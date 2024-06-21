Annual Securities Report (The 124th Business Term) From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 3-6, Nakamagome 1-chome,Ohta-ku, Tokyo Ricoh Company, Ltd. 1

[Cover] [Document Filed] Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken Houkokusho") [Applicable Law] Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan [Filed to] Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau [Filing Date] June 21, 2024 [Fiscal Year] The 124th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) [Company Name] Kabushiki Kaisha Ricoh [Company Name in English] Ricoh Company, Ltd. [Title and Name of Akira Oyama Representative] Representative Director, President, Chief Executive Officer [Address of Head Office] 3-6, Nakamagome 1-chome,Ohta-ku, Tokyo [Phone No.] 03-3777-8111 [Contact Person] Takashi Kawaguchi, Executive Corporate Officer, Chief Financial Officer [Contact Address] 3-6, Nakamagome 1-chome,Ohta-ku, Tokyo [Phone No.] 03-3777-8111 [Contact Person] Takashi Kawaguchi, Executive Corporate Officer, Chief Financial Officer [Place Where Available for Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Public Inspection] (2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo) This is an English translation of the Annual Securities Report filed with the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau via Electronic Disclosure for Investors' NETwork ("EDINET") pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. The translation of the Independent Auditors' Report is included at the end of this document. In this document, the term "Ricoh" refers to Ricoh Company, Ltd. and our consolidated subsidiaries or as the context may require, and the term "the Company" refers to Ricoh Company, Ltd. on a nonconsolidated basis. References in this document to the "Financial Instruments and Exchange Act" are to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and other laws and regulations amending and/or supplementing the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. References in this document to the "Companies Act" are to the Companies Act of Japan and other laws and regulations amending and/or supplementing the Companies Act of Japan. 2

Contents I. Overview of the Company 4 1. Key Financial Data 4 2. History 5 3. Description of Business 8 4. Information on Affiliates 12 5. Employees 17 II. Business Overview 20 1. Management policies, Management enviorments and issues to be solved 20 2. Our Approach and Efforts on Sustainability 28 3. Business Risks 48 4. Analysis of Consolidated Financial Position, Operating Results and Cash Flows 63 5. Material Agreements, etc 74 6. Research and Development 78 III. Property, Plant and Equipment 88 1. Summary of Capital Investments, etc 88 2. Major Property, Plants and Equipment 89 3. Plans for Capital Investment, Disposals of Property, Plant and Equipment, etc 93 IV. Information on the Company 94 1. Information on the Company's Stock, etc 94 2. Information on Acquisition, etc. of Treasury Stock 103 3. Dividend Policy 105 4. Corporate Governance, etc 106 V. Financial Information….............................................................................................................F-1 3

OVERVIEW OF THE COMPANY 1. KEY FINANCIAL DATA Consolidated financial data, etc. (Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated) IFRSs Fiscal year 120th 121st 122nd 123rd 124th business term business term business term business term business term Year end March 2020 March 2021 March 2022 March 2023 March 2024 Sales 2,008,580 1,682,069 1,758,587 2,134,180 2,348,987 Profit(loss) before income tax 75,891 (41,028) 44,388 81,308 68,202 expenses Profit(loss) attributable to 39,546 (32,730) 30,371 54,367 44,176 owners of the parent Comprehensive income(loss) attributable to owners of the 6,949 21,897 90,733 100,564 136,057 parent Equity attributable to owners 920,371 920,246 902,042 931,556 1,038,722 of the parent Total assets 2,867,645 1,887,868 1,853,254 2,149,956 2,286,175 Equity per share attributable to 1,270.47 1,281.29 1,416.08 1,529.46 1,722.07 owners of the parent (yen) Earnings(loss) per share attributable to owners of the 54.58 (45.20) 45.35 88.13 72.58 parent, basic (yen) Earnings(loss) per share attributable to owners of the 54.58 (45.20) 45.34 88.10 72.55 parent, diluted (yen) Equity attributable to owners of 32.10 48.75 48.67 43.33 45.43 the parent ratio (%) Profit(loss) to equity attributable to owners of the 4.27 (3.56) 3.33 5.93 4.48 parent ratio (%) Price earnings ratio (times) 14.55 － 23.42 11.24 18.62 Net cash provided by operating 116,701 126,962 82,462 66,708 125,617 activities Net cash used in investing (164,591) (63,559) (59,355) (133,939) (97,822) activities Net cash provided by (used in) 75,757 (4,085) (131,685) 35,454 (82,922) financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at 263,688 330,344 234,020 210,884 169,639 end of year Number of employees 90,141 81,184 78,360 81,017 79,544 (Notes) 1. Ricoh's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. 2. Price earnings ratio are not shown because there were losses per share attributable to owners of the parent for the year 2021. 4

2. HISTORY February 1936 Riken Kankoshi Co., Ltd. is formed to manufacture and sell sensitized paper. March 1938 The Company's name is changed to Riken Optical Co., Ltd. and starts manufacturing and selling optical devices and equipment. May 1949 The Company lists its securities on the Tokyo and Osaka Stock Exchanges. April 1954 The Company establishes an optical device and equipment plant in Ohmori, Ohta-ku, Tokyo (now known as the Head office). May 1955 The Company begins manufacturing and selling desktop copiers. May 1961 The Company establishes a sensitized paper plant in Ikeda, Osaka (now known as the Ikeda plant). October 1961 The Company lists its securities on the First Section of each of the Tokyo and Osaka Stock Exchanges. June 1962 The Company starts operations of a paper plant in Numazu, Shizuoka, which featured a fully-integrated sensitized paper production system (now known as the Numazu plant). December 1962 The Company establishes Ricoh of America, Inc. (a subsidiary, now known as Ricoh USA, Inc.). April 1963 The Company changes its corporate name to Ricoh Company, Ltd. July 1967 The Company establishes Tohoku Ricoh Co., Ltd. in Shibata-gun, Miyagi. May 1971 The Company completes its manufacturing facility in Atsugi, Kanagawa (now known as the Atsugi plant), to which it transfers some of its office equipment production from the Ohmori plant. June 1971 The Company establishes Ricoh Nederland B.V. (a subsidiary, now known as Ricoh Europe Holdings B.V.) in the Netherlands. January 1973 The Company establishes Ricoh Electronics, Inc. (a subsidiary) in the United States. December 1976 The Company forms Ricoh Credit Co., Ltd. (an affiliate, now known as Ricoh Leasing Co., Ltd.). December 1978 The Company establishes Ricoh Business Machines, Ltd. (a subsidiary, now known as Ricoh Hong Kong Ltd.). March 1981 The Company builds the Ricoh Electronics Development Center at the Ikeda plant to develop and manufacture electronic devices. May 1982 The Company establishes sensitized paper production facilities in Sakai, Fukui (now known as the Fukui plant). December 1983 The Company establishes Ricoh UK Products Ltd. (a subsidiary). October 1985 The Company builds a copier manufacturing plant in Gotemba, Shizuoka which takes over some of production from Atsugi plant. April 1986 The Company opens a research and development ("R&D") facility in Yokohama, Kanagawa (now known as the Yokohama Nakamachidai office) in commemoration of the Company's 50th anniversary, to which it transfers some of its R&D operations from the Ohmori plant. 5

April 1987 The Company establishes Ricoh Industrie France S.A. (a subsidiary, now known as Ricoh Industrie France S.A.S.). January 1991 The Company establishes Ricoh Asia Industry (Shenzhen) Ltd. (a subsidiary) in China. March 1995 Ricoh Corporation acquires Savin Corporation, an American office equipment sales company. September 1995 The Company acquires Gestetner Holdings PLC (now known as Ricoh Europe PLC), a British office equipment sales company. January 1996 Ricoh Leasing Co., Ltd. lists its securities on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. December 1996 The Company establishes Ricoh Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (a subsidiary) in Singapore. March 1997 The Company establishes Ricoh Silicon Valley, Inc. (a subsidiary, now known as Ricoh Innovations Corporation) in the United States. August 1999 Ricoh Hong Kong Ltd. acquires Inchcape NRG Ltd., a Hong Kong-based office equipment sales company. January 2001 Ricoh Corporation acquires Lanier Worldwide, Inc., an American office equipment sales company. October 2002 The Company establishes Ricoh China Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary). April 2003 Tohoku Ricoh Co., Ltd. becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. October 2004 The Company acquires Hitachi Printing Solutions, Ltd. in Japan. August 2005 The Company opens Ricoh Technology Center in Ebina, Kanagawa to integrate its domestic development facilities and offices. November 2005 The Company relocates its headquarters to Chuo-ku, Tokyo. January 2007 Ricoh Europe B.V. acquires the European operations of Danka Business Systems PLC. June 2007 Info Print Solutions Company, LLC, a joint venture company of Ricoh and International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM"), commences its operations. May 2008 The Company establishes Ricoh Manufacturing (Thailand) Ltd. (a subsidiary) in Thailand. August 2008 Ricoh Elemex Corporation becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. October 2008 Ricoh Americas Corporation acquires all of the outstanding shares of IKON Office Solutions, Inc. ("IKON", now known as Ricoh USA, Inc.), an American office equipment sales and service company. July 2010 Seven domestic sales subsidiaries and the marketing group of the Company are merged into one domestic sales subsidiary named Ricoh Japan Corporation. August 2010 The Company completes the construction of a new building that expands the Ricoh Technology Center located in Ebina, Kanagawa. October 2011 The Company acquires the PENTAX imaging systems business from HOYA Corporation (now known as Ricoh Imaging Co., Ltd.). April 2013 The Company transfers part of its engineering functions and operations previously performed by the Company and its manufacturing subsidiaries in Japan to Ricoh Technologies Company, Ltd. 6

April 2013 The Company transfers part of its production functions and operations previously performed by the Company and its manufacturing subsidiaries in Japan to Ricoh Industry Company, Ltd. July 2014 Domestic sales and service subsidiaries are merged into Ricoh Japan Corporation. October 2014 The Company transfers its direct sales of optical equipment and electronic components divisions previously performed by the Company and its manufacturing subsidiaries in Japan to Ricoh Industrial Solutions Inc. April 2016 The Company opens Ricoh Eco Business Development Center in Gotemba, Shizuoka. November 2017 The Company establishes Ricoh Manufacturing (China) Ltd. January 2018 The Company relocates its headquarters to Ohta-ku, Tokyo. March 2018 The Company transfers 80% of the outstanding shares of Ricoh Electronic Devices Co., Ltd. ("Ricoh Electronic Devices Co., Ltd.", now known as Nisshinbo Micro Devices Inc.), to Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. (The Company transferred all shares to Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. in December 2021.) August 2018 The Company transfers 66.6% (figures below the second decimal place are omitted) of the outstanding shares of Ricoh Logistics System Co., Ltd. ("Ricoh Logistics System", now known as SBS Ricoh Logistics System Co., Ltd.), to SBS Holdings Co., Ltd. April 2020 The Company transfers approximately 20% of the outstanding shares of Ricoh Leasing Co., Ltd., to Mizuho Leasing Co., Ltd. April 2022 The Company moves from the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange to the Prime Market as a result of a review of the Tokyo Stock Exchange market segmentation. September 2022 The Company acquires PFU Limited (acquires 80% of outstanding shares of PFU and makes it a consolidated subsidiary). 7

3. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS Ricoh consists of the parent company, Ricoh Company, Ltd., 224 subsidiaries and 18 affiliates as of March 31, 2024. Ricoh's development, manufacturing, sales and service activities center on the business segments of Digital Services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions and Other. Ricoh Company, Ltd., the parent company of Ricoh, heads development. The Company and its respective subsidiaries and affiliates maintain an integrated domestic and overseas manufacturing structure. Ricoh is represented in roughly 200 countries and runs its sales and service activities out of four regional headquarters located in the geographic areas of 1) Japan, 2) the Americas, 3) Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 4) Other, which includes China, South East Asia and Oceania. Our main product areas and the locations of key subsidiaries and affiliates are listed below. In addition, the PFU business in Other segment has been reclassified into Digital Services and Digital Products from the current year. Details are presented in "5. OPERATING SEGMENTS" in "V. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Consolidated Financial Statements". Ricoh changed Operating Segments from this fiscal year. For details of the changes, please refer to"V. Financial Information - Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements - 5. Operating Segments". Digital services as a business segment are mainly limited to the office services business and the office printing sales business. This segment does not include all digital services, which Ricoh aims to transform into "a digital services company" that connects workplaces and support workers' creativity. "Digital Services" provided as "a digital services company" is included in all the business segments as well as Digital Services business segment. In Digital Services, we sell office imaging equipment such as MFPs and printers, in which we have leading global market shares, and consumables, to our global customer base. We also provide IT-related solutions that support customers' overall workflow reforms and work practice innovations, as well as other services to digitally resolve their management issues and enhance productivity. In Digital Products, we develop and produce (including on an original equipment manufacturing basis) office MFPs, in which we are the global market leader, as well as printers and other imaging equipment and edge devices that support digital communication. This segment comprises the commercial printing and industrial printing businesses. 8

Commercial printing business: We provide digital printing-related products and services for high-mix, low- volume printing, mainly to our customers in the printing industry. Industrial printing business: We manufacture and sell industrial inkjet printers, inkjet ink, and industrial printers for diverse applications. These include building materials, furniture, wallpaper, signage displays, and apparel fabrics. [Main Subsidiaries and Affiliates in the above three business segments] Manufacturing Japan: Ricoh Industry Co., Ltd. and Ricoh Elemex Corporation The Americas: Ricoh Electronics, Inc. Europe: Ricoh UK Products Ltd. and Ricoh Industrie France S.A.S. Other regions: Shanghai Ricoh Digital Equipment Co., Ltd., Ricoh Manufacturing (China) Ltd. and Ricoh Manufacturing (Thailand) Ltd. Sales, Service, Support and Other Japan: Ricoh Japan Corporation and Ricoh IT Solutions Co., Ltd., PFU Limited The Americas: Ricoh Americas Holdings, Inc., Ricoh Canada Inc., Ricoh USA, Inc., PFU America, Inc., Ricoh Printing Systems America, Inc. and Ricoh South America DC S.A. Europe: Ricoh Europe Holdings PLC, Ricoh Sverige AB., Ricoh UK Ltd., PFU (EMEA) LIMITED , Ricoh Deutschland GmbH, DocuWare GmbH, Ricoh International B.V., Ricoh Nederland B.V., Ricoh Europe SCM B.V., Ricoh Belgium N.V., Rex-Rotary S.A.S., Ricoh France S.A.S., Ricoh Schweiz AG, Ricoh Italia S.R.L., Mauden S.R.L., NPO Sistemi S.R.L. and Ricoh Espana S.L.U. Other regions: Ricoh China Co., Ltd., Ricoh Asia Industry Ltd., Ricoh Asia Pacific Operations Ltd., Ricoh Hong Kong Ltd., Ricoh Thailand Ltd., Ricoh Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., Ricoh Australia Pty, Ltd. and Ricoh New Zealand Ltd. This segment encompasses the thermal and industrial products businesses. Thermal business: We manufacture and sell thermal paper used for food POS labels, barcode labels, shipping labels, and other labels, and thermal transfer ribbons for printing clothing price tags, brand tags, and tickets. 9