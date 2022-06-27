Ricoh : Securities Reports updated

[Cover] [Document Filed] Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken Houkokusho") [Applicable Law] Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan [Filed to] Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau [Filing Date] June 27, 2022 [Fiscal Year] The 122nd Business Term (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) [Company Name] Kabushiki Kaisha Ricoh [Company Name in English] Ricoh Company, Ltd. [Title and Name of Yoshinori Yamashita Representative] Representative Director, President, Chief Executive Officer [Address of Head Office] 3-6, Nakamagome 1-chome,Ohta-ku, Tokyo [Phone No.] 03-3777-8111 [Contact Person] Takashi Kawaguchi, Corporate Officer, Chief Financial Officer [Contact Address] 3-6, Nakamagome 1-chome,Ohta-ku, Tokyo [Phone No.] 03-3777-8111 [Contact Person] Takashi Kawaguchi, Corporate Officer, Chief Financial Officer [Place Where Available for Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Public Inspection] (2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

This is an English translation of the Annual Securities Report filed with the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau via Electronic Disclosure for Investors' NETwork ("EDINET") pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. The translation of the Independent Auditors' Report is included at the end of this document.

In this document, the term "Ricoh" refers to Ricoh Company, Ltd. and our consolidated subsidiaries or as the context may require, and the term "the Company" refers to Ricoh Company, Ltd. on a nonconsolidated basis. References in this document to the "Financial Instruments and Exchange Act" are to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and other laws and regulations amending and/or supplementing the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. References in this document to the "Companies Act" are to the Companies Act of Japan and other laws and regulations amending and/or supplementing the Companies Act of Japan.

