Ricoh : Integrated Report selected as “Excellent Integrated Report” for five consecutive years by GPIF's external asset managers

TOKYO, February 28, 2023 - The Ricoh Group Integrated Report 2022 was highly rated by external asset managers in charge of domestic equity investment for the Government Pension Investment Fund ("GPIF") of Japan. Among all nominated companies for "Excellent Integrated Report," Ricoh received six votes.

The GPIF asked external asset managers to nominate up to 10 companies each for the "Excellent Integrate Report" and "Most Improved Integrated Report" categories. A total of 67 companies were selected for the former (compared to 77 in the previous survey) and 95 companies for the latter (compared to 100 in the last survey). Of all the nominated companies, only six were selected by four or more external asset managers for their "Excellent Integrated Report."