Ricoh : Quarterly Report Third Quarter ended December 31, 2021

Ricoh Company, Ltd. The result forecasts and forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company as at the date of submission of this quarterly report and certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. The Company makes no guarantees with respect to the achievement of its result forecasts or forward-looking statements. Actual results might be significantly different from the forecasts in the document, depending on various factors. For the assumptions for forecast and other related information, please refer to "3. Qualitative Information on Forecasted Consolidated Financial Results" on page 6. 2 Ricoh Company, Ltd. and its Consolidated Subsidiaries Financial Highlights for the Nine months ended December 31, 2021 [Prepared on the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards] 1. Results for the Period from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 (1) Operating Results (Millions of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 Sales 1,193,071 1,276,195 (% change from the previous corresponding period) (20.1) 7.0 Operating profit (loss) (29,738) 25,709 (% change from the previous corresponding period) - - Profit (loss) before income tax expenses (25,614) 30,703 (% change from the previous corresponding period) - - Profit (loss) for the period (22,474) 23,329 (% change from the previous corresponding period) - - Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent (22,471) 23,186 (% change from the previous corresponding period) - - Comprehensive income (loss) (7,682) 39,021 (% change from the previous corresponding period) - - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic (yen) (31.02) 34.07 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-diluted (yen) (31.02) 34.06 Notes: Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (basic and diluted) are based on profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent. (2) Financial Position (Millions of yen) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Total assets 1,887,868 1,760,503 Total equity 923,852 853,894 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 920,246 850,237 Equity attributable to owners of the parent ratio (%) 48.7 48.3 2. Dividend Information Year ended Year ending March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 (Actual) (Forecast) Cash dividends, applicable to the year (yen) 15.00 26.00 Interim (yen) 7.50 13.00 Year-end (yen) 7.50 13.00 Notes: Revision of expected dividends during this period: No 3. Forecast of Operating Results from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 (Millions of yen) Year ending March 31, 2022 Sales 1,910,000 (% change from the previous corresponding period) 13.6 Operating profit (loss) 50,000 (% change from the previous corresponding period) - Profit (loss) before income tax expenses 54,300 (% change from the previous corresponding period) - Profit (loss) for the period 35,500 (% change from the previous corresponding period) - Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent 35,430 (% change from the previous corresponding period) - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic (yen) 52.52 Notes: Revision of forecast of consolidated operating results during this period: No 4. Others Changes in significant subsidiaries: No Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimate Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No Other changes: No Changes in accounting estimate: No Number of common stock outstanding (including treasury stock):

As of December 31, 2021: 744,912,078 shares; As of March 31, 2021: 744,912,078 shares Number of treasury stock: As of December 31, 2021: 107,911,575 shares; As of March 31, 2021: 26,692,132 shares Average number of common stock: Nine months ended December 31, 2021: 680,598,195 shares; Nine months ended December 31, 2020: 724,434,296 shares Notes: The Company has established the Board Incentive Plan trust in which beneficiaries include Directors and Executive Officers. The shares owned by the trust account relating to this trust are accounted for as treasury shares. (As of December 31, 2021: 398,600 shares; As of March 31, 2021: 415,800 shares) 3 Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter under Review 1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Business Results * Overview of the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 (April 1 - December 31, 2021) Ricoh aims to become a digital service company that is a work productivity innovator over the two years of the 20th Mid-Term Management Plan, which started in the fiscal 2021. In addition to recovering from the business impact of office printing and commercial printing caused by COVID-19, we further strengthen our business structure by optimizing our development, production, and service provide systems. Ricoh also takes the lead in achieving our targets for the 20th Mid-Term Management Plan and aims to increase corporate value by achieving growth in digital services centered on office services business and improving capital profitability. The recovery of the global economy has been slower than expected due to COVID-19 pandemic and its re-expansion by the new variants, although economic activities are resuming in some countries and regions due to the spread of vaccines. In addition, the economic activity has been back and forth, due to shortage of semiconductors and other supplies, stagnation of shipping and other distribution networks, and widespread rise in prices. In Japan, the economic recovery was sluggish during the nine months of the fiscal year due to factors such as the declaration of emergency and the resurgence of infection, although there were signs of improvement in capital investment by companies. In the U.S., the economy continues to recover in line with the spread of vaccines and financial support measures, however supplies are constrained by shortage of products and logistical problems. The price index has also risen significantly. In Europe, the lockdowns were gradually lifted during the nine months of the fiscal year, and there are positive signs of a recovery in manufacturing production and improvement in consumer confidence, but the resurgence of infection with the variants of COVID-19 and product supply constraints are weighing on the recovery. In other regions, economic recovery is progressing in China, but there were constraints due to resurgence of infection, power shortages and there was uncertainty in some industries such as the property sector. Economic activity has stagnated in some emerging countries due to the resurgence of infection with the variants of COVID-19 and shortage of parts to produce. During this period, the average exchange rates of Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar and the Euro were ¥111.10 (up ¥5.01 from the previous corresponding period) and ¥130.59 (up ¥8.23 from the previous corresponding period) respectively. Sales in the last nine months has increased by 7.0% (to ¥1,276.1 billion) compared to the previous corresponding period. Although business activities were restricted by a number of external factors, including a decline in sales as well as suspension of production lines due to the resurgence of COVID-19 worldwide, shortage of container ships, and product supply constraints owing to a shortage of components, sales increased compared to the nine months of the previous fiscal year. In office printing business, sales increased as a result of non-hardware sales growth in all regions despite a delay in recovery of sales of edge devices owing to shortage of product supply. In office services business, sales activities were affected by a shortage of MFPs (multifunctional printers) and IT products, which are the starting point for services, but sales of packaged products were strong, resulting total sales increased compared to the previous corresponding period. In addition, our business activities have recovered, such as commercial printing business and industrial printing business. Sales increased in all business segments, including Digital Services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, and Industrial Solutions, all of which are new business segments adopted in the current consolidated fiscal year due to the introduction of business unit structure. In Japan, sales have decreased by 2.8% as compared to the previous corresponding period due to the continued self-restraint of activities caused by the continuation of priority measures in major cities such as emergency declaration and the prevention of epidemics, in addition, due to delays in the recovery of sales because of supply constraints caused by shortage of products and the adoption of equity method accounting for Ricoh Leasing Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, Ricoh Leasing). Sales in the Americas increased by 13.5% (an increase of 8.4% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations) as compared to the previous corresponding period. Although supply remained slow due to the shortage of products and container ships, economic activities have resumed because of the spread of vaccines. Sales in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa increased by 16.7% (an increase of 9.4% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations) as compared to the previous corresponding period. While economic activities were resumed due to the widespread use of vaccines, the supply of products has not remained in time. However, growth was sustained due to the acquisition of office services business and the deployment of packages. Sales in other regions were increased by 11.0% (an increase of 3.5% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations) as compared to the previous corresponding period despite product supply constraints. As a result, sales in the overseas market increased by 14.5% as compared to the previous corresponding period. Excluding effects of foreign currency fluctuations, sales in overseas would have increased by 8.0% as compared to the previous corresponding period. Gross profit increased by 11.1% as compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥461.8 billion. Despite external factors, such as higher procurement and transportation costs, the profit increased from the previous corresponding period by sales recovered and profit margins ratio improved due to the recovery of non-hardware and cost reduction activities. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by 0.8% as compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥450.7 billion. Even though sales activities were recovered in nine months of the fiscal year, we continued to optimize expenses. Other income drastically increased compared to the previous corresponding period, due to gains on the sale of land at the U.S. subsidiaries during the nine months of the fiscal year. Operating profit (loss) increased by ¥55.4 billion compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥25.7 billion. Excluding foreign exchange impact, operating profit increased by ¥48.3 billion. Finance income decreased from the previous corresponding period, mainly due to the decline of interest income and foreign exchange gain. Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method increased by ¥2.0 billion compared to the previous corresponding period, mainly due to the adoption of equity method accounting for Ricoh Leasing and an improvement of equity method affiliates. Profit (loss) before income tax expenses increased by ¥56.3 billion as compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥30.7 billion. Income tax expenses increased by ¥10.5 billion as compared to the previous corresponding period due to a significant improvement in profit (loss) before income tax expenses. As a result, profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent increased by ¥45.6 billion as compared to the previous corresponding period, to ¥23.1 billion. Comprehensive income (loss) was ¥39.0 billion due to the increase in profit for the period. 4 * Review by Business Segment Digital Services Digital Services sales were ¥1,037.0 billion and increased by 6.8% as compared to the previous corresponding period (an increase of 3.3% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations). Sales in office services business increased as sales of packaging in Japan and Europe continued to be solid, whilst sales opportunities were negatively affected by shortage of IT products such as PCs, servers and network devices, sales in the previous corresponding period were positively affected by the large deal of GIGA school program. In addition, profitability improved, and profit margins ratio rose with sales growth. In office printing business, sales recovery of edge devices, such as MFPs (multifunctional printers) and laser printers, were slowed due to a shortage of materials, but sales of non-hardware recovered as a result of a return to offices due to the widespread use of vaccines. As a result, Digital Services operating profit was ¥8.7 billion and increased by ¥10.2 billion as compared to the previous corresponding period. This was due to the effects of the harvest of structural reforms, including structural reforms of the maintenance service system, and the continued cost-cutting measures. Digital Products Digital Products sales were ¥10.3 billion and increased by 11.7% as compared to the previous corresponding period (an increase of 6.1% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations). Sales including intersegment sales were ¥273.0 billion and increased by 6.9%. Recovery in production and sales of edge devices slowed due to delays in production from a shortage of parts, COVID-19 in the vicinity of overseas production sites, and delays in transportation from a shortage of container vessels. As a result, Digital Products operating profit was ¥33.0 billion and increased by ¥25.6 billion as compared to the previous corresponding period, thanks to a recovery in non-hardware sales and the sale of land at the U.S. subsidiaries, although profits were squeezed by rising materials prices. Graphic Communications Graphic Communications sales were ¥135.5 billion and increased by 17.7% as compared to the previous corresponding period (an increase of 12.5% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations). In commercial printing business, we recovered from the resumption of economic activity in the main markets of Europe and the U.S., with particularly significant improvements in sales of non-hardware. In industrial printing business, the component business posted significant growth, in which we have competitive advantage. We also continued to steadily reduce costs through the digitization of R&D and manufacturing and the streamlining of our services activities. As a result, Graphic Communications operating profit (loss) was ¥1.8 billion and increased by ¥29.7 billion as compared to the previous corresponding period. ¥10.4 billion of the impairment losses on goodwill, some of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets in commercial printing business during the previous corresponding period was the one of the reasons of the large amount of recovery. Industrial Solutions Industrial Solutions sales were ¥78.1 billion and increased by 0.9% as compared to the previous corresponding period (a decrease of 2.4% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations). In thermal media business, sales of labels that do not use peeling paper continued to be solid, and demand for tickets and the transportation industry in the Americas expanded. In industrial products business, sales of robotics- related parts for industrial use increased, despite a decline of the activities in automotive-related customers. As a result, Industrial Solutions operating profit (loss) was ¥1.0 billion (loss). (Operating profit (loss) was ¥2.3 billion (loss) in the previous corresponding period.) Other Other segment sales were ¥15.0 billion and decreased by 26.2% as compared to the previous corresponding period (a decrease of 28.5% excluding foreign currency exchange fluctuations). A prime factor was the adoption of equity method accounting for Ricoh Leasing. In camera business, sales of new products were strong. As a result, Other segment operating profit (loss) was ¥11.1 billion (loss) due in part to upfront investment in new businesses. (Operating profit (loss) was ¥9.4 billion (loss) in the previous corresponding period.) Excluding the impact of the adoption of equity method accounting for Ricoh Leasing, both sales and operating profit (loss) was the same level of the previous corresponding period. Ricoh adopted a business unit structure from April 1, 2021. Based on this new business unit structure, Ricoh changed Operating Segment Information from this fiscal year. Prior year comparative figures have also been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. Digital services as a business segment is mainly limited to the office services business and the office printing sales business. This segment does not include all digital services, which Ricoh aims to transform into "a digital services company" that connects workplaces and support worker's creativity. "Digital Services" provided as "a digital services company" is included in all the business segments as well as Digital Services business segment. 2. Analysis of Consolidated Financial Position *Assets, Liabilities and Equity Total assets decreased by ¥127.3 billion as compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥1,760.5 billion. "Trade and other receivables" decreased by ¥45.1 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to the collection of receivables recorded at the end of the previous fiscal year, also "Cash and cash equivalents" decreased by ¥110.2 billion, mainly due to share repurchase to increase shareholder returns, though "Inventories" increased by ¥36.2 billion, due to the optimization of lower inventories at the end of the previous fiscal year by large amount of sales as well as stagnation in distribution networks such as sea transportation and work-in-progress inventory increase due to shortage of parts and materials. Total liabilities decreased by ¥57.4 billion as compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥906.6 billion. "Trade and other payables" decreased by ¥55.1 billion, mainly due to the payment of payable recorded at the end of the previous fiscal year. Total equity decreased by ¥69.9 billion as compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥853.8 billion. 