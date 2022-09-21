Ricoh : President and CEO takes the stage at Reuters IMPACT 2022

TOKYO, September 21, 2022 - Ricoh Company, Ltd. today announced that its President and CEO, Jake Yamashita, will deliver a keynote address titled "Empowering employees to be ESG Advocates," at Reuters IMPACT 2022.

Livestreamed from London on October 3, Mr. Yamashita will discuss the many ways Ricoh is taking action against climate change through its own business to materialize the vision of "Fulfillment through Work", while keeping with the Spirit of Three Loves (Love your neighbor, Love your country, Love your work), our founding principles. He will also share his vision for engaging and inspiring employees across the globe to support customers and how this serves to benefit the wider ESG agenda.

Hosted by the global information and news provider, Reuters IMPACT brings together world leaders, big business C-Suite, and forward-thinking pioneers to inspire, drive action and accelerate innovation towards the greatest challenge of our generation: the climate emergency. The Reuters IMPACT agenda is built upon six central themes: Energy, Finance, Agriculture & Biodiversity, Built Environment, Supply Chains & Transportation, and Society & Justice. Ricoh was invited to participate in this event primarily due its achievements and long history of tackling environmental issues.