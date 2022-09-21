Advanced search
    7752   JP3973400009

RICOH COMPANY, LTD.

(7752)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:02 2022-09-21 am EDT
1117.00 JPY   -1.93%
12:10aRICOH : President and CEO takes the stage at Reuters IMPACT 2022
PU
09/16Japan's Nikkei ends lower, posts over 2% weekly drop on recession fears
RE
09/15Japanese stocks track Wall Street losses as recession fears persist
RE
Ricoh : President and CEO takes the stage at Reuters IMPACT 2022

09/21/2022 | 12:10am EDT
TOKYO, September 21, 2022 - Ricoh Company, Ltd. today announced that its President and CEO, Jake Yamashita, will deliver a keynote address titled "Empowering employees to be ESG Advocates," at Reuters IMPACT 2022.

Livestreamed from London on October 3, Mr. Yamashita will discuss the many ways Ricoh is taking action against climate change through its own business to materialize the vision of "Fulfillment through Work", while keeping with the Spirit of Three Loves (Love your neighbor, Love your country, Love your work), our founding principles. He will also share his vision for engaging and inspiring employees across the globe to support customers and how this serves to benefit the wider ESG agenda.

Hosted by the global information and news provider, Reuters IMPACT brings together world leaders, big business C-Suite, and forward-thinking pioneers to inspire, drive action and accelerate innovation towards the greatest challenge of our generation: the climate emergency. The Reuters IMPACT agenda is built upon six central themes: Energy, Finance, Agriculture & Biodiversity, Built Environment, Supply Chains & Transportation, and Society & Justice. Ricoh was invited to participate in this event primarily due its achievements and long history of tackling environmental issues.

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 04:09:08 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2023 1 986 B 13 813 M 13 813 M
Net income 2023 59 759 M 416 M 416 M
Net cash 2023 50 162 M 349 M 349 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 3,11%
Capitalization 697 B 4 852 M 4 852 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 78 360
Free-Float 94,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 139,00 JPY
Average target price 1 314,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshinori Yamashita Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Takashi Kawaguchi CFO & Corporate Executive Officer
Mutsuko Hatano Chairman
Seiji Sakata Director & Chief Technology Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.6.35%4 869
CANON INC.17.96%23 423
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.17.05%4 540
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-5.92%1 699
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-16.05%1 526
ZHEJIANG LANTE OPTICS CO., LTD.-20.27%1 040