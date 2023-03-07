Ricoh : Investors' Meeting presentations posted.
19
th Mid-Term
Management Plan
Review & 20
th Mid-
Term Management
Plan Outline
March 27, 2020
Jake Yamashita
President and CEO Ricoh Company, Ltd.
COVID-19 Update
Tackle emergency by strengthening corporate structure and accelerating growth
Current State
Response
Policy
(Procurement / Production)
Sales/Services
Operations
Japan/China
: Most production lines are back on track
Europe
: Mandatory stoppage at governments' request
NA/Asia
: Normal
SCM
: Inventory distributed to each market.
Optimizing inventory based on sales volume
Economic and business activities at standstill worldwide, causing delays in deals and deliveries
Decline in customer document volumes
Enhanced prevention of epidemic, promoting remote work
Emergency Response
New Needs
Response
Develop emergency plan (Plan B) to enhance earnings power
（Implement in-house digital revolution, optimize resources and locations, business selectivity, etc.)
Changing work practices and emerging needs on medical and educational frontlines
March 27, 2020
1
Growth Strategy Positioning
FY17
-FY2019
"Resurgent"
"Ignite"
Enhance our
strengths and refine
Pursue high targets
our implementation
companywide in steering toward
capabilities to deliver growth
growth
Slide From
IR-Day
April 11,2019
-FY2022
"Lift Off"
Ensure sustainable growth and further progress
March 27, 2020
2
Financial Position
Greatly improved ability to generate cash to fund investment
■Structural reforms: From scale to profitability
See next page
■Prioritize growth businesses: Deployed strategies leveraging our strengths
Dramatically
improved
■Reinforce management systems: Undertook top-down reforms
cash flows
Tackled impairment charges, business selectivity, and governance reforms
Forecast
Target
Operating profit
¥100.0 billion （Forecast at Q3 ）
Above ¥100 billion (Fiscal 2019)
Structural reform
savings
¥105.0 billion （Forecast at Q3 ）
Above ¥100 billion (From fiscal 2016)
FCEF*
¥172.9 billion （Through Q3)
Above ¥100 billion (Over three years)
* Free cash flow excluding finance business
3
March 27, 2020
Structural Reforms by Top Down Approach
Reviewed 5 major principles and implemented structural reforms
Cost Structure
Reforms
Business Process
Reforms
Pursued Selectivity
Focused development, streamlined production sites (In-house manufacturing)
Optimized sales structure in North America
Streamlined headquarters and back office functions
Impairment (IKON, mindSHIFT, etc.)
Improved services and supported productivity by enhancing features in MFPs
Promoted cost reduction through automated production systems
Improved efficiency of business processes by promoting worldwide RPA (Robotics Process Automation) activities
Assessed and clearly segmented businesses
See next page
March 27, 2020
4
Sales 2023
2 069 B
15 216 M
15 216 M
Net income 2023
55 899 M
411 M
411 M
Net Debt 2023
161 B
1 181 M
1 181 M
P/E ratio 2023
11,9x
Yield 2023
3,24%
Capitalization
657 B
4 829 M
4 829 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,39x
EV / Sales 2024
0,36x
Nbr of Employees
78 360
Free-Float
94,4%
