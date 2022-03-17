Log in
    7752   JP3973400009

RICOH COMPANY, LTD.

(7752)
  Report
Ricoh : Response to Ukraine Crisis (second update)

03/17/2022 | 12:11am EDT
TOKYO, March 17, 2022 - As a contribution towards the global humanitarian relief efforts in response to the Ukraine conflict, Ricoh will donate one hundred million Japanese yen to the Japanese Red Cross Society.

Additionally, Ricoh has launched a program in partnership with international non-governmental organization 'Save the Children Japan' to enable Ricoh employees in Japan to personally contribute to humanitarian aid in direct response to the Ukraine conflict. Ricoh group companies across the world are also undertaking initiatives to support the humanitarian crisis.

Ricoh wishes for a swift return to safe and peaceful world and will continue its efforts in humanitarian support based on its founding principles, the "Spirit of Three Loves" of "Love your neighbor, Love your country, Love your work."

Disclaimer

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 04:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
