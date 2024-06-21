Annual Securities Report

(The 124th Business Term)

From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024

3-6, Nakamagome 1-chome,Ohta-ku, Tokyo

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

1

[Cover]

[Document Filed]

Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken Houkokusho")

[Applicable Law]

Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of

Japan

[Filed to]

Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau

[Filing Date]

June 21, 2024

[Fiscal Year]

The 124th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

[Company Name]

Kabushiki Kaisha Ricoh

[Company Name in English]

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Representative:

Akira Oyama

Representative]

Representative Director, President, Chief Executive Officer

[Address of Head Office]

3-6, Nakamagome 1-chome,Ohta-ku, Tokyo

[Phone No.]

03-3777-8111

[Contact Person]

Takashi Kawaguchi, Executive Corporate Officer, Chief Financial Officer

[Contact Address]

3-6, Nakamagome 1-chome,Ohta-ku, Tokyo

[Phone No.]

03-3777-8111

[Contact Person]

Takashi Kawaguchi, Executive Corporate Officer, Chief Financial Officer

[Place Where Available for

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

Public Inspection]

(2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

This is an English translation of the Annual Securities Report filed with the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau via Electronic Disclosure for Investors' NETwork ("EDINET") pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. The translation of the Independent Auditors' Report is included at the end of this document.

In this document, the term "Ricoh" refers to Ricoh Company, Ltd. and our consolidated subsidiaries or as the context may require, and the term "the Company" refers to Ricoh Company, Ltd. on a nonconsolidated basis. References in this document to the "Financial Instruments and Exchange Act" are to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and other laws and regulations amending and/or supplementing the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. References in this document to the "Companies Act" are to the Companies Act of Japan and other laws and regulations amending and/or supplementing the Companies Act of Japan.

2

  1. OVERVIEW OF THE COMPANY 1. KEY FINANCIAL DATA Consolidated financial data, etc.

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated) IFRSs

Fiscal year

120th

121st

122nd

123rd

124th

business term

business term

business term

business term

business term

Year end

March 2020

March 2021

March 2022

March 2023

March 2024

Sales

2,008,580

1,682,069

1,758,587

2,134,180

2,348,987

Profit(loss) before income tax

75,891

(41,028)

44,388

81,308

68,202

expenses

Profit(loss) attributable to

39,546

(32,730)

30,371

54,367

44,176

owners of the parent

Comprehensive income(loss)

attributable to owners of the

6,949

21,897

90,733

100,564

136,057

parent

Equity attributable to owners

920,371

920,246

902,042

931,556

1,038,722

of the parent

Total assets

2,867,645

1,887,868

1,853,254

2,149,956

2,286,175

Equity per share attributable to

1,270.47

1,281.29

1,416.08

1,529.46

1,722.07

owners of the parent (yen)

Earnings(loss) per share

attributable to owners of the

54.58

(45.20)

45.35

88.13

72.58

parent, basic (yen)

Earnings(loss) per share

attributable to owners of the

54.58

(45.20)

45.34

88.10

72.55

parent, diluted (yen)

Equity attributable to owners of

32.10

48.75

48.67

43.33

45.43

the parent ratio (%)

Profit(loss) to equity

attributable to owners of the

4.27

(3.56)

3.33

5.93

4.48

parent ratio (%)

Price earnings ratio (times)

14.55

23.42

11.24

18.62

Net cash provided by operating

116,701

126,962

82,462

66,708

125,617

activities

Net cash used in investing

(164,591)

(63,559)

(59,355)

(133,939)

(97,822)

activities

Net cash provided by (used in)

75,757

(4,085)

(131,685)

35,454

(82,922)

financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at

263,688

330,344

234,020

210,884

169,639

end of year

Number of employees

90,141

81,184

78,360

81,017

79,544

(Notes) 1. Ricoh's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

2. Price earnings ratio are not shown because there were losses per share attributable to owners of the parent for the year 2021.

4

2. HISTORY

February 1936

Riken Kankoshi Co., Ltd. is formed to manufacture and sell sensitized paper.

March 1938

The Company's name is changed to Riken Optical Co., Ltd. and starts manufacturing and

selling optical devices and equipment.

May 1949

The Company lists its securities on the Tokyo and Osaka Stock Exchanges.

April 1954

The Company establishes an optical device and equipment plant in Ohmori, Ohta-ku,

Tokyo (now known as the Head office).

May 1955

The Company begins manufacturing and selling desktop copiers.

May 1961

The Company establishes a sensitized paper plant in Ikeda, Osaka (now known as the

Ikeda plant).

October 1961

The Company lists its securities on the First Section of each of the Tokyo and Osaka

Stock Exchanges.

June 1962

The Company starts operations of a paper plant in Numazu, Shizuoka, which featured

a fully-integrated sensitized paper production system (now known as the Numazu

plant).

December 1962

The Company establishes Ricoh of America, Inc. (a subsidiary, now known as Ricoh

USA, Inc.).

April 1963

The Company changes its corporate name to Ricoh Company, Ltd.

July 1967

The Company establishes Tohoku Ricoh Co., Ltd. in Shibata-gun, Miyagi.

May 1971

The Company completes its manufacturing facility in Atsugi, Kanagawa (now known

as the Atsugi plant), to which it transfers some of its office equipment production

from the Ohmori plant.

June 1971

The Company establishes Ricoh Nederland B.V. (a subsidiary, now known as Ricoh

Europe Holdings B.V.) in the Netherlands.

January 1973

The Company establishes Ricoh Electronics, Inc. (a subsidiary) in the United States.

December 1976

The Company forms Ricoh Credit Co., Ltd. (an affiliate, now known as Ricoh Leasing

Co., Ltd.).

December 1978

The Company establishes Ricoh Business Machines, Ltd. (a subsidiary, now known

as Ricoh Hong Kong Ltd.).

March 1981

The Company builds the Ricoh Electronics Development Center at the Ikeda plant to

develop and manufacture electronic devices.

May 1982

The Company establishes sensitized paper production facilities in Sakai, Fukui (now

known as the Fukui plant).

December 1983

The Company establishes Ricoh UK Products Ltd. (a subsidiary).

October 1985

The Company builds a copier manufacturing plant in Gotemba, Shizuoka which takes

over some of production from Atsugi plant.

April 1986

The Company opens a research and development ("R&D") facility in Yokohama,

Kanagawa (now known as the Yokohama Nakamachidai office) in commemoration

of the Company's 50th anniversary, to which it transfers some of its R&D operations

from the Ohmori plant.

5

April 1987

The Company establishes Ricoh Industrie France S.A. (a subsidiary, now known as

Ricoh Industrie France S.A.S.).

January 1991

The Company establishes Ricoh Asia Industry (Shenzhen) Ltd. (a subsidiary) in

China.

March 1995

Ricoh Corporation acquires Savin Corporation, an American office equipment sales

company.

September 1995

The Company acquires Gestetner Holdings PLC (now known as Ricoh Europe PLC),

a British office equipment sales company.

January 1996

Ricoh Leasing Co., Ltd. lists its securities on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

December 1996

The Company establishes Ricoh Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (a subsidiary) in Singapore.

March 1997

The Company establishes Ricoh Silicon Valley, Inc. (a subsidiary, now known as

Ricoh Innovations Corporation) in the United States.

August 1999

Ricoh Hong Kong Ltd. acquires Inchcape NRG Ltd., a Hong Kong-based office

equipment sales company.

January 2001

Ricoh Corporation acquires Lanier Worldwide, Inc., an American office equipment

sales company.

October 2002

The Company establishes Ricoh China Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary).

April 2003

Tohoku Ricoh Co., Ltd. becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

October 2004

The Company acquires Hitachi Printing Solutions, Ltd. in Japan.

August 2005

The Company opens Ricoh Technology Center in Ebina, Kanagawa to integrate its

domestic development facilities and offices.

November 2005

The Company relocates its headquarters to Chuo-ku, Tokyo.

January 2007

Ricoh Europe B.V. acquires the European operations of Danka Business Systems

PLC.

June 2007

Info Print Solutions Company, LLC, a joint venture company of Ricoh and

International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM"), commences its operations.

May 2008

The Company establishes Ricoh Manufacturing (Thailand) Ltd. (a subsidiary) in

Thailand.

August 2008

Ricoh Elemex Corporation becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

October 2008

Ricoh Americas Corporation acquires all of the outstanding shares of IKON Office

Solutions, Inc. ("IKON", now known as Ricoh USA, Inc.), an American office

equipment sales and service company.

July 2010

Seven domestic sales subsidiaries and the marketing group of the Company are

merged into one domestic sales subsidiary named Ricoh Japan Corporation.

August 2010

The Company completes the construction of a new building that expands the Ricoh

Technology Center located in Ebina, Kanagawa.

October 2011

The Company acquires the PENTAX imaging systems business from HOYA

Corporation (now known as Ricoh Imaging Co., Ltd.).

April 2013

The Company transfers part of its engineering functions and operations previously

performed by the Company and its manufacturing subsidiaries in Japan to Ricoh

Technologies Company, Ltd.

6

April 2013

The Company transfers part of its production functions and operations previously

performed by the Company and its manufacturing subsidiaries in Japan to Ricoh

Industry Company, Ltd.

July 2014

Domestic sales and service subsidiaries are merged into Ricoh Japan Corporation.

October 2014

The Company transfers its direct sales of optical equipment and electronic

components divisions previously performed by the Company and its manufacturing

subsidiaries in Japan to Ricoh Industrial Solutions Inc.

April 2016

The Company opens Ricoh Eco Business Development Center in Gotemba, Shizuoka.

November 2017

The Company establishes Ricoh Manufacturing (China) Ltd.

January 2018

The Company relocates its headquarters to Ohta-ku, Tokyo.

March 2018

The Company transfers 80% of the outstanding shares of Ricoh Electronic Devices

Co., Ltd. ("Ricoh Electronic Devices Co., Ltd.", now known as Nisshinbo Micro

Devices Inc.), to Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. (The Company transferred all shares to

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. in December 2021.)

August 2018

The Company transfers 66.6% (figures below the second decimal place are omitted)

of the outstanding shares of Ricoh Logistics System Co., Ltd. ("Ricoh Logistics

System", now known as SBS Ricoh Logistics System Co., Ltd.), to SBS Holdings

Co., Ltd.

April 2020

The Company transfers approximately 20% of the outstanding shares of Ricoh

Leasing Co., Ltd., to Mizuho Leasing Co., Ltd.

April 2022

The Company moves from the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange to the

Prime Market as a result of a review of the Tokyo Stock Exchange market

segmentation.

September 2022

The Company acquires PFU Limited (acquires 80% of outstanding shares of PFU and

makes it a consolidated subsidiary).

7

3. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS

Ricoh consists of the parent company, Ricoh Company, Ltd., 224 subsidiaries and 18 affiliates as of March 31, 2024.

Ricoh's development, manufacturing, sales and service activities center on the business segments of Digital Services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions and Other.

Ricoh Company, Ltd., the parent company of Ricoh, heads development. The Company and its respective subsidiaries and affiliates maintain an integrated domestic and overseas manufacturing structure.

Ricoh is represented in roughly 200 countries and runs its sales and service activities out of four regional headquarters located in the geographic areas of 1) Japan, 2) the Americas, 3) Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 4) Other, which includes China, South East Asia and Oceania.

Our main product areas and the locations of key subsidiaries and affiliates are listed below.

In addition, the PFU business in Other segment has been reclassified into Digital Services and Digital Products from the current year. Details are presented in "5. OPERATING SEGMENTS" in "V. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Consolidated Financial Statements".

Ricoh changed Operating Segments from this fiscal year. For details of the changes, please refer to"V. Financial Information - Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements - 5. Operating Segments".

Digital services as a business segment are mainly limited to the office services business and the office printing sales business. This segment does not include all digital services, which Ricoh aims to transform into "a digital services company" that connects workplaces and support workers' creativity. "Digital Services" provided as "a digital services company" is included in all the business segments as well as Digital Services business segment.

In Digital Services, we sell office imaging equipment such as MFPs and printers, in which we have leading global market shares, and consumables, to our global customer base. We also provide IT-related solutions that support customers' overall workflow reforms and work practice innovations, as well as other services to digitally resolve their management issues and enhance productivity.

In Digital Products, we develop and produce (including on an original equipment manufacturing basis) office MFPs, in which we are the global market leader, as well as printers and other imaging equipment and edge devices that support digital communication.

This segment comprises the commercial printing and industrial printing businesses.

8

Commercial printing business: We provide digital printing-related products and services for high-mix, low- volume printing, mainly to our customers in the printing industry.

Industrial printing business: We manufacture and sell industrial inkjet printers, inkjet ink, and industrial printers for diverse applications. These include building materials, furniture, wallpaper, signage displays, and apparel fabrics.

[Main Subsidiaries and Affiliates in the above three business segments]

Manufacturing

Japan: Ricoh Industry Co., Ltd. and Ricoh Elemex Corporation

The Americas: Ricoh Electronics, Inc.

Europe: Ricoh UK Products Ltd. and Ricoh Industrie France S.A.S.

Other regions: Shanghai Ricoh Digital Equipment Co., Ltd., Ricoh Manufacturing (China) Ltd. and Ricoh Manufacturing (Thailand) Ltd.

Sales, Service, Support and Other

Japan: Ricoh Japan Corporation and Ricoh IT Solutions Co., Ltd., PFU Limited

The Americas: Ricoh Americas Holdings, Inc., Ricoh Canada Inc., Ricoh USA, Inc., PFU America, Inc.,

Ricoh Printing Systems America, Inc. and Ricoh South America DC S.A.

Europe: Ricoh Europe Holdings PLC, Ricoh Sverige AB., Ricoh UK Ltd., PFU (EMEA) LIMITED , Ricoh Deutschland GmbH, DocuWare GmbH, Ricoh International B.V., Ricoh Nederland B.V., Ricoh Europe SCM B.V., Ricoh Belgium N.V., Rex-Rotary S.A.S., Ricoh France S.A.S., Ricoh Schweiz AG, Ricoh Italia S.R.L., Mauden S.R.L., NPO Sistemi S.R.L. and Ricoh Espana S.L.U.

Other regions: Ricoh China Co., Ltd., Ricoh Asia Industry Ltd., Ricoh Asia Pacific Operations Ltd., Ricoh Hong Kong Ltd., Ricoh Thailand Ltd., Ricoh Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., Ricoh Australia Pty, Ltd. and Ricoh New Zealand Ltd.

This segment encompasses the thermal and industrial products businesses.

Thermal business: We manufacture and sell thermal paper used for food POS labels, barcode labels, shipping labels, and other labels, and thermal transfer ribbons for printing clothing price tags, brand tags, and tickets.

9

Industrial products business: We provide precision device components and other products that employ optical and image processing technologies.

[Main Subsidiaries and Affiliates]

Manufacturing

Japan: Ricoh Industrial Solutions Co., Ltd. and Ricoh Elemex Corporation

Other regions: Ricoh Electronics, Inc., Ricoh Industrie France S.A.S. and Ricoh Thermal Media (Wuxi) Co., Ltd.

This segment includes new businesses such as the Smart Vision and the Digital Camera-related business.

One is our Smart Vision business that provides platform business, which brings together our 360° cameras with software and cloud services to digitalize real estate, construction, and civil engineering site work. Other examples include our business with PLAiR, new plant-derived material to alternate existing petroleum- derived plastics, and our Healthcare business such as biomedical to support drug discovery with iPS differentiated cells and cell chips. We are addressing social issues, notably by streamlining inspection work for road surfaces, tunnels, slopes, and other infrastructure, and are creating environmental technologies and businesses. This segment also includes our digital camera-related-business, for which we have solid consumer market demand, and businesses that affiliates are expanding.

[Main Subsidiaries and Affiliates]

Manufacturing

Other regions: Ricoh Imaging Products (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Sales, Service, Support and Other

Japan: Ricoh Imaging Co., Ltd., Ricoh Creative Service Co., Ltd.

The Americas: Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation

Europe: Ricoh Imaging Europe S.A.S.

10

