Ricoh : Securities Reports updated

06/27/2022 | 02:16am EDT
Annual Securities Report

(The 122nd Business Term)

From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022

3-6, Nakamagome 1-chome,Ohta-ku, Tokyo

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

1

[Cover]

[Document Filed]

Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken Houkokusho")

[Applicable Law]

Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of

Japan

[Filed to]

Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau

[Filing Date]

June 27, 2022

[Fiscal Year]

The 122nd Business Term (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

[Company Name]

Kabushiki Kaisha Ricoh

[Company Name in English]

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

[Title and Name of

Yoshinori Yamashita

Representative]

Representative Director, President, Chief Executive Officer

[Address of Head Office]

3-6, Nakamagome 1-chome,Ohta-ku, Tokyo

[Phone No.]

03-3777-8111

[Contact Person]

Takashi Kawaguchi, Corporate Officer, Chief Financial Officer

[Contact Address]

3-6, Nakamagome 1-chome,Ohta-ku, Tokyo

[Phone No.]

03-3777-8111

[Contact Person]

Takashi Kawaguchi, Corporate Officer, Chief Financial Officer

[Place Where Available for

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

Public Inspection]

(2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

This is an English translation of the Annual Securities Report filed with the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau via Electronic Disclosure for Investors' NETwork ("EDINET") pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. The translation of the Independent Auditors' Report is included at the end of this document.

In this document, the term "Ricoh" refers to Ricoh Company, Ltd. and our consolidated subsidiaries or as the context may require, and the term "the Company" refers to Ricoh Company, Ltd. on a nonconsolidated basis. References in this document to the "Financial Instruments and Exchange Act" are to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and other laws and regulations amending and/or supplementing the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. References in this document to the "Companies Act" are to the Companies Act of Japan and other laws and regulations amending and/or supplementing the Companies Act of Japan.

2

Contents

I. Overview of the Company ....................................................................................................

4

1.

Key Financial Data...............................................................................................................

4

2.

History..................................................................................................................................

5

3.

Description of Business .......................................................................................................

8

4.

Information on Affiliates ...................................................................................................

12

5.

Employees ..........................................................................................................................

16

II.

Business Overview ...........................................................................................................

17

1.

Management policies, Management enviorments and issues to be solved ........................

17

2.

Risk Factors........................................................................................................................

41

3.

Analysis of Consolidated Financial Position, Operating Results and Cash Flows ............

57

4.

Material Agreements, etc. ..................................................................................................

67

5.

Research and Development................................................................................................

68

III. Property, Plant and Equipment.........................................................................................

80

1.

Summary of Capital Investments, etc. ...............................................................................

80

2.

Major Property, Plants and Equipment ..............................................................................

81

3.

Plans for Capital Investment, Disposals of Property, Plant and Equipment, etc. ..............

85

IV. Information on the Company ...........................................................................................

86

1.

Information on the Company's Stock, etc. ........................................................................

86

2.

Information on Acquisition, etc. of Treasury Stock...........................................................

94

3.

Dividend Policy..................................................................................................................

96

4.

Corporate Governance, etc.................................................................................................

97

V. Financial Information….............................................................................................................

F-1

3

  1. OVERVIEW OF THE COMPANY 1. KEY FINANCIAL DATA Consolidated financial data, etc.

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated) IFRSs

Fiscal year

118th

119th

120th

121st

122nd

business term

business term

business term

business term

business term

Year end

March 2018

March 2019

March 2020

March 2021

March 2022

Sales

2,063,363

2,013,228

2,008,580

1,682,069

1,758,587

Profit(loss) before income tax

(124,182)

83,964

75,891

(41,028)

44,388

expenses

Profit(loss) attributable to

(135,372)

49,526

39,546

(32,730)

30,371

owners of the parent

Comprehensive income(loss)

attributable to owners of the

(118,072)

30,304

6,949

21,897

90,733

parent

Equity attributable to owners

909,565

932,577

920,371

920,246

902,042

of the parent

Total assets

2,641,030

2,725,132

2,867,645

1,887,868

1,853,254

Equity per share attributable to

1,254.79

1,286.56

1,270.47

1,281.29

1,416.08

owners of the parent (yen)

Earnings(loss) per share

attributable to owners of the

(186.75)

68.32

54.58

(45.20)

45.35

parent, basic (yen)

Earnings(loss) per share

attributable to owners of the

54.58

(45.20)

45.34

parent, diluted (yen)

Equity attributable to owners of

34.44

34.22

32.10

48.75

48.67

the parent ratio (%)

Profit(loss) to equity

attributable to owners of the

(13.87)

5.38

4.27

(3.56)

3.33

parent ratio (%)

Price earnings ratio (times)

16.93

14.55

23.42

Net cash provided by operating

110,288

81,947

116,701

126,962

82,462

activities

Net cash used in investing

(81,077)

(45,931)

(164,591)

(63,559)

(59,355)

activities

Net cash provided by (used in)

6,407

42,424

75,757

(4,085)

(131,685)

financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at

160,568

240,099

263,688

330,344

234,020

end of year

Number of employees

97,878

92,663

90,141

81,184

78,360

(Note) 1. Ricoh's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs").

  1. There were no diluted shares for the year 2018 and 2019.
  2. Price earnings ratio are not shown because there were losses per share attributable to owners of

the parent for the year 2018 and 2021.

4

2. HISTORY

February 1936

Riken Kankoshi Co., Ltd. is formed to manufacture and sell sensitized paper.

March 1938

The Company's name is changed to Riken Optical Co., Ltd. and starts manufacturing and

selling optical devices and equipment.

May 1949

The Company lists its securities on the Tokyo and Osaka Stock Exchanges.

April 1954

The Company establishes an optical device and equipment plant in Ohmori, Ohta-ku,

Tokyo (now known as the Head office).

May 1955

The Company begins manufacturing and selling desktop copiers.

May 1961

The Company establishes a sensitized paper plant in Ikeda, Osaka (now known as the

Ikeda plant).

October 1961

The Company lists its securities on the First Section of each of the Tokyo and Osaka

Stock Exchanges.

June 1962

The Company starts operations of a paper plant in Numazu, Shizuoka, which featured

a fully-integrated sensitized paper production system (now known as the Numazu

plant).

December 1962

The Company establishes Ricoh of America, Inc. (a subsidiary, now known as Ricoh

USA, Inc.).

April 1963

The Company changes its corporate name to Ricoh Company, Ltd.

July 1967

The Company establishes Tohoku Ricoh Co., Ltd. in Shibata-gun, Miyagi.

May 1971

The Company completes its manufacturing facility in Atsugi, Kanagawa (now known

as the Atsugi plant), to which it transfers some of its office equipment production

from the Ohmori plant.

June 1971

The Company establishes Ricoh Nederland B.V. (a subsidiary, now known as Ricoh

Europe Holdings B.V.) in the Netherlands.

January 1973

The Company establishes Ricoh Electronics, Inc. (a subsidiary) in the United States.

December 1976

The Company forms Ricoh Credit Co., Ltd. (an affiliate, now known as Ricoh Leasing

Co., Ltd.).

December 1978

The Company establishes Ricoh Business Machines, Ltd. (a subsidiary, now known

as Ricoh Hong Kong Ltd.).

March 1981

The Company builds the Ricoh Electronics Development Center at the Ikeda plant to

develop and manufacture electronic devices.

May 1982

The Company establishes sensitized paper production facilities in Sakai, Fukui (now

known as the Fukui plant).

December 1983

The Company establishes Ricoh UK Products Ltd. (a subsidiary).

October 1985

The Company builds a copier manufacturing plant in Gotemba, Shizuoka which takes

over some of production from Atsugi plant.

April 1986

The Company opens a research and development ("R&D") facility in Yokohama,

Kanagawa (now known as the Yokohama Nakamachidai office) in commemoration

of the Company's 50th anniversary, to which it transfers some of its R&D operations

from the Ohmori plant.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 06:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
