
Other
10,920
10,311
(609)
(5.6)
(377)
(3.5)
Commercial Printing
133,375
98,177
(35,198)
(26.4)
(34,153)
(25.6)
Percentage of sales (%)
8.9
8.2
Domestic
18,823
17,317
(1,506)
(8.0)
(1,506)
(8.0)
Overseas
114,552
80,860
(33,692)
(29.4)
(32,647)
(28.5)
The Americas
69,411
47,529
(21,882)
(31.5)
(20,695)
(29.8)
Europe, Middle East and Africa
35,928
25,559
(10,369)
(28.9)
(10,631)
(29.6)
Other
9,213
7,772
(1,441)
(15.6)
(1,321)
(14.3)
Industrial Printing
17,794
16,618
(1,176)
(6.6)
(1,049)
(5.9)
Percentage of sales (%)
1.2
1.4
Domestic
3,116
1,994
(1,122)
(36.0)
(1,122)
(36.0)
Overseas
14,678
14,624
(54)
(0.4)
73
0.5
The Americas
4,902
5,150
248
5.1
391
8.0
Europe, Middle East and Africa
3,446
2,682
(764)
(22.2)
(782)
(22.7)
Other
6,330
6,792
462
7.3
464
7.3
Thermal Media
47,896
42,491
(5,405)
(11.3)
(5,028)
(10.5)
Percentage of sales (%)
3.2
3.6
Domestic
10,017
9,713
(304)
(3.0)
(304)
(3.0)
Overseas
37,879
32,778
(5,101)
(13.5)
(4,724)
(12.5)
The Americas
14,510
13,223
(1,287)
(8.9)
(957)
(6.6)
Europe, Middle East and Africa
11,990
10,445
(1,545)
(12.9)
(1,651)
(13.8)
Other
11,379
9,110
(2,269)
(19.9)
(2,116)
(18.6)
Other
128,875
83,959
(44,916)
(34.9)
(44,815)
(34.8)
Percentage of sales (%)
8.6
7.0
Domestic
108,972
66,962
(42,010)
(38.6)
(42,010)
(38.6)
Overseas
19,903
16,997
(2,906)
(14.6)
(2,805)
(14.1)
The Americas
2,300
2,805
505
22.0
575
25.0
Europe, Middle East and Africa
3,872
3,951
79
2.0
41
1.1
Other
13,731
10,241
(3,490)
(25.4)
(3,421)
(24.9)
Grand Total
1,493,882
1,193,071
(300,811)
(20.1)
(294,674)
(19.7)
Percentage of sales (%)
100.0
100.0
Domestic
637,113
516,789
(120,324)
(18.9)
(120,324)
(18.9)
Percentage of sales (%)
42.6
43.3
Overseas
856,769
676,282
(180,487)
(21.1)
(174,350)
(20.3)
Percentage of sales (%)
57.4
56.7
The Americas
402,810
284,675
(118,135)
(29.3)
(111,026)
(27.6)
Percentage of sales (%)
27.0
23.9
Europe, Middle East and Africa
321,835
281,792
(40,043)
(12.4)
(42,911)
(13.3)
Percentage of sales (%)
21.5
23.6
Other
132,124
109,815
(22,309)
(16.9)
(20,413)
(15.4)
Percentage of sales (%)
8.8
9.2
2. Consolidated Sales by Product Category Three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020
(Millions of yen)
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
Change
December 31,
December 31,
excluding
2019
2020
Change
%
exchange impact
%
Office Total
388,452
344,860
(43,592)
(11.2)
(43,097)
(11.1)
Percentage of sales (%)
77.8
80.0
Domestic
159,774
148,033
(11,741)
(7.3)
(11,741)
(7.3)
Overseas
228,678
196,827
(31,851)
(13.9)
(31,356)
(13.7)
The Americas
102,788
73,887
(28,901)
(28.1)
(25,947)
(25.2)
Europe, Middle East and Africa
94,415
95,934
1,519
1.6
(1,143)
(1.2)
Other
31,475
27,006
(4,469)
(14.2)
(4,266)
(13.6)
Office Printing
255,441
211,310
(44,131)
(17.3)
(43,550)
(17.0)
Percentage of sales (%)
51.2
49.0
Domestic
83,446
78,429
(5,017)
(6.0)
(5,017)
(6.0)
Overseas
171,995
132,881
(39,114)
(22.7)
(38,533)
(22.4)
The Americas
76,625
52,585
(24,040)
(31.4)
(21,953)
(28.6)
Europe, Middle East and Africa
67,901
56,899
(11,002)
(16.2)
(12,677)
(18.7)
Other
27,469
23,397
(4,072)
(14.8)
(3,903)
(14.2)
Office Service
133,011
133,550
539
0.4
453
0.3
Percentage of sales (%)
26.7
31.0
Domestic
76,328
69,604
(6,724)
(8.8)
(6,724)
(8.8)
Overseas
56,683
63,946
7,263
12.8
7,177
12.7
The Americas
26,163
21,302
(4,861)
(18.6)
(3,994)
(15.3)
Europe, Middle East and Africa
26,514
39,035
12,521
47.2
11,534
43.5
Other
4,006
3,609
(397)
(9.9)
(363)
(9.1)
Commercial Printing
45,838
35,498
(10,340)
(22.6)
(9,973)
(21.8)
Percentage of sales (%)
9.2
8.2
Domestic
6,424
5,861
(563)
(8.8)
(563)
(8.8)
Overseas
39,414
29,637
(9,777)
(24.8)
(9,410)
(23.9)
The Americas
23,766
16,682
(7,084)
(29.8)
(6,425)
(27.0)
Europe, Middle East and Africa
12,598
9,937
(2,661)
(21.1)
(2,945)
(23.4)
Other
3,050
3,018
(32)
(1.0)
(40)
(1.3)
Industrial Printing
6,068
6,313
245
4.0
309
5.1
Percentage of sales (%)
1.2
1.5
Domestic
1,229
758
(471)
(38.3)
(471)
(38.3)
Overseas
4,839
5,555
716
14.8
780
16.1
The Americas
1,511
2,028
517
34.2
599
39.6
Europe, Middle East and Africa
1,177
948
(229)
(19.5)
(248)
(21.1)
Other
2,151
2,579
428
19.9
429
19.9
Thermal Media
16,198
15,324
(874)
(5.4)
(839)
(5.2)
Percentage of sales (%)
3.2
3.6
Domestic
3,507
3,606
99
2.8
99
2.8
Overseas
12,691
11,718
(973)
(7.7)
(938)
(7.4)
The Americas
4,938
4,465
(473)
(9.6)
(292)
(5.9)
Europe, Middle East and Africa
3,741
3,749
8
0.2
(109)
(2.9)
Other
4,012
3,504
(508)
(12.7)
(537)
(13.4)
Other
42,547
29,128
(13,419)
(31.5)
(13,418)
(31.5)
Percentage of sales (%)
8.5
6.8
Domestic
36,588
23,114
(13,474)
(36.8)
(13,474)
(36.8)
Overseas
5,959
6,014
55
0.9
56
0.9
The Americas
759
916
157
20.7
192
25.3
Europe, Middle East and Africa
1,404
1,743
339
24.1
297
21.2
Other
3,796
3,355
(441)
(11.6)
(433)
(11.4)
Grand Total
499,103
431,123
(67,980)
(13.6)
(67,018)
(13.4)
Percentage of sales (%)
100.0
100.0
Domestic
207,522
181,372
(26,150)
(12.6)
(26,150)
(12.6)
Percentage of sales (%)
41.6
42.1
Overseas
291,581
249,751
(41,830)
(14.3)
(40,868)
(14.0)
Percentage of sales (%)
58.4
57.9
The Americas
133,762
97,978
(35,784)
(26.8)
(31,873)
(23.8)
Percentage of sales (%)
26.8
22.7
Europe, Middle East and Africa
113,335
112,311
(1,024)
(0.9)
(4,148)
(3.7)
Percentage of sales (%)
22.7
26.0
Other
44,484
39,462
(5,022)
(11.3)
(4,847)
(10.9)
Percentage of sales (%)
8.9
9.2
* Each category includes the following product line:
Office Printing
MFPs (multifunctional printers), copiers, laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers,
facsimile machine, scanners, related parts & supplies, services, support and software
Office Service
Personal computers, servers, network equipment, related services, support, software and service &
solutions related to documents
Commercial Printing
Cut sheet printers, continuous feed printer, related parts & supplies, services, support and software
Industrial printing
Inkjet heads, imaging systems and industrial printers
digital cameras, 3D printing, environment, healthcare and financial services
3. Forecast of Consolidated Performance
(Billions of yen)
Nine months
Three months
ended
ending
Year ending
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2020
Change
2021
Change
2021
Change
Results
%
Forecast
%
Forecast
%
Sales
1,193.0
(20.1)
470.9
(8.5)
1,664.0
(17.2)
Gross profit
415.7
(24.3)
147.8
(14.1)
563.6
(21.9)
Operating profit (loss)
(29.7)
-
(19.2)
-
(49.0)
-
Profit (loss) before income tax
(25.6)
-
(18.6)
-
(44.3)
-
expenses
Profit (loss) attributable to
(22.4)
-
(13.9)
-
(36.4)
-
owners of the parent
Earnings per share attributable to
(31.02)
(88.25)
(19.23)
(16.58)
(50.25)
(104.83)
owners of the parent-basic (yen)
Earnings per share attributable to
(31.02)
(88.25)
(19.23)
(16.58)
(50.25)
(104.83)
owners of the parent- diluted (yen)
Capital expenditures*
29.9
18.0
48.0
Depreciation*
34.2
11.7
46.0
R&D expenditures
66.1
26.4
92.5
Exchange rate (Yen/US$)
106.09
105.00
105.82
Exchange rate (Yen/EURO)
122.36
120.00
121.77
*The amounts presented in capital expenditures and depreciation are for property, plant and equipment.
4. Forecast of Consolidated Sales by Product Category
(Billions of yen)
Year ended
Three months ending
March 31,
Year ending March 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
2020
Forecast
Forecast
Results
Forecast
excluding
Forecast
excluding
exchange
Change
exchange
Change
impact
%
impact
%
1,570.2
382.0
386.5
1,333.8
(15.1)
1,342.8
(14.5)
Domestic
679.4
178.8
178.8
599.6
(11.7)
599.6
(11.7)
Overseas
890.7
203.1
207.6
734.1
(17.6)
743.1
(16.6)
The Americas
412.9
82.2
85.4
298.1
(27.8)
306.8
(25.7)
Europe, Middle East and Africa
362.4
99.2
98.8
338.4
(6.6)
335.5
(7.4)
Other
115.4
21.6
23.3
97.5
(15.5)
100.8
(12.7)
Office Printing
1,013.0
214.5
218.3
808.1
(20.2)
815.4
(19.5)
Domestic
338.7
78.8
78.8
304.9
(10.0)
304.9
(10.0)
Overseas
674.3
135.7
139.4
503.2
(25.4)
510.5
(24.3)
The Americas
308.2
60.3
62.7
212.2
(31.1)
218.4
(29.1)
Europe, Middle East and Africa
265.2
57.5
57.3
207.5
(21.8)
205.8
(22.4)
Other
100.8
17.9
19.3
83.4
(17.2)
86.2
(14.5)
Office Service
557.1
167.4
168.2
525.6
(5.7)
527.3
(5.3)
Domestic
340.7
99.9
99.9
294.7
(13.5)
294.7
(13.5)
Overseas
216.4
67.4
68.2
230.9
6.7
232.6
7.5
The Americas
104.6
21.8
22.7
85.9
(17.9)
88.3
(15.6)
Europe, Middle East and Africa
97.1
41.7
41.4
130.9
34.7
129.6
33.5
Other
14.5
3.7
4.0
14.1
(3.4)
14.6
0.0
178.3
37.8
38.7
135.9
(23.8)
137.9
(22.7)
Domestic
25.3
7.1
7.1
24.4
(3.7)
24.4
(3.7)
Overseas
152.9
30.6
31.5
111.5
(27.1)
113.5
(25.8)
The Americas
93.2
18.1
18.8
65.6
(29.6)
67.5
(27.5)
Europe, Middle East and Africa
47.6
9.8
9.8
35.4
(25.7)
35.1
(26.3)
Other
12.0
2.6
2.8
10.4
(13.3)
10.7
(10.6)
23.0
8.3
8.5
25.0
8.7
25.2
9.8
Domestic
4.1
1.4
1.4
3.4
(17.3)
3.4
(17.3)
Overseas
18.8
6.9
7.0
21.5
14.4
21.8
15.8
The Americas
6.2
2.6
2.7
7.8
25.3
8.0
29.5
Europe, Middle East and Africa
5.0
1.3
1.3
4.0
(19.9)
4.0
(19.8)
Other
7.5
2.9
2.9
9.7
28.2
9.7
28.2
61.8
15.0
15.5
57.5
(7.0)
58.4
(5.6)
Domestic
12.8
3.3
3.3
13.1
1.6
13.1
1.6
Overseas
49.0
11.6
12.1
44.4
(9.3)
45.3
(7.5)
The Americas
18.8
4.3
4.4
17.5
(6.9)
18.0
(4.5)
Europe, Middle East and Africa
16.3
3.7
3.7
14.1
(13.3)
14.1
(13.8)
Other
13.7
3.5
3.9
12.7
(7.7)
13.1
(4.2)
175.0
27.6
27.9
111.6
(36.2)
112.0
(36.0)
Domestic
150.4
21.3
21.3
88.3
(41.3)
88.3
(41.3)
Overseas
24.5
6.2
6.5
23.2
(5.3)
23.6
(3.7)
The Americas
2.9
0.8
0.9
3.6
27.0
3.8
31.6
Europe, Middle East and Africa
4.9
1.8
1.8
5.8
17.0
5.8
17.1
Other
16.7
3.5
3.7
13.7
(17.5)
14.0
(16.0)
Grand Total
2,008.5
470.9
477.3
1,664.0
(17.2)
1,676.5
(16.5)
Domestic
872.3
212.2
212.2
729.0
(16.4)
729.0
(16.4)
Overseas
1,136.2
258.7
265.0
935.0
(17.7)
947.5
(16.6)
The Americas
534.1
108.2
112.5
392.9
(26.4)
404.2
(24.3)
Europe, Middle East and Africa
436.4
116.1
115.7
397.9
(8.8)
394.6
(9.6)
Other
165.5
34.4
36.8
144.2
(12.9)
148.5
(10.3)
Some of the business in the Office Service segment have been reclassified into the Office Printing segment and Other segment from this fiscal year. In addition, some corporate expenses have been allocated to the relevant segments. Prior year comparative figures have also been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation.
Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 06:25:02 UTC.