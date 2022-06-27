Ricoh : Securities Reports updated
Annual Securities Report
(The 122
nd Business Term)
From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022
3-6, Nakamagome 1-chome,Ohta-ku, Tokyo
Ricoh Company, Ltd.
1
[Cover]
[Document Filed]
Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken Houkokusho")
[Applicable Law]
Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of
Japan
[Filed to]
Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau
[Filing Date]
June 27, 2022
[Fiscal Year]
The 122
nd Business Term (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
[Company Name]
Kabushiki Kaisha Ricoh
[Company Name in English]
Ricoh Company, Ltd.
[Title and Name of
Yoshinori Yamashita
Representative]
Representative Director, President, Chief Executive Officer
[Address of Head Office]
3-6, Nakamagome 1-chome,Ohta-ku, Tokyo
[Phone No.]
03-3777-8111
[Place Where Available for
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
Public Inspection]
(2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
This is an English translation of the Annual Securities Report filed with the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau via Electronic Disclosure for Investors' NETwork ("EDINET") pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. The translation of the Independent Auditors' Report is included at the end of this document.
In this document, the term "Ricoh" refers to Ricoh Company, Ltd. and our consolidated subsidiaries or as the context may require, and the term "the Company" refers to Ricoh Company, Ltd. on a nonconsolidated basis. References in this document to the "Financial Instruments and Exchange Act" are to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and other laws and regulations amending and/or supplementing the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. References in this document to the "Companies Act" are to the Companies Act of Japan and other laws and regulations amending and/or supplementing the Companies Act of Japan.
2
Contents
I. Overview of the Company ....................................................................................................
4
1.
Key Financial Data...............................................................................................................
4
2.
History..................................................................................................................................
5
3.
Description of Business .......................................................................................................
8
4.
Information on Affiliates ...................................................................................................
12
5.
Employees ..........................................................................................................................
16
II.
Business Overview ...........................................................................................................
17
1.
Management policies, Management enviorments and issues to be solved ........................
17
2.
Risk Factors........................................................................................................................
41
3.
Analysis of Consolidated Financial Position, Operating Results and Cash Flows ............
57
4.
Material Agreements, etc. ..................................................................................................
67
5.
Research and Development................................................................................................
68
III. Property, Plant and Equipment.........................................................................................
80
1.
Summary of Capital Investments, etc. ...............................................................................
80
2.
Major Property, Plants and Equipment ..............................................................................
81
3.
Plans for Capital Investment, Disposals of Property, Plant and Equipment, etc. ..............
85
IV. Information on the Company ...........................................................................................
86
1.
Information on the Company's Stock, etc. ........................................................................
86
2.
Information on Acquisition, etc. of Treasury Stock...........................................................
94
3.
Dividend Policy..................................................................................................................
96
4.
Corporate Governance, etc.................................................................................................
97
V. Financial Information….............................................................................................................
F-1
3
OVERVIEW OF THE COMPANY 1. KEY FINANCIAL DATA Consolidated financial data, etc.
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated) IFRSs
Fiscal year
118
th
119
th
120
th
121
st
122
nd
business term
business term
business term
business term
business term
Year end
March 2018
March 2019
March 2020
March 2021
March 2022
Sales
2,063,363
2,013,228
2,008,580
1,682,069
1,758,587
Profit(loss) before income tax
(124,182)
83,964
75,891
(41,028)
44,388
expenses
Profit(loss) attributable to
(135,372)
49,526
39,546
(32,730)
30,371
owners of the parent
Comprehensive income(loss)
attributable to owners of the
(118,072)
30,304
6,949
21,897
90,733
parent
Equity attributable to owners
909,565
932,577
920,371
920,246
902,042
of the parent
Total assets
2,641,030
2,725,132
2,867,645
1,887,868
1,853,254
Equity per share attributable to
1,254.79
1,286.56
1,270.47
1,281.29
1,416.08
owners of the parent (yen)
Earnings(loss) per share
attributable to owners of the
(186.75)
68.32
54.58
(45.20)
45.35
parent, basic (yen)
Earnings(loss) per share
attributable to owners of the
－
－
54.58
(45.20)
45.34
parent, diluted (yen)
Equity attributable to owners of
34.44
34.22
32.10
48.75
48.67
the parent ratio (%)
Profit(loss) to equity
attributable to owners of the
(13.87)
5.38
4.27
(3.56)
3.33
parent ratio (%)
Price earnings ratio (times)
－
16.93
14.55
－
23.42
Net cash provided by operating
110,288
81,947
116,701
126,962
82,462
activities
Net cash used in investing
(81,077)
(45,931)
(164,591)
(63,559)
(59,355)
activities
Net cash provided by (used in)
6,407
42,424
75,757
(4,085)
(131,685)
financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents at
160,568
240,099
263,688
330,344
234,020
end of year
Number of employees
97,878
92,663
90,141
81,184
78,360
(Note) 1. Ricoh's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs").
There were no diluted shares for the year 2018 and 2019.
Price earnings ratio are not shown because there were losses per share attributable to owners of
the parent for the year 2018 and 2021.
4
2. HISTORY
February 1936
Riken Kankoshi Co., Ltd. is formed to manufacture and sell sensitized paper.
March 1938
The Company's name is changed to Riken Optical Co., Ltd. and starts manufacturing and
selling optical devices and equipment.
May 1949
The Company lists its securities on the Tokyo and Osaka Stock Exchanges.
April 1954
The Company establishes an optical device and equipment plant in Ohmori, Ohta-ku,
Tokyo (now known as the Head office).
May 1955
The Company begins manufacturing and selling desktop copiers.
May 1961
The Company establishes a sensitized paper plant in Ikeda, Osaka (now known as the
Ikeda plant).
October 1961
The Company lists its securities on the First Section of each of the Tokyo and Osaka
Stock Exchanges.
June 1962
The Company starts operations of a paper plant in Numazu, Shizuoka, which featured
a fully-integrated sensitized paper production system (now known as the Numazu
plant).
December 1962
The Company establishes Ricoh of America, Inc. (a subsidiary, now known as Ricoh
USA, Inc.).
April 1963
The Company changes its corporate name to Ricoh Company, Ltd.
July 1967
The Company establishes Tohoku Ricoh Co., Ltd. in Shibata-gun, Miyagi.
May 1971
The Company completes its manufacturing facility in Atsugi, Kanagawa (now known
as the Atsugi plant), to which it transfers some of its office equipment production
from the Ohmori plant.
June 1971
The Company establishes Ricoh Nederland B.V. (a subsidiary, now known as Ricoh
Europe Holdings B.V.) in the Netherlands.
January 1973
The Company establishes Ricoh Electronics, Inc. (a subsidiary) in the United States.
December 1976
The Company forms Ricoh Credit Co., Ltd. (an affiliate, now known as Ricoh Leasing
Co., Ltd.).
December 1978
The Company establishes Ricoh Business Machines, Ltd. (a subsidiary, now known
as Ricoh Hong Kong Ltd.).
March 1981
The Company builds the Ricoh Electronics Development Center at the Ikeda plant to
develop and manufacture electronic devices.
May 1982
The Company establishes sensitized paper production facilities in Sakai, Fukui (now
known as the Fukui plant).
December 1983
The Company establishes Ricoh UK Products Ltd. (a subsidiary).
October 1985
The Company builds a copier manufacturing plant in Gotemba, Shizuoka which takes
over some of production from Atsugi plant.
April 1986
The Company opens a research and development ("R&D") facility in Yokohama,
Kanagawa (now known as the Yokohama Nakamachidai office) in commemoration
of the Company's 50
th anniversary, to which it transfers some of its R&D operations
from the Ohmori plant.
5
Sales 2022
1 809 B
13 389 M
13 389 M
Net income 2022
36 899 M
273 M
273 M
Net cash 2022
36 175 M
268 M
268 M
P/E ratio 2022
18,6x
Yield 2022
2,44%
Capitalization
670 B
4 959 M
4 959 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,35x
EV / Sales 2023
0,32x
Nbr of Employees
78 300
Free-Float
96,1%
