Ricoh : Notice Regarding Postponement of the Date of Share Acquisition (Consolidation as a Subsidiary) of PFU Limited

06/16/2022 | 02:13am EDT
June 16, 2022

Company name: Ricoh Company, Ltd.

President and CEO: Yoshinori Yamashita

Stock code: 7752 (Prime of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Takashi Kawaguchi, Corporate Officer and CFO

Tel. +81-50-3814-2805

Notice Regarding Postponement of the Date of Share Acquisition (Consolidation as a Subsidiary) of

PFU Limited

Ricoh Company, Ltd. ("Ricoh") today announced that it has recognized the planned date of share acquisition of Fujitsu Limited ("Fujitsu") consolidated subsidiary, PFU Limited ("PFU") to be changed. As initially announced in the "Notice Regarding the Conclusion of the Share Acquisition (Consolidation as a Subsidiary) of PFU Limited," dated April 28, 2022, Ricoh is proceeding preparation to acquire 80% of PFU shares to make the company a subsidiary. The details of the change are as outlined below.

1. Reason for Change

Ricoh recognized that the planned date of share acquisition is expected to postpone in consideration of time needed for Review of Business Combination by the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC). There is no change in executing share acquisition according to the agreement.

2. Content of Change

Before the change

After the change

Date of share acquisition

July 1, 2022 (planned)

Immediately after Ricoh receives

JFTC notification of this change

not applicable of cease and desist

order and acquisition preparation

is completed

3. Future Outlook

The impact towards our business performance for the fiscal year ending March 2023 is minimal. We will promptly announce the new date of share acquisition once agreed upon by Fujitsu and Ricoh.

###

Disclaimer

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
