Ricoh : Financial Announcement 02/04/2021 | 01:26am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields February 4, 2021 QUARTERLY REPORT Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020 (Results for the Period from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) Performance Outline (Consolidated) (1) Nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 (Actual result) and Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast) (Billions of yen) Nine months Nine months ended ended December 31, December 31, Change 2019 2020 Results Results Domestic sales 637.1 516.7 (18.9%) Overseas sales 856.7 676.2 (21.1%) Sales 1,493.8 1,193.0 (20.1%) Gross profit 549.3 415.7 (24.3%) Operating profit (loss) 69.4 (29.7) - Profit (loss) before income tax expenses 68.4 (25.6) - Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the 41.4 (22.4) - parent Exchange rate (Yen/US$) 108.73 106.09 (2.64) Exchange rate (Yen/EURO) 121.11 122.36 1.25 Earnings per share attributable to owners of 57.23 (31.02) (88.25) the parent-basic (yen) Earnings per share attributable to owners of 57.23 (31.02) (88.25) the parent-diluted (yen) Cash flows from operating activities 58.8 72.6 13.8 Cash flows from investing activities (125.2) (45.4) 79.7 Cash flows from financing activities 57.3 34.7 (22.5) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 229.2 325.8 96.6 Capital expenditures * 61.0 29.9 (31.0) Depreciation * 48.5 34.2 (14.3) R&D expenditures 75.6 66.1 (9.5) March 31, 2020 December 31, Change 2020 Year ending March 31, Change 2021 Forecast 729.0 (16.4%) 935.0 (17.7%) 1,664.0 (17.2%) 563.6 (21.9%) (49.0) - (44.3) - (36.4) - 105.82 (2.98) 121.77 0.87 (50.25) (104.83) (50.25) (104.83) - - - - - - - - 48.0 (38.5) 46.0 (16.5) 92.5 (10.2) Total assets 2,867.6 1,846.8 (1,020.7) Equity attributable to owners of the parent 920.3 897.8 (22.4) Interest-bearing debt ** 179.6 242.2 62.6 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 32.1 48.6 16.5 ratio (%) Equity per share attributable to owners of 1,270.47 1,239.42 (31.05) the parent (yen) *The amounts presented in capital expenditures and depreciation are for property, plant and equipment. **The amounts are shown bonds and borrowings. 1 (2) Three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 (Billions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Change Results Results Domestic sales 207.5 181.3 (12.6%) Overseas sales 291.5 249.7 (14.3%) Sales 499.1 431.1 (13.6%) Gross profit 181.9 153.3 (15.8%) Operating profit (loss) 20.7 0.8 (95.8%) Profit (loss) before income tax expenses 21.6 3.8 (82.0%) Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the 12.2 (0.2) - parent Exchange rate (Yen/US$) 108.76 104.47 (4.29) Exchange rate (Yen/EURO) 120.39 124.49 4.10 Earnings per share attributable to owners of 16.86 (0.38) (17.24) the parent-basic (yen) Earnings per share attributable to owners of 16.86 (0.38) (17.24) the parent-diluted (yen) Capital expenditures * 22.8 7.4 (15.3) Depreciation * 16.0 11.3 (4.7) R&D expenditures 24.0 21.1 (2.8) *The amounts presented in capital expenditures and depreciation are for property, plant and equipment. Ricoh Company, Ltd. The result forecasts and forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company as at the date of submission of this quarterly report and certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. The Company makes no guarantees with respect to the achievement of its result forecasts or forward-looking statements. Actual results might be significantly different from the forecasts in the document, depending on various factors. For the assumptions for forecast and other related information, please refer to "3. Qualitative Information on Forecasted Consolidated Financial Results" on page 6. 2 Ricoh Company, Ltd. and its Consolidated Subsidiaries Financial Highlights for the Nine months ended December 31, 2020 [Prepared on the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards] 1. Results for the Period from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 (1) Operating Results (Millions of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Sales 1,493,882 1,193,071 (% change from the previous corresponding period) 0.3 (20.1) Operating profit (loss) 69,415 (29,738) (% change from the previous corresponding period) (12.3) - Profit (loss) before income tax expenses 68,468 (25,614) (% change from the previous corresponding period) (11.0) - Profit (loss) for the period 46,093 (22,474) (% change from the previous corresponding period) (16.2) - Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent 41,469 (22,471) (% change from the previous corresponding period) (18.1) - Comprehensive income (loss) 35,218 (7,682) (% change from the previous corresponding period) (23.5) - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic (yen) 57.23 (31.02) Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-diluted (yen) 57.23 (31.02) Notes: Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (basic and diluted) are based on profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent. (2) Financial Position (Millions of yen) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 Total assets 2,867,645 1,846,889 Total equity 1,008,527 901,395 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 920,371 897,877 Equity attributable to owners of the parent ratio (%) 32.1 48.6 2. Dividend Information Year ended Year ending March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 (Actual) (Forecast) Cash dividends, applicable to the year (yen) 26.00 15.00 Interim (yen) 13.00 7.50 Year-end (yen) 13.00 7.50 Notes: Revision of expected dividends during this period: No 3. Forecast of Operating Results from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 (Millions of yen) Year ending March 31, 2021 Sales 1,664,000 (% change from the previous corresponding period) (17.2) Operating profit (loss) (49,000) (% change from the previous corresponding period) - Profit (loss) before income tax expenses (44,300) (% change from the previous corresponding period) - Profit (loss) for the period (36,400) (% change from the previous corresponding period) - Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent (36,400) (% change from the previous corresponding period) - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic (yen) (50.25) Notes: Revision of forecast of consolidated operating results during this period: Yes 4. Others Changes in significant subsidiaries: Yes New: - (Company name: - )

Exclusion: 1 (Company name: Ricoh Leasing Co., Ltd.) Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimate Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No Other changes: No Changes in accounting estimate: No Number of common stock outstanding (including treasury stock):

As of December 31, 2020: 744,912,078 shares; As of March 31, 2020: 744,912,078 shares Number of treasury stock: As of December 31, 2020: 20,477,130 shares; As of March 31, 2020: 20,478,528 shares Average number of common stock: Nine months ended December 31, 2020: 724,434,296 shares; Nine months ended December 31, 2019: 724,649,453 shares Notes: The Company has established the Board Incentive Plan trust in which beneficiaries include Directors and Executive Officers. The shares owned by the trust account relating to this trust are accounted for as treasury shares. (As of December 31, 2020: 415,800 shares; As of March 31, 2020: 421,500 shares) 3 Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter under Review 1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Business Results * Overview of the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 (April 1 - December 31, 2020) The fiscal year of 2020 has started in a global pandemic called the Coronavirus (hereinafter, COVID-19). Ricoh has positioned ourselves, during this period, to tackle the crisis and accelerate change. Ricoh is proceeding to secure enough liquidity to overcome operational fluctuations, enhance our financial stability, and accelerate efforts to change in the aftermath of the pandemic of COVID-19. The global economy has suffered a sharp slowdown, the worst level in the past few decades, due to the impact of the prolonged U.S. -China trade frictions as well as the global spread of COVID-19. Although there were signs of gradual recovery for economic activity in each country, the future still remains uncertain under the impact of COVID-19. In Japan, the economy deteriorated rapidly due to the increase of self-isolation and movement restrictions encouraged by the declaration of the state of emergency in April. The situation is still severe due to the rapid increase of infected person, despite the sign of recovery following the resumption of the economic activity. In the Americas, the economy has been on a recovery trend due to economic measures and the resumption of economic activities, but the pace of economic recovery has been slow with the uncertainty such as the spread of infection and the impact of the change of the US administration. In Europe, the pace of recovery is still slow since the spread of COVID-19 did not stop and caused lockdown again. In other regions, the Chinese economy continues to recover despite the impact of U.S.-China trade frictions. During this period, the average exchange rates of Japanese yen against U.S. dollar and Euro were ¥106.09 (decreased by ¥2.64 from the previous corresponding period) and ¥122.36 (increased by ¥1.25 from the previous corresponding period) respectively. Sales in the last nine months has decreased by 20.1% (to ¥1,193.0 billion) compared to the previous corresponding period. In the Office Printing, sales of hardware decreased due to restrictions on sales activities by lockdowns and self- isolation. Sales of non-hardware also decreased due to the decline in demand of printing caused by the decrease in attendance rate (mainly in Europe and the Americas). These effects peaked in April to May, and a recovery trend has been seen since June, but the recovery has been moderate. Other factors in reduced sales included the adoption of equity method accounting for Ricoh Leasing Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, Ricoh Leasing) whose shares were transferred. As a result of that, sales decreased significantly compared to the previous corresponding period. Consolidated sales would have decreased by 17.2% after excluding the equity method adoption and foreign exchange impacts. In Japan, sales have decreased by 18.9% as compared to the previous corresponding period. Despite the increase in online demand due to companies promoting working from home, hardware and non-hardware sales have declined as the sales opportunities have been limited due to the self-isolation and the decrease of the printing demand at customers' offices. Sales in the Americas decreased by 29.3% (a decrease of 27.6% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations) as compared to the previous corresponding period. The decrease was mainly in the Office Printing due to the stagnation of sales and delivery activities by lockdowns, movement restrictions and slowing in demand of printing by the closing of customers' offices. Sales in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa decreased by 12.4% (a decrease of 13.3% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations) as compared to the previous corresponding period. Although Office Service sales expanded due to the strengthening of sales and service systems including acquisitions, Office Printing sales have decreased by the same reason as the Americas. Sales in other regions were down by 16.9% (a decrease of 15.4% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations) as compared to the previous corresponding period mainly due to decline of sales in the Office Printing. As a result, sales in the overseas market decreased by 21.1% as compared to the previous corresponding period. Excluding effects of foreign currency fluctuations, sales in overseas would have decreased by 20.3% as compared to the previous corresponding period. Gross profit was down by 24.3% as compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥415.7 billion. A prime factor was a decrease in sales volume of hardware and non-hardware such as consumables in the Office Printing due to decline of business opportunities by COVID-19 pandemic. Other factors that reduced the profit included an impact of adoption of equity-method accounting for Ricoh Leasing in the other segment. Selling, general and administrative expenses fell by 8.3% as compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥447.0 billion despite an impairment loss of ¥7.7 billion recognized on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets in Commercial Printing segment. This stemmed from the implementation of urgent measures to reduce expenses and the reduction in expenses generated in connection with sales under the circumstances of the spread of COVID-19. Other income decreased compared to the previous corresponding period primarily due to gain on sales of land, buildings and structures in Ricoh Industry Co., Ltd.'s former Saitama plant in the previous corresponding period. Impairment of goodwill was a loss of ¥2.6 billion on goodwill in the Commercial Printing segment. Operating profit (loss) decreased by ¥99.1 billion compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥29.7 billion (loss). Finance income and costs improved as compared to the previous corresponding period due to a decrease in interest expenses and an increase of foreign exchange gains. Profit (loss) before income tax expenses decreased by ¥94.0 billion as compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥25.6 billion (loss). Income tax expenses decreased by ¥25.5 billion as compared to the previous corresponding period due to a decrease in profit (loss) before income tax expenses. As a result, profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent decreased by ¥63.9 billion as compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥22.4 billion (loss). Comprehensive income (loss) was ¥7.6 billion (loss) due to the decrease in profit for the period. 4 * Review by Business Segment Office Printing Office Printing sales were ¥593.5 billion and decreased by 22.7% as compared to the previous corresponding period (a decrease of 22.2% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations). It was mainly due to a decrease in sales volume of hardware and consumables revenues because of the lockdowns, movement restrictions and a decrease in demand of printing by the decrease in attendance rate, particularly in Europe and the Americas, although the recovery continued after bottoming out in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and the effects of contingency plan were evident, returning to profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. In addition, operating profit of previous corresponding period included gain on sales of land, buildings and structures in Ricoh Industry Co., Ltd.'s former Saitama plant. As a result, Office Printing operating profit was ¥6.1 billion and decreased by 91.6% as compared to the previous corresponding period. Office Service Office Service sales were ¥358.2 billion and decreased by 10.0% as compared to the previous corresponding period (a decrease of 9.8% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations). In Japan, application for working from home has increased, and sales of IT services expanded in Europe. On the other hand, the IT equipment demanded in the previous fiscal year in Japan has decreased, and BPS (Business Process Service) sales decreased due to the lockdowns, movement restrictions mainly in the Americas. In the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, sales of packaged products have increased steadily, particularly in Japan and Europe, and profits increased from the previous corresponding period. As a result, Office Service operating profit was ¥20.8 billion and decreased by 4.4% as compared to the previous corresponding period. Commercial Printing Commercial Printing sales were ¥98.1 billion and decreased by 26.4% as compared to the previous corresponding period (a decrease of 25.6% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations). Although the non-hardware business has been recovering due to the resumption of customer events and business activities, the recovery of hardware has been slow, resulting in a decline in sales. Due to the recognition of impairment loss on fixed assets such as a goodwill in addition to the decrease in gross profit caused by the reduction of sales, Commercial Printing operating profit (loss) was ¥3.0 billion (loss) and decreased by ¥19.8 billion as compared to the previous corresponding period. Industrial Printing Industrial Printing sales were ¥16.6 billion and decreased by 6.6% as compared to the previous corresponding period (a decrease of 5.9% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations). Although inkjet head demand in the Chinese market is on a recovery trend, business activities of Europe and the Americas customers have declined, and it resulted in significant decrease in sales opportunities. Industrial Printing operating profit (loss) was ¥2.0 billion (loss). (Operating loss of the previous corresponding period was ¥2.9 billion.) Thermal Media Thermal Media sales were ¥42.4 billion and decreased by 11.3% as compared to the previous corresponding period (a decrease of 10.5% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations), due to reduction in demand for events and transportation tickets by the lockdowns, movement restrictions and the reduction of the label area despite increased demand for e-commerce. Thermal Media operating profit was ¥1.5 billion and decreased by 46.1% as compared to the previous corresponding period, despite of the reduction activities in cost of sales and expenses. Other Other segment sales were ¥83.9 billion and decreased by 34.9% as compared to the previous corresponding period (a decrease of 34.8% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations). A prime factor was the adoption of equity method accounting for Ricoh Leasing. Other segment operating profit (loss) was ¥16.0 billion (loss). (Operating loss of the previous corresponding period was ¥1.9 billion.) Some of the business in the Office Service segment have been reclassified into the Office Printing segment and Other segment from this fiscal year. In addition, some corporate expenses have been allocated to the relevant segments. Prior year comparative figures have also been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. 2. Analysis of Consolidated Financial Position *Assets, Liabilities and Equity Total assets decreased by ¥1,020.7 billion as compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥1,846.8 billion. At a meeting in March 2020, the Board of Directors of Ricoh agreed to sell a portion of Ricoh's shares in Ricoh Leasing to Mizuho Leasing Company, Ltd. (referred to as "Mizuho Leasing"). Therefore, in accordance with IFRS 5 "Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations", Ricoh reclassified assets and liabilities owned by Ricoh Leasing and its subsidiaries to "Assets classified as held for sale" and "Liabilities directly related to assets held for sale" in previous fiscal year. As of April 23, 2020, Ricoh concluded the partial transfer of common shares in Ricoh Leasing to Mizuho Leasing. As a result of the share transfer, Ricoh's voting rights in Ricoh Leasing changed to the ownership ratio of 33.7%, and Ricoh Leasing moved from being a consolidated subsidiary of Ricoh to an equity-method affiliate. As a result, assets classified as held for sale decreased with the completion of the partial transfer of Ricoh Leasing shares, while the remaining investment on Ricoh Leasing was booked on investments accounted for using the equity method. Total liabilities decreased by ¥913.6 billion as compared to the end of previous fiscal year, to ¥945.4 billion. While bonds and borrowings increased mainly due to procure in preparation for the risk of business environment deterioration because of COVID-19, a decrease in liabilities directly related to assets held for sale resulted from the partial transfer of common shares in Ricoh Leasing. Total equity decreased by ¥107.1 billion as compared to the end of previous fiscal year, to ¥901.3 billion. As a result of the spread of COVID-19, Ricoh posted a quarterly loss and reduced retained earnings, while Ricoh Leasing became an equity-method affiliate, resulting in a decrease in non-controlling interests. Equity attributable to owners of the parent therefore decreased by ¥22.4 billion, to ¥897.8 billion. The equity attributable to owners of the parent ratio remained stable, at 48.6%. 5 *Cash Flows (Nine months from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) Net cash provided by operating activities increased by ¥13.8 billion as compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥72.6 billion. Although the loss for the period was recorded due to the spread of COVID-19, the proceeds increased due to the decrease in trade and other receivables and lease receivables. Net cash used in investing activities decreased by ¥79.7 billion as compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥45.4 billion. This was factors such as temporary cash income from the partial transfer of Ricoh Leasing shares and the change of Ricoh Leasing from a consolidated subsidiary to an equity-method affiliate, which resulted in a decrease in capital investment. In addition, there were expenditures due to the acquisition of DocuWare GmbH to expand the digital business in the previous corresponding period. Free cash flow (net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash used in investing activities) totaled ¥27.2 billion, up by ¥93.5 billion. Net cash provided by financing activities decreased by ¥22.5 billion as compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥34.7 billion. Since there was a decrease in procurement due to Ricoh Leasing becoming an equity-method affiliate from a consolidated subsidiary, the proceeds decreased as compared to the previous corresponding period in spite of the execution of borrowings in preparation for the risk of deterioration of the business environment by COVID-19. As a result, the balance of cash and cash equivalent at the end of period increased by ¥62.1 billion as compared to the end of previous fiscal year, to ¥325.8 billion. 3. Qualitative Information on Forecasted Consolidated Financial Results During the nine months of fiscal 2020, there was a gradual recovery in business results, bottoming out in the first quarter, due to the easing of activity restrictions accompanying the spread of COVID-19, although there were inconsistent economic recoveries by countries and regions. However, since the number of infected persons began to expand again, mainly in Europe, the pace of recovery is slow. In November, 2020, we have announced the previous forecast expecting a negative impact on operating results, particularly in the Office Printing segment, our main business in consideration that the effects of the spread of COVID-19 will be protracted. The business results during this period were robust, excluding the impairment losses in Commercial Printing segment, compared from the forecast announced in November. In consideration of the business results during this period and the effects of protracted spread of COVID-19, we have revised the forecasts of domestic/overseas sales, gross profit and profit (loss) before income tax expenses from those previously announced in November, 2020. On the other hand, we have not changed the forecasts of total sales, operating profit (loss) and profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent. Ricoh maintains the assumed exchange rates set forth in November, 2020 of ¥105 against the U.S. dollar and of ¥120 against the euro from fourth quarter while the actual exchange rates during the third quarter have been incorporated into exchange rate assumptions for the full year. Exchange Rate Assumptions for the full year ending March 31, 2021 US$ 1 = ¥105.82 (¥108.80 in previous fiscal year) EURO 1 = ¥121.77 (¥120.90 in previous fiscal year) (Billions of yen) Year ending Year ending Year ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 (Previous forecast) (Revised forecast) Change (Actual) Change (A) (B) (B-A) (C) (B-C)/C Domestic sales 725.0 729.0 4.0 872.3 (16.4%) Overseas sales 939.0 935.0 (4.0) 1,136.2 (17.7%) Sales 1,664.0 1,664.0 - 2,008.5 (17.2%) Gross profit 547.6 563.6 16.0 721.5 (21.9%) Operating profit (loss) (49.0) (49.0) - 79.0 - Profit (loss) before income tax expenses (50.3) (44.3) 6.0 75.8 - Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the (36.4) (36.4) - 39.5 - parent The result forecasts and forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company as at the date of submission of this quarterly report and certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. The Company makes no guarantees with respect to the achievement of its result forecasts or forward-looking statements. Actual results might be significantly different from the forecasts in the document, depending on various factors. Factors which may affect the actual business results include but are not limited to the economic situation in the geographic areas where Ricoh conducts business, including Japan, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, China and Asia, market environment, and currency exchange rates. 6 4. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Assets (Millions of yen) March 31, 2020 December 31, Change 2020 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 262,834 328,562 65,728 Time deposits 50 146 96 Trade and other receivables 392,780 346,396 (46,384) Other financial assets 87,226 90,039 2,813 Inventories 201,248 204,628 3,380 Other current assets 36,428 46,247 9,819 Subtotal 980,566 1,016,018 35,452 Assets classified as held for sale 1,125,582 - (1,125,582) Total Current Assets 2,106,148 1,016,018 (1,090,130) Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 201,569 194,473 (7,096) Right-of-use assets 59,425 66,258 6,833 Goodwill and intangible assets 231,898 231,503 (395) Other financial assets 139,181 131,927 (7,254) Investments accounted for using the equity method 14,305 78,574 64,269 Other investments 14,951 16,628 1,677 Other non-current assets 29,550 29,567 17 Deferred tax assets 70,618 81,941 11,323 Total Non-current Assets 761,497 830,871 69,374 Total Assets 2,867,645 1,846,889 (1,020,756) Liabilities and Equity (Millions of yen) March 31, 2020 December 31, Change 2020 Current Liabilities Bonds and borrowings 51,492 73,569 22,077 Trade and other payables 246,055 256,091 10,036 Lease liabilities 27,230 25,673 (1,557) Other financial liabilities - 795 795 Income tax payables 9,455 6,161 (3,294) Provisions 11,686 6,778 (4,908) Other current liabilities 233,909 219,678 (14,231) Subtotal 579,827 588,745 8,918 Liabilities directly related to assets held for sale 969,069 - (969,069) Total Current Liabilities 1,548,896 588,745 (960,151) Non-current Liabilities Bonds and borrowings 128,172 168,712 40,540 Lease liabilities 38,741 49,126 10,385 Accrued pension and retirement benefits 99,795 94,751 (5,044) Provisions 6,458 7,231 773 Other non-current liabilities 34,143 33,881 (262) Deferred tax liabilities 2,913 3,048 135 Total Non-current Liabilities 310,222 356,749 46,527 Total Liabilities 1,859,118 945,494 (913,624) Equity Common stock 135,364 135,364 - Additional paid-in capital 186,173 186,217 44 Treasury stock (37,795) (37,732) 63 Other components of equity 41,768 56,125 14,357 Other comprehensive income related to disposal group held for sale 130 - (130) Retained earnings 594,731 557,903 (36,828) Equity attributable to owners of the parent 920,371 897,877 (22,494) Non-controlling interests 88,156 3,518 (84,638) Total Equity 1,008,527 901,395 (107,132) Total Liabilities and Equity 2,867,645 1,846,889 (1,020,756) 7 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss Nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 (Millions of yen) Nine months Nine months ended ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2020 Change % Sales 1,493,882 1,193,071 (300,811) (20.1) Cost of sales 944,534 777,354 (167,180) (17.7) Percentage of sales (%) 63.2 65.2 Gross profit 549,348 415,717 (133,631) (24.3) Percentage of sales (%) 36.8 34.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 487,259 447,038 (40,221) (8.3) Percentage of sales (%) 32.6 37.5 Other Income 7,326 4,224 (3,102) (42.3) Percentage of sales (%) 0.5 0.4 Impairment of goodwill - 2,641 2,641 - Percentage of sales (%) - 0.2 Operating profit (loss) 69,415 (29,738) (99,153) - Percentage of sales (%) 4.6 (2.5) Finance income 4,361 3,754 (607) (13.9) Percentage of sales (%) 0.3 0.3 Finance costs 5,551 3,064 (2,487) (44.8) Percentage of sales (%) 0.4 0.3 Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the 243 3,434 3,191 - equity method Percentage of sales (%) 0.0 0.3 Profit (loss) before income tax expenses 68,468 (25,614) (94,082) - Percentage of sales (%) 4.6 (2.1) Income tax expenses 22,375 (3,140) (25,515) - Percentage of sales (%) 1.5 (0.3) Profit (loss) for the period 46,093 (22,474) (68,567) - Percentage of sales (%) 3.1 (1.9) Profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent 41,469 (22,471) (63,940) - Percentage of sales (%) 2.8 (1.9) Non-controlling interests 4,624 (3) (4,627) - Percentage of sales (%) 0.3 (0.0) Nine months ended Nine months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Change Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic (yen) 57.23 (31.02) (88.25) Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-diluted (yen) 57.23 (31.02) (88.25) * Gain on sales of property, plant and equipment and others were included in "other income". 8 Three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 (Millions of yen) Three months Three months ended ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2020 Change % Sales 499,103 431,123 (67,980) (13.6) Cost of sales 317,128 277,823 (39,305) (12.4) Percentage of sales (%) 63.5 64.4 Gross profit 181,975 153,300 (28,675) (15.8) Percentage of sales (%) 36.5 35.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 163,555 151,826 (11,729) (7.2) Percentage of sales (%) 32.8 35.2 Other Income 2,347 2,047 (300) (12.8) Percentage of sales (%) 0.5 0.5 Impairment of goodwill - 2,641 2,641 - Percentage of sales (%) - 0.6 Operating profit (loss) 20,767 880 (19,887) (95.8) Percentage of sales (%) 4.2 0.2 Finance income 1,461 2,308 847 58.0 Percentage of sales (%) 0.3 0.5 Finance costs 747 874 127 17.0 Percentage of sales (%) 0.1 0.2 Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the 141 1,580 1,439 - equity method Percentage of sales (%) 0.0 0.4 Profit (loss) before income tax expenses 21,622 3,894 (17,728) (82.0) Percentage of sales (%) 4.3 0.9 Income tax expenses 7,741 4,187 (3,554) (45.9) Percentage of sales (%) 1.6 1.0 Profit (loss) for the period 13,881 (293) (14,174) - Percentage of sales (%) 2.8 (0.1) Profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent 12,211 (276) (12,487) - Percentage of sales (%) 2.4 (0.1) Non-controlling interests 1,670 (17) (1,687) - Percentage of sales (%) 0.3 (0.0) Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Change Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic (yen) 16.86 (0.38) (17.24) Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-diluted (yen) 16.86 (0.38) (17.24) * Gain on sales of property, plant and equipment and others were included in "other income". 9 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 (Millions of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Change Profit (loss) for the period 46,093 (22,474) (68,567) Other comprehensive income (loss): Components that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Remeasurement of defined benefit plan (1,910) - 1,910 Net changes in fair value of financial assets measured through 1,348 1,589 241 other comprehensive income Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted - 67 67 for using equity method Total components that will not be reclassified (562) 1,656 2,218 subsequently to profit or loss Components that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Net changes in fair value of cash flow hedges (455) (421) 34 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (9,858) 13,547 23,405 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted - 10 10 for using equity method Total components that will be reclassified (10,313) 13,136 23,449 subsequently to profit or loss Total other comprehensive income (loss) (10,875) 14,792 25,667 Comprehensive income (loss) 35,218 (7,682) (42,900) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent 30,272 (7,750) (38,022) Non-controlling interests 4,946 68 (4,878) Three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Change Profit (loss) for the period 13,881 (293) (14,174) Other comprehensive income (loss): Components that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Remeasurement of defined benefit plan (1,910) - 1,910 Net changes in fair value of financial assets measured through 1,155 884 (271) other comprehensive income Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted - 61 61 for using equity method Total components that will not be reclassified (755) 945 1,700 subsequently to profit or loss Components that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Net changes in fair value of cash flow hedges (693) (179) 514 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 18,773 6,844 (11,929) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted - 32 32 for using equity method Total components that will be reclassified 18,080 6,697 (11,383) subsequently to profit or loss Total other comprehensive income (loss) 17,325 7,642 (9,683) Comprehensive income (loss) 31,206 7,349 (23,857) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent 29,168 7,353 (21,815) Non-controlling interests 2,038 (4) (2,042) 10 Consolidated Sales by Product Category Nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 (Millions of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Change % 1,165,942 951,826 (214,116) (18.4) Percentage of sales (%) 78.0 79.8 767,860 593,595 (174,265) (22.7) Percentage of sales (%) 51.4 49.8 398,082 358,231 (39,851) (10.0) Percentage of sales (%) 26.6 30.0 133,375 98,177 (35,198) (26.4) Percentage of sales (%) 8.9 8.2 17,794 16,618 (1,176) (6.6) Percentage of sales (%) 1.2 1.4 47,896 42,491 (5,405) (11.3) Percentage of sales (%) 3.2 3.6 128,875 83,959 (44,916) (34.9) Percentage of sales (%) 8.6 7.0 Grand Total 1,493,882 1,193,071 (300,811) (20.1) Percentage of sales (%) 100.0 100.0 Three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Change % 388,452 344,860 (43,592) (11.2) Percentage of sales (%) 77.8 80.0 255,441 211,310 (44,131) (17.3) Percentage of sales (%) 51.2 49.0 133,011 133,550 539 0.4 Percentage of sales (%) 26.7 31.0 45,838 35,498 (10,340) (22.6) Percentage of sales (%) 9.2 8.2 6,068 6,313 245 4.0 Percentage of sales (%) 1.2 1.5 16,198 15,324 (874) (5.4) Percentage of sales (%) 3.2 3.6 42,547 29,128 (13,419) (31.5) Percentage of sales (%) 8.5 6.8 Grand Total 499,103 431,123 (67,980) (13.6) Percentage of sales (%) 100.0 100.0 * Each category includes the following product line: Office Printing MFPs (multifunctional printers), copiers, laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machine, scanners, related parts & supplies, services, support and software Office Service Personal computers, servers, network equipment, related services, support, software and service & solutions related to documents Commercial Printing Cut sheet printers, continuous feed printer, related parts & supplies, services, support and software Industrial printing Inkjet heads, imaging systems and industrial printers Thermal Media Thermal paper and thermal media Other Industrial optical component/module, electronic components, precision mechanical component, digital cameras, 3D printing, environment, healthcare and financial services Some of the business in the Office Service segment have been reclassified into the Office Printing segment and Other segment from this fiscal year. In addition, some corporate expenses have been allocated to the relevant segments. Prior year comparative figures have also been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. 11 Consolidated Sales by Geographic Area Nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 (Millions of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Change % 637,113 516,789 (120,324) (18.9) Percentage of sales (%) 42.6 43.3 856,769 676,282 (180,487) (21.1) Percentage of sales (%) 57.4 56.7 The Americas 402,810 284,675 (118,135) (29.3) Percentage of sales (%) 27.0 23.9 Europe, Middle East and Africa 321,835 281,792 (40,043) (12.4) Percentage of sales (%) 21.5 23.6 Other 132,124 109,815 (22,309) (16.9) Percentage of sales (%) 8.8 9.2 Grand Total 1,493,882 1,193,071 (300,811) (20.1) Percentage of sales (%) 100.0 100.0 Three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Change % 207,522 181,372 (26,150) (12.6) Percentage of sales (%) 41.6 42.1 291,581 249,751 (41,830) (14.3) Percentage of sales (%) 58.4 57.9 The Americas 133,762 97,978 (35,784) (26.8) Percentage of sales (%) 26.8 22.7 Europe, Middle East and Africa 113,335 112,311 (1,024) (0.9) Percentage of sales (%) 22.7 26.0 Other 44,484 39,462 (5,022) (11.3) Percentage of sales (%) 8.9 9.2 Grand Total 499,103 431,123 (67,980) (13.6) Percentage of sales (%) 100.0 100.0 12 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Millions of Yen) Other components of equity Net changes in Common Additional Treasury fair value of Net changes in Remeasurement financial assets paid-in fair value of Stock stock of defined measured capital cash flow benefit plan through other hedges comprehensive income Balance as of April 1, 135,364 186,086 (37,394) - 7,815 59 2019 Profit (loss) for the period Other comprehensive (1,910) 1,035 (413) income (loss) Comprehensive income - - - (1,910) 1,035 (413) (loss) Net change in treasury (399) stock Dividends declared and approved to owners Share-based payment 25 transactions Share-based payment transactions of subsidiaries Transfer from other components of equity 1,910 (58) to retained earnings Equity transactions with non-controlling 44 shareholders Total transactions with - 69 (399) 1,910 (58) - owners Balance as of December 135,364 186,155 (37,793) - 8,792 (354) 31, 2019 Other components of equity Exchange Equity differences on Total other Retained attributable to Non-controlling Total equity translation of components earnings owners of the interests foreign of equity parent operations Balance as of April 1, 65,771 73,645 574,876 932,577 86,411 1,018,988 2019 Profit (loss) for the 41,469 41,469 4,624 46,093 period Other comprehensive (9,909) (11,197) (11,197) 322 (10,875) income (loss) Comprehensive income (9,909) (11,197) 41,469 30,272 4,946 35,218 (loss) Net change in treasury (399) (399) stock Dividends declared and (18,841) (18,841) (1,227) (20,068) approved to owners Share-based payment 25 25 transactions Share-based payment transactions of - 21 21 subsidiaries Transfer from other components of equity 1,852 (1,852) - - to retained earnings Equity transactions with non-controlling 44 (1,724) (1,680) shareholders Total transactions with - 1,852 (20,693) (19,171) (2,930) (22,101) owners Balance as of December 55,862 64,300 595,652 943,678 88,427 1,032,105 31, 2019 13 (Millions of Yen) Other components of equity Net changes in Common Additional fair value of Net changes Remeasurement financial assets paid-in Treasury stock in fair value Stock of defined measured capital of cash flow benefit plan through other hedges comprehensive income Balance as of April 1, 135,364 186,173 (37,795) - 5,191 409 2020 Profit (loss) for the period Other comprehensive 1,549 (489) income (loss) Comprehensive income - - - - 1,549 (489) (loss) Net change in treasury (3) stock Dividends declared and approved to owners Share-based payment 44 5 transactions Share-based payment transactions of subsidiaries Loss of control of subsidiaries Transfer from other components of equity (212) to retained earnings Other 61 Total transactions with - 44 63 - (212) - owners Balance as of December 135,364 186,217 (37,732) - 6,528 (80) 31, 2020 Other components of equity Other Equity Exchange comprehensive attributable Non- differences income related Retained Total other to owners controlling Total equity on to disposal earnings components of the interests translation groups held for of equity parent of foreign sale operations Balance as of April 1, 36,168 41,768 130 594,731 920,371 88,156 1,008,527 2020 Profit (loss) for the (22,471) (22,471) (3) (22,474) period Other comprehensive 13,509 14,569 152 14,721 71 14,792 income (loss) Comprehensive income 13,509 14,569 152 (22,471) (7,750) 68 (7,682) (loss) Net change in treasury (3) (3) stock Dividends declared and (14,851) (14,851) (34) (14,885) approved to owners Share-based payment 49 49 transactions Share-based payment transactions of - 4 4 subsidiaries Loss of control of - (84,676) (84,676) subsidiaries Transfer from other components of equity (212) (282) 494 - - to retained earnings Other 61 61 Total transactions with - (212) (282) (14,357) (14,744) (84,706) (99,450) owners Balance as of December 49,677 56,125 - 557,903 897,877 3,518 901,395 31, 2020 14 (4) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Millions of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 I. Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Profit (loss) for the period 46,093 (22,474) Adjustments to reconcile profit for the period to net cash provided by operating activities- Depreciation and amortization 91,516 79,670 Impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets - 7,745 Impairment of goodwill - 2,641 Other income (5,313) (1,221) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity (243) (3,434) method Finance income and costs 1,190 (690) Income tax expenses 22,375 (3,140) (Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables 20,576 67,500 (Increase) decrease in inventories (31,309) (1,750) (Increase) decrease in lease receivables (23,785) 13,061 Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables (16,115) (33,268) Increase (decrease) in accrued pension and retirement benefits (3,985) (5,559) Other, net (15,195) (13,092) Interest and dividends received 3,928 3,393 Interest paid (3,655) (1,861) Income taxes paid (27,208) (14,832) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 58,870 72,689 II. Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 7,272 2,427 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (61,009) (29,941) Proceeds from sales of intangible assets 134 60 Expenditures for intangible assets (19,898) (16,796) Payments for purchases of investment securities (13,870) (594) Proceeds from sales of investment securities 1,006 336 Net (increase) decrease in time deposits 4 (89) Purchase of business, net of cash acquired (16,118) (8,431) Net increase (decrease) due to loss of control of subsidiaries - 7,846 Other, net (22,723) (280) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (125,202) (45,462) III. Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Net increase (decrease) of short-term debt (11,090) 2,871 Proceeds from long-term debt 227,845 97,037 Repayments of long-term debt (154,673) (11,554) Proceeds from issuance of bonds 72,119 - Repayments of bonds (32,148) (12,413) Repayments of lease liabilities (22,605) (26,293) Dividends paid (18,841) (14,851) Payments for purchase of treasury stock (399) (3) Other, net (2,907) (34) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 57,301 34,760 IV. Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents (1,820) 212 V. Net Increase (decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (10,851) 62,199 VI. Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 240,099 263,688 VII. Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 229,248 325,887 Notes: The difference in the amount of "cash and cash equivalents" between condensed consolidated statement of financial position and condensed consolidated statement of cash flows represents bank overdrafts. 15 Notes on premise going concern Not applicable Changes in accounting policies Significant accounting policies which apply in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are the same as those in the previous fiscal year. 16 Segment Information Operating Segment Information

Nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 (Millions of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Change % Office Total: Sales: Unaffiliated customers 1,165,942 951,826 (214,116) (18.4) Intersegment - - - - Total 1,165,942 951,826 (214,116) (18.4) Operating expenses 1,071,027 924,831 (146,196) (13.7) Operating profit (loss) 94,915 26,995 (67,920) (71.6) Operating profit (loss) on sales in Office Total (%) 8.1 2.8 Office Printing: Sales: Unaffiliated customers 767,860 593,595 (174,265) (22.7) Intersegment - - - - Total 767,860 593,595 (174,265) (22.7) Operating expenses 694,774 587,458 (107,316) (15.4) Operating profit (loss) 73,086 6,137 (66,949) (91.6) Operating profit (loss) on sales in Office Printing (%) 9.5 1.0 Office Service: Sales: Unaffiliated customers 398,082 358,231 (39,851) (10.0) Intersegment - - - - Total 398,082 358,231 (39,851) (10.0) Operating expenses 376,253 337,373 (38,880) (10.3) Operating profit (loss) 21,829 20,858 (971) (4.4) Operating profit (loss) on sales in Office Service (%) 5.5 5.8 Commercial Printing: Sales: Unaffiliated customers 133,375 98,177 (35,198) (26.4) Intersegment - - - - Total 133,375 98,177 (35,198) (26.4) Operating expenses 116,604 101,265 (15,339) (13.2) Operating profit (loss) 16,771 (3,088) (19,859) - Operating profit (loss) on sales in Commercial Printing (%) 12.6 (3.1) Industrial Printing: Sales: Unaffiliated customers 17,794 16,618 (1,176) (6.6) Intersegment - - - - Total 17,794 16,618 (1,176) (6.6) Operating expenses 20,719 18,657 (2,062) (10.0) Operating profit (loss) (2,925) (2,039) 886 - Operating profit (loss) on sales in Industrial Printing (%) (16.4) (12.3) Thermal Media: Sales: Unaffiliated customers 47,896 42,491 (5,405) (11.3) Intersegment - - - - Total 47,896 42,491 (5,405) (11.3) Operating expenses 45,073 40,970 (4,103) (9.1) Operating profit (loss) 2,823 1,521 (1,302) (46.1) Operating profit (loss) on sales in Thermal Media (%) 5.9 3.6 Other: Sales: Unaffiliated customers 128,875 83,959 (44,916) (34.9) Intersegment 19,616 13,734 (5,882) (30.0) Total 148,491 97,693 (50,798) (34.2) Operating expenses 150,440 113,743 (36,697) (24.4) Operating profit (loss) (1,949) (16,050) (14,101) - Operating profit (loss) on sales in Other (%) (1.3) (16.4) Eliminations and Corporate: Sales: Intersegment (19,616) (13,734) 5,882 Total (19,616) (13,734) 5,882 - Operating expenses: Intersegment (19,616) (13,734) 5,882 Corporate 40,220 37,077 (3,143) Total 20,604 23,343 2,739 - Operating profit (loss) (40,220) (37,077) 3,143 - Consolidated: Sales: Unaffiliated customers 1,493,882 1,193,071 (300,811) (20.1) Intersegment - - - - Total 1,493,882 1,193,071 (300,811) (20.1) Operating expenses 1,424,467 1,222,809 (201,658) (14.2) Operating profit (loss) 69,415 (29,738) (99,153) - Operating profit (loss) on consolidated sales (%) 4.6 (2.5) 17 Three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 (Millions of yen) Three months Three months ended ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2020 Change % Office Total: Sales: Unaffiliated customers 388,452 344,860 (43,592) (11.2) Intersegment - - - - Total 388,452 344,860 (43,592) (11.2) Operating expenses 360,319 323,170 (37,149) (10.3) Operating profit (loss) 28,133 21,690 (6,443) (22.9) Operating profit (loss) on sales in Office Total (%) 7.2 6.3 Office Printing: Sales: Unaffiliated customers 255,441 211,310 (44,131) (17.3) Intersegment - - - - Total 255,441 211,310 (44,131) (17.3) Operating expenses 233,653 198,900 (34,753) (14.9) Operating profit (loss) 21,788 12,410 (9,378) (43.0) Operating profit (loss) on sales in Office Printing (%) 8.5 5.9 Office Service: Sales: Unaffiliated customers 133,011 133,550 539 0.4 Intersegment - - - - Total 133,011 133,550 539 0.4 Operating expenses 126,665 124,271 (2,394) (1.9) Operating profit (loss) 6,346 9,279 2,933 46.2 Operating profit (loss) on sales in Office Service (%) 4.8 6.9 Commercial Printing: Sales: Unaffiliated customers 45,838 35,498 (10,340) (22.6) Intersegment - - - - Total 45,838 35,498 (10,340) (22.6) Operating expenses 39,807 40,593 786 2.0 Operating profit (loss) 6,031 (5,095) (11,126) - Operating profit (loss) on sales in Commercial Printing (%) 13.2 (14.4) Industrial Printing: Sales: Unaffiliated customers 6,068 6,313 245 4.0 Intersegment - - - - Total 6,068 6,313 245 4.0 Operating expenses 6,691 6,422 (269) (4.0) Operating profit (loss) (623) (109) 514 - Operating profit (loss) on sales in Industrial Printing (%) (10.3) (1.7) Thermal Media: Sales: Unaffiliated customers 16,198 15,324 (874) (5.4) Intersegment - - - - Total 16,198 15,324 (874) (5.4) Operating expenses 14,885 14,722 (163) (1.1) Operating profit (loss) 1,313 602 (711) (54.2) Operating profit (loss) on sales in Thermal Media (%) 8.1 3.9 Other: Sales: Unaffiliated customers 42,547 29,128 (13,419) (31.5) Intersegment 6,592 4,511 (2,081) (31.6) Total 49,139 33,639 (15,500) (31.5) Operating expenses 50,436 37,985 (12,451) (24.7) Operating profit (loss) (1,297) (4,346) (3,049) - Operating profit (loss) on sales in Other (%) (2.6) (12.9) Eliminations and Corporate: Sales: Intersegment (6,592) (4,511) 2,081 Total (6,592) (4,511) 2,081 - Operating expenses: Intersegment (6,592) (4,511) 2,081 Corporate 12,790 11,862 (928) Total 6,198 7,351 1,153 - Operating profit (loss) (12,790) (11,862) 928 - Consolidated: Sales: Unaffiliated customers 499,103 431,123 (67,980) (13.6) Intersegment - - - - Total 499,103 431,123 (67,980) (13.6) Operating expenses 478,336 430,243 (48,093) (10.1) Operating profit (loss) 20,767 880 (19,887) (95.8) Operating profit (loss) on consolidated sales (%) 4.2 0.2 18 * Each category includes the following product line: Office Printing MFPs (multifunctional printers), copiers, laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machine, scanners, related parts & supplies, services, support and software Office Service Personal computers, servers, network equipment, related services, support, software and service & solutions related to documents Commercial Printing Cut sheet printers, continuous feed printer, related parts & supplies, services, support and software Industrial printing Inkjet heads, imaging systems and industrial printers Thermal Media Thermal paper and thermal media Other Industrial optical component/module, electronic components, precision mechanical component, digital cameras, 3D printing, environment, healthcare and financial services Some of the business in the Office Service segment have been reclassified into the Office Printing segment and Other segment from this fiscal year. In addition, some corporate expenses have been allocated to the relevant segments. Prior year comparative figures have also been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. 19 -APPENDIX- (Nine months ended December 31, 2020) 1. Consolidated Sales by Product Category Nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 (Millions of yen) Nine months Nine months Change ended ended excluding December 31, December 31, exchange impact 2019 2020 Change % % Office Total 1,165,942 951,826 (214,116) (18.4) (209,629) (18.0) Percentage of sales (%) 78.0 79.8 Domestic 496,185 420,803 (75,382) (15.2) (75,382) (15.2) Overseas 669,757 531,023 (138,734) (20.7) (134,247) (20.0) The Americas 311,687 215,968 (95,719) (30.7) (90,340) (29.0) Europe, Middle East and Africa 266,599 239,155 (27,444) (10.3) (29,888) (11.2) Other 91,471 75,900 (15,571) (17.0) (14,019) (15.3) Office Printing 767,860 593,595 (174,265) (22.7) (170,695) (22.2) Percentage of sales (%) 51.4 49.8 Domestic 256,525 226,043 (30,482) (11.9) (30,482) (11.9) Overseas 511,335 367,552 (143,783) (28.1) (140,213) (27.4) The Americas 232,860 151,952 (80,908) (34.7) (77,125) (33.1) Europe, Middle East and Africa 197,924 150,011 (47,913) (24.2) (49,446) (25.0) Other 80,551 65,589 (14,962) (18.6) (13,642) (16.9) Office Service 398,082 358,231 (39,851) (10.0) (38,934) (9.8) Percentage of sales (%) 26.6 30.0 Domestic 239,660 194,760 (44,900) (18.7) (44,900) (18.7) Overseas 158,422 163,471 5,049 3.2 5,966 3.8 The Americas 78,827 64,016 (14,811) (18.8) (13,215) (16.8) Europe, Middle East and Africa 68,675 89,144 20,469 29.8 19,558 28.5 Other 10,920 10,311 (609) (5.6) (377) (3.5) Commercial Printing 133,375 98,177 (35,198) (26.4) (34,153) (25.6) Percentage of sales (%) 8.9 8.2 Domestic 18,823 17,317 (1,506) (8.0) (1,506) (8.0) Overseas 114,552 80,860 (33,692) (29.4) (32,647) (28.5) The Americas 69,411 47,529 (21,882) (31.5) (20,695) (29.8) Europe, Middle East and Africa 35,928 25,559 (10,369) (28.9) (10,631) (29.6) Other 9,213 7,772 (1,441) (15.6) (1,321) (14.3) Industrial Printing 17,794 16,618 (1,176) (6.6) (1,049) (5.9) Percentage of sales (%) 1.2 1.4 Domestic 3,116 1,994 (1,122) (36.0) (1,122) (36.0) Overseas 14,678 14,624 (54) (0.4) 73 0.5 The Americas 4,902 5,150 248 5.1 391 8.0 Europe, Middle East and Africa 3,446 2,682 (764) (22.2) (782) (22.7) Other 6,330 6,792 462 7.3 464 7.3 Thermal Media 47,896 42,491 (5,405) (11.3) (5,028) (10.5) Percentage of sales (%) 3.2 3.6 Domestic 10,017 9,713 (304) (3.0) (304) (3.0) Overseas 37,879 32,778 (5,101) (13.5) (4,724) (12.5) The Americas 14,510 13,223 (1,287) (8.9) (957) (6.6) Europe, Middle East and Africa 11,990 10,445 (1,545) (12.9) (1,651) (13.8) Other 11,379 9,110 (2,269) (19.9) (2,116) (18.6) Other 128,875 83,959 (44,916) (34.9) (44,815) (34.8) Percentage of sales (%) 8.6 7.0 Domestic 108,972 66,962 (42,010) (38.6) (42,010) (38.6) Overseas 19,903 16,997 (2,906) (14.6) (2,805) (14.1) The Americas 2,300 2,805 505 22.0 575 25.0 Europe, Middle East and Africa 3,872 3,951 79 2.0 41 1.1 Other 13,731 10,241 (3,490) (25.4) (3,421) (24.9) Grand Total 1,493,882 1,193,071 (300,811) (20.1) (294,674) (19.7) Percentage of sales (%) 100.0 100.0 Domestic 637,113 516,789 (120,324) (18.9) (120,324) (18.9) Percentage of sales (%) 42.6 43.3 Overseas 856,769 676,282 (180,487) (21.1) (174,350) (20.3) Percentage of sales (%) 57.4 56.7 The Americas 402,810 284,675 (118,135) (29.3) (111,026) (27.6) Percentage of sales (%) 27.0 23.9 Europe, Middle East and Africa 321,835 281,792 (40,043) (12.4) (42,911) (13.3) Percentage of sales (%) 21.5 23.6 Other 132,124 109,815 (22,309) (16.9) (20,413) (15.4) Percentage of sales (%) 8.8 9.2 20 2. Consolidated Sales by Product Category Three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 (Millions of yen) Three months Three months ended ended Change December 31, December 31, excluding 2019 2020 Change % exchange impact % Office Total 388,452 344,860 (43,592) (11.2) (43,097) (11.1) Percentage of sales (%) 77.8 80.0 Domestic 159,774 148,033 (11,741) (7.3) (11,741) (7.3) Overseas 228,678 196,827 (31,851) (13.9) (31,356) (13.7) The Americas 102,788 73,887 (28,901) (28.1) (25,947) (25.2) Europe, Middle East and Africa 94,415 95,934 1,519 1.6 (1,143) (1.2) Other 31,475 27,006 (4,469) (14.2) (4,266) (13.6) Office Printing 255,441 211,310 (44,131) (17.3) (43,550) (17.0) Percentage of sales (%) 51.2 49.0 Domestic 83,446 78,429 (5,017) (6.0) (5,017) (6.0) Overseas 171,995 132,881 (39,114) (22.7) (38,533) (22.4) The Americas 76,625 52,585 (24,040) (31.4) (21,953) (28.6) Europe, Middle East and Africa 67,901 56,899 (11,002) (16.2) (12,677) (18.7) Other 27,469 23,397 (4,072) (14.8) (3,903) (14.2) Office Service 133,011 133,550 539 0.4 453 0.3 Percentage of sales (%) 26.7 31.0 Domestic 76,328 69,604 (6,724) (8.8) (6,724) (8.8) Overseas 56,683 63,946 7,263 12.8 7,177 12.7 The Americas 26,163 21,302 (4,861) (18.6) (3,994) (15.3) Europe, Middle East and Africa 26,514 39,035 12,521 47.2 11,534 43.5 Other 4,006 3,609 (397) (9.9) (363) (9.1) Commercial Printing 45,838 35,498 (10,340) (22.6) (9,973) (21.8) Percentage of sales (%) 9.2 8.2 Domestic 6,424 5,861 (563) (8.8) (563) (8.8) Overseas 39,414 29,637 (9,777) (24.8) (9,410) (23.9) The Americas 23,766 16,682 (7,084) (29.8) (6,425) (27.0) Europe, Middle East and Africa 12,598 9,937 (2,661) (21.1) (2,945) (23.4) Other 3,050 3,018 (32) (1.0) (40) (1.3) Industrial Printing 6,068 6,313 245 4.0 309 5.1 Percentage of sales (%) 1.2 1.5 Domestic 1,229 758 (471) (38.3) (471) (38.3) Overseas 4,839 5,555 716 14.8 780 16.1 The Americas 1,511 2,028 517 34.2 599 39.6 Europe, Middle East and Africa 1,177 948 (229) (19.5) (248) (21.1) Other 2,151 2,579 428 19.9 429 19.9 Thermal Media 16,198 15,324 (874) (5.4) (839) (5.2) Percentage of sales (%) 3.2 3.6 Domestic 3,507 3,606 99 2.8 99 2.8 Overseas 12,691 11,718 (973) (7.7) (938) (7.4) The Americas 4,938 4,465 (473) (9.6) (292) (5.9) Europe, Middle East and Africa 3,741 3,749 8 0.2 (109) (2.9) Other 4,012 3,504 (508) (12.7) (537) (13.4) Other 42,547 29,128 (13,419) (31.5) (13,418) (31.5) Percentage of sales (%) 8.5 6.8 Domestic 36,588 23,114 (13,474) (36.8) (13,474) (36.8) Overseas 5,959 6,014 55 0.9 56 0.9 The Americas 759 916 157 20.7 192 25.3 Europe, Middle East and Africa 1,404 1,743 339 24.1 297 21.2 Other 3,796 3,355 (441) (11.6) (433) (11.4) Grand Total 499,103 431,123 (67,980) (13.6) (67,018) (13.4) Percentage of sales (%) 100.0 100.0 Domestic 207,522 181,372 (26,150) (12.6) (26,150) (12.6) Percentage of sales (%) 41.6 42.1 Overseas 291,581 249,751 (41,830) (14.3) (40,868) (14.0) Percentage of sales (%) 58.4 57.9 The Americas 133,762 97,978 (35,784) (26.8) (31,873) (23.8) Percentage of sales (%) 26.8 22.7 Europe, Middle East and Africa 113,335 112,311 (1,024) (0.9) (4,148) (3.7) Percentage of sales (%) 22.7 26.0 Other 44,484 39,462 (5,022) (11.3) (4,847) (10.9) Percentage of sales (%) 8.9 9.2 21 * Each category includes the following product line: Office Printing MFPs (multifunctional printers), copiers, laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machine, scanners, related parts & supplies, services, support and software Office Service Personal computers, servers, network equipment, related services, support, software and service & solutions related to documents Commercial Printing Cut sheet printers, continuous feed printer, related parts & supplies, services, support and software Industrial printing Inkjet heads, imaging systems and industrial printers Thermal Media Thermal paper and thermal media Other Industrial optical component/module, electronic components, precision mechanical component, digital cameras, 3D printing, environment, healthcare and financial services Some of the business in the Office Service segment have been reclassified into the Office Printing segment and Other segment from this fiscal year. In addition, some corporate expenses have been allocated to the relevant segments. Prior year comparative figures have also been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. 3. Forecast of Consolidated Performance (Billions of yen) Nine months Three months ended ending Year ending December 31, March 31, March 31, 2020 Change 2021 Change 2021 Change Results % Forecast % Forecast % Sales 1,193.0 (20.1) 470.9 (8.5) 1,664.0 (17.2) Gross profit 415.7 (24.3) 147.8 (14.1) 563.6 (21.9) Operating profit (loss) (29.7) - (19.2) - (49.0) - Profit (loss) before income tax (25.6) - (18.6) - (44.3) - expenses Profit (loss) attributable to (22.4) - (13.9) - (36.4) - owners of the parent Earnings per share attributable to (31.02) (88.25) (19.23) (16.58) (50.25) (104.83) owners of the parent-basic (yen) Earnings per share attributable to (31.02) (88.25) (19.23) (16.58) (50.25) (104.83) owners of the parent- diluted (yen) Capital expenditures* 29.9 18.0 48.0 Depreciation* 34.2 11.7 46.0 R&D expenditures 66.1 26.4 92.5 Exchange rate (Yen/US$) 106.09 105.00 105.82 Exchange rate (Yen/EURO) 122.36 120.00 121.77 *The amounts presented in capital expenditures and depreciation are for property, plant and equipment. 22 4. Forecast of Consolidated Sales by Product Category (Billions of yen) Year ended Three months ending March 31, Year ending March 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 2020 Forecast Forecast Results Forecast excluding Forecast excluding exchange Change exchange Change impact % impact % 1,570.2 382.0 386.5 1,333.8 (15.1) 1,342.8 (14.5) Domestic 679.4 178.8 178.8 599.6 (11.7) 599.6 (11.7) Overseas 890.7 203.1 207.6 734.1 (17.6) 743.1 (16.6) The Americas 412.9 82.2 85.4 298.1 (27.8) 306.8 (25.7) Europe, Middle East and Africa 362.4 99.2 98.8 338.4 (6.6) 335.5 (7.4) Other 115.4 21.6 23.3 97.5 (15.5) 100.8 (12.7) Office Printing 1,013.0 214.5 218.3 808.1 (20.2) 815.4 (19.5) Domestic 338.7 78.8 78.8 304.9 (10.0) 304.9 (10.0) Overseas 674.3 135.7 139.4 503.2 (25.4) 510.5 (24.3) The Americas 308.2 60.3 62.7 212.2 (31.1) 218.4 (29.1) Europe, Middle East and Africa 265.2 57.5 57.3 207.5 (21.8) 205.8 (22.4) Other 100.8 17.9 19.3 83.4 (17.2) 86.2 (14.5) Office Service 557.1 167.4 168.2 525.6 (5.7) 527.3 (5.3) Domestic 340.7 99.9 99.9 294.7 (13.5) 294.7 (13.5) Overseas 216.4 67.4 68.2 230.9 6.7 232.6 7.5 The Americas 104.6 21.8 22.7 85.9 (17.9) 88.3 (15.6) Europe, Middle East and Africa 97.1 41.7 41.4 130.9 34.7 129.6 33.5 Other 14.5 3.7 4.0 14.1 (3.4) 14.6 0.0 178.3 37.8 38.7 135.9 (23.8) 137.9 (22.7) Domestic 25.3 7.1 7.1 24.4 (3.7) 24.4 (3.7) Overseas 152.9 30.6 31.5 111.5 (27.1) 113.5 (25.8) The Americas 93.2 18.1 18.8 65.6 (29.6) 67.5 (27.5) Europe, Middle East and Africa 47.6 9.8 9.8 35.4 (25.7) 35.1 (26.3) Other 12.0 2.6 2.8 10.4 (13.3) 10.7 (10.6) 23.0 8.3 8.5 25.0 8.7 25.2 9.8 Domestic 4.1 1.4 1.4 3.4 (17.3) 3.4 (17.3) Overseas 18.8 6.9 7.0 21.5 14.4 21.8 15.8 The Americas 6.2 2.6 2.7 7.8 25.3 8.0 29.5 Europe, Middle East and Africa 5.0 1.3 1.3 4.0 (19.9) 4.0 (19.8) Other 7.5 2.9 2.9 9.7 28.2 9.7 28.2 61.8 15.0 15.5 57.5 (7.0) 58.4 (5.6) Domestic 12.8 3.3 3.3 13.1 1.6 13.1 1.6 Overseas 49.0 11.6 12.1 44.4 (9.3) 45.3 (7.5) The Americas 18.8 4.3 4.4 17.5 (6.9) 18.0 (4.5) Europe, Middle East and Africa 16.3 3.7 3.7 14.1 (13.3) 14.1 (13.8) Other 13.7 3.5 3.9 12.7 (7.7) 13.1 (4.2) 175.0 27.6 27.9 111.6 (36.2) 112.0 (36.0) Domestic 150.4 21.3 21.3 88.3 (41.3) 88.3 (41.3) Overseas 24.5 6.2 6.5 23.2 (5.3) 23.6 (3.7) The Americas 2.9 0.8 0.9 3.6 27.0 3.8 31.6 Europe, Middle East and Africa 4.9 1.8 1.8 5.8 17.0 5.8 17.1 Other 16.7 3.5 3.7 13.7 (17.5) 14.0 (16.0) Grand Total 2,008.5 470.9 477.3 1,664.0 (17.2) 1,676.5 (16.5) Domestic 872.3 212.2 212.2 729.0 (16.4) 729.0 (16.4) Overseas 1,136.2 258.7 265.0 935.0 (17.7) 947.5 (16.6) The Americas 534.1 108.2 112.5 392.9 (26.4) 404.2 (24.3) Europe, Middle East and Africa 436.4 116.1 115.7 397.9 (8.8) 394.6 (9.6) Other 165.5 34.4 36.8 144.2 (12.9) 148.5 (10.3) Some of the business in the Office Service segment have been reclassified into the Office Printing segment and Other segment from this fiscal year. In addition, some corporate expenses have been allocated to the relevant segments. Prior year comparative figures have also been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. 23 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 06:25:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about RICOH COMPANY, LTD. 01:26a RICOH : Financial Announcement PU 01:04a RICOH : Announcement of impairment losses PU 01/13 RICOH : introduces RICOH360 Projects for sharing immersive views of construction.. PU 01/11 Two Top League matches cancelled in Japan due to COVID-19 RE 2020 RICOH : recognized for climate action leadership and is included on the CDP clim.. PU 2020 RICOH : Offering assay-ready multi-electrode array plates to measure electrical .. PU 2020 SONY : REUTERS SUMMIT-Pandemic to stimulate more active stock investment strateg.. RE 2020 RICOH : publishes the Ricoh Group Integrated Report 2020 PU 2020 Japanese Shares Close with Losses on New Wave of COVID-19 Cases Heighten Fear.. MT 2020 Leopalace21 to Transfer Shares of Enplus to Ricoh Leasing Company MT

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 1 676 B 15 941 M 15 941 M Net income 2021 -26 315 M -250 M -250 M Net cash 2021 23 762 M 226 M 226 M P/E ratio 2021 -21,1x Yield 2021 2,23% Capitalization 590 B 5 613 M 5 608 M EV / Sales 2021 0,34x EV / Sales 2022 0,32x Nbr of Employees 90 141 Free-Float 94,0% Chart RICOH COMPANY, LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends RICOH COMPANY, LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 887,50 JPY Last Close Price 814,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 72,0% Spread / Average Target 9,03% Spread / Lowest Target -16,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Yoshinori Yamashita President, CEO & Representative Director Nobuo Inaba Chairman Hidetaka Matsuishi CFO, Director & GM-Business Planning Division Seiji Sakata Director & Chief Technology Officer Hisao Murayama Managing Executive Officer & GM-Quality Technology Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) RICOH COMPANY, LTD. 20.24% 5 613 CANON INC. 16.51% 23 215 FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 12.36% 23 046 BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD. 15.24% 5 853 KONICA MINOLTA, INC. 21.57% 2 231 TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION 10.87% 2 103