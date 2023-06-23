Ricoh Company, Ltd. is one of the world's leading office equipment manufacturers. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - office automation equipment (48.5%): photocopiers, fax machines and printing systems; - IT equipment and network systems (31.6%): PCs, servers, software, etc. The group also offers installation and start-up, training, technical support, and maintenance services; - commercial and industrial printing solutions and systems (9.5%): inkjet print heads, imaging systems, commercial and industrial printers; - thermal paper and thermal transfer ribbons (3.4%): for label printing; - other (7%): primarily optical equipment, semiconductor, electronic components, measurement systems, photographic equipment, integrated circuits, and electronic processing equipment. Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (44.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (23.4%), Americas (23%) and other (8.8%).

Sector Office Equipment