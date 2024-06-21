Annual Securities Report
- OVERVIEW OF THE COMPANY 1. KEY FINANCIAL DATA Consolidated financial data, etc.
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated) IFRSs
Fiscal year
120th
121st
122nd
123rd
124th
business term
business term
business term
business term
business term
Year end
March 2020
March 2021
March 2022
March 2023
March 2024
Sales
2,008,580
1,682,069
1,758,587
2,134,180
2,348,987
Profit(loss) before income tax
75,891
(41,028)
44,388
81,308
68,202
expenses
Profit(loss) attributable to
39,546
(32,730)
30,371
54,367
44,176
owners of the parent
Comprehensive income(loss)
attributable to owners of the
6,949
21,897
90,733
100,564
136,057
parent
Equity attributable to owners
920,371
920,246
902,042
931,556
1,038,722
of the parent
Total assets
2,867,645
1,887,868
1,853,254
2,149,956
2,286,175
Equity per share attributable to
1,270.47
1,281.29
1,416.08
1,529.46
1,722.07
owners of the parent (yen)
Earnings(loss) per share
attributable to owners of the
54.58
(45.20)
45.35
88.13
72.58
parent, basic (yen)
Earnings(loss) per share
attributable to owners of the
54.58
(45.20)
45.34
88.10
72.55
parent, diluted (yen)
Equity attributable to owners of
32.10
48.75
48.67
43.33
45.43
the parent ratio (%)
Profit(loss) to equity
attributable to owners of the
4.27
(3.56)
3.33
5.93
4.48
parent ratio (%)
Price earnings ratio (times)
14.55
－
23.42
11.24
18.62
Net cash provided by operating
116,701
126,962
82,462
66,708
125,617
activities
Net cash used in investing
(164,591)
(63,559)
(59,355)
(133,939)
(97,822)
activities
Net cash provided by (used in)
75,757
(4,085)
(131,685)
35,454
(82,922)
financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents at
263,688
330,344
234,020
210,884
169,639
end of year
Number of employees
90,141
81,184
78,360
81,017
79,544
(Notes) 1. Ricoh's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.
2. Price earnings ratio are not shown because there were losses per share attributable to owners of the parent for the year 2021.
2. HISTORY
February 1936
Riken Kankoshi Co., Ltd. is formed to manufacture and sell sensitized paper.
March 1938
The Company's name is changed to Riken Optical Co., Ltd. and starts manufacturing and
selling optical devices and equipment.
May 1949
The Company lists its securities on the Tokyo and Osaka Stock Exchanges.
April 1954
The Company establishes an optical device and equipment plant in Ohmori, Ohta-ku,
Tokyo (now known as the Head office).
May 1955
The Company begins manufacturing and selling desktop copiers.
May 1961
The Company establishes a sensitized paper plant in Ikeda, Osaka (now known as the
Ikeda plant).
October 1961
The Company lists its securities on the First Section of each of the Tokyo and Osaka
Stock Exchanges.
June 1962
The Company starts operations of a paper plant in Numazu, Shizuoka, which featured
a fully-integrated sensitized paper production system (now known as the Numazu
plant).
December 1962
The Company establishes Ricoh of America, Inc. (a subsidiary, now known as Ricoh
USA, Inc.).
April 1963
The Company changes its corporate name to Ricoh Company, Ltd.
July 1967
The Company establishes Tohoku Ricoh Co., Ltd. in Shibata-gun, Miyagi.
May 1971
The Company completes its manufacturing facility in Atsugi, Kanagawa (now known
as the Atsugi plant), to which it transfers some of its office equipment production
from the Ohmori plant.
June 1971
The Company establishes Ricoh Nederland B.V. (a subsidiary, now known as Ricoh
Europe Holdings B.V.) in the Netherlands.
January 1973
The Company establishes Ricoh Electronics, Inc. (a subsidiary) in the United States.
December 1976
The Company forms Ricoh Credit Co., Ltd. (an affiliate, now known as Ricoh Leasing
Co., Ltd.).
December 1978
The Company establishes Ricoh Business Machines, Ltd. (a subsidiary, now known
as Ricoh Hong Kong Ltd.).
March 1981
The Company builds the Ricoh Electronics Development Center at the Ikeda plant to
develop and manufacture electronic devices.
May 1982
The Company establishes sensitized paper production facilities in Sakai, Fukui (now
known as the Fukui plant).
December 1983
The Company establishes Ricoh UK Products Ltd. (a subsidiary).
October 1985
The Company builds a copier manufacturing plant in Gotemba, Shizuoka which takes
over some of production from Atsugi plant.
April 1986
The Company opens a research and development ("R&D") facility in Yokohama,
Kanagawa (now known as the Yokohama Nakamachidai office) in commemoration
of the Company's 50th anniversary, to which it transfers some of its R&D operations
from the Ohmori plant.
April 1987
The Company establishes Ricoh Industrie France S.A. (a subsidiary, now known as
Ricoh Industrie France S.A.S.).
January 1991
The Company establishes Ricoh Asia Industry (Shenzhen) Ltd. (a subsidiary) in
China.
March 1995
Ricoh Corporation acquires Savin Corporation, an American office equipment sales
company.
September 1995
The Company acquires Gestetner Holdings PLC (now known as Ricoh Europe PLC),
a British office equipment sales company.
January 1996
Ricoh Leasing Co., Ltd. lists its securities on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
December 1996
The Company establishes Ricoh Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (a subsidiary) in Singapore.
March 1997
The Company establishes Ricoh Silicon Valley, Inc. (a subsidiary, now known as
Ricoh Innovations Corporation) in the United States.
August 1999
Ricoh Hong Kong Ltd. acquires Inchcape NRG Ltd., a Hong Kong-based office
equipment sales company.
January 2001
Ricoh Corporation acquires Lanier Worldwide, Inc., an American office equipment
sales company.
October 2002
The Company establishes Ricoh China Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary).
April 2003
Tohoku Ricoh Co., Ltd. becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
October 2004
The Company acquires Hitachi Printing Solutions, Ltd. in Japan.
August 2005
The Company opens Ricoh Technology Center in Ebina, Kanagawa to integrate its
domestic development facilities and offices.
November 2005
The Company relocates its headquarters to Chuo-ku, Tokyo.
January 2007
Ricoh Europe B.V. acquires the European operations of Danka Business Systems
PLC.
June 2007
Info Print Solutions Company, LLC, a joint venture company of Ricoh and
International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM"), commences its operations.
May 2008
The Company establishes Ricoh Manufacturing (Thailand) Ltd. (a subsidiary) in
Thailand.
August 2008
Ricoh Elemex Corporation becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
October 2008
Ricoh Americas Corporation acquires all of the outstanding shares of IKON Office
Solutions, Inc. ("IKON", now known as Ricoh USA, Inc.), an American office
equipment sales and service company.
July 2010
Seven domestic sales subsidiaries and the marketing group of the Company are
merged into one domestic sales subsidiary named Ricoh Japan Corporation.
August 2010
The Company completes the construction of a new building that expands the Ricoh
Technology Center located in Ebina, Kanagawa.
October 2011
The Company acquires the PENTAX imaging systems business from HOYA
Corporation (now known as Ricoh Imaging Co., Ltd.).
April 2013
The Company transfers part of its engineering functions and operations previously
performed by the Company and its manufacturing subsidiaries in Japan to Ricoh
Technologies Company, Ltd.
April 2013
The Company transfers part of its production functions and operations previously
performed by the Company and its manufacturing subsidiaries in Japan to Ricoh
Industry Company, Ltd.
July 2014
Domestic sales and service subsidiaries are merged into Ricoh Japan Corporation.
October 2014
The Company transfers its direct sales of optical equipment and electronic
components divisions previously performed by the Company and its manufacturing
subsidiaries in Japan to Ricoh Industrial Solutions Inc.
April 2016
The Company opens Ricoh Eco Business Development Center in Gotemba, Shizuoka.
November 2017
The Company establishes Ricoh Manufacturing (China) Ltd.
January 2018
The Company relocates its headquarters to Ohta-ku, Tokyo.
March 2018
The Company transfers 80% of the outstanding shares of Ricoh Electronic Devices
Co., Ltd. ("Ricoh Electronic Devices Co., Ltd.", now known as Nisshinbo Micro
Devices Inc.), to Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. (The Company transferred all shares to
Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. in December 2021.)
August 2018
The Company transfers 66.6% (figures below the second decimal place are omitted)
of the outstanding shares of Ricoh Logistics System Co., Ltd. ("Ricoh Logistics
System", now known as SBS Ricoh Logistics System Co., Ltd.), to SBS Holdings
Co., Ltd.
April 2020
The Company transfers approximately 20% of the outstanding shares of Ricoh
Leasing Co., Ltd., to Mizuho Leasing Co., Ltd.
April 2022
The Company moves from the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange to the
Prime Market as a result of a review of the Tokyo Stock Exchange market
segmentation.
September 2022
The Company acquires PFU Limited (acquires 80% of outstanding shares of PFU and
makes it a consolidated subsidiary).
3. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS
Ricoh consists of the parent company, Ricoh Company, Ltd., 224 subsidiaries and 18 affiliates as of March 31, 2024.
Ricoh's development, manufacturing, sales and service activities center on the business segments of Digital Services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions and Other.
Ricoh Company, Ltd., the parent company of Ricoh, heads development. The Company and its respective subsidiaries and affiliates maintain an integrated domestic and overseas manufacturing structure.
Ricoh is represented in roughly 200 countries and runs its sales and service activities out of four regional headquarters located in the geographic areas of 1) Japan, 2) the Americas, 3) Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 4) Other, which includes China, South East Asia and Oceania.
Our main product areas and the locations of key subsidiaries and affiliates are listed below.
In addition, the PFU business in Other segment has been reclassified into Digital Services and Digital Products from the current year. Details are presented in "5. OPERATING SEGMENTS" in "V. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Consolidated Financial Statements".
Ricoh changed Operating Segments from this fiscal year. For details of the changes, please refer to"V. Financial Information - Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements - 5. Operating Segments".
Digital services as a business segment are mainly limited to the office services business and the office printing sales business. This segment does not include all digital services, which Ricoh aims to transform into "a digital services company" that connects workplaces and support workers' creativity. "Digital Services" provided as "a digital services company" is included in all the business segments as well as Digital Services business segment.
In Digital Services, we sell office imaging equipment such as MFPs and printers, in which we have leading global market shares, and consumables, to our global customer base. We also provide IT-related solutions that support customers' overall workflow reforms and work practice innovations, as well as other services to digitally resolve their management issues and enhance productivity.
In Digital Products, we develop and produce (including on an original equipment manufacturing basis) office MFPs, in which we are the global market leader, as well as printers and other imaging equipment and edge devices that support digital communication.
This segment comprises the commercial printing and industrial printing businesses.
Commercial printing business: We provide digital printing-related products and services for high-mix, low- volume printing, mainly to our customers in the printing industry.
Industrial printing business: We manufacture and sell industrial inkjet printers, inkjet ink, and industrial printers for diverse applications. These include building materials, furniture, wallpaper, signage displays, and apparel fabrics.
[Main Subsidiaries and Affiliates in the above three business segments]
Manufacturing
Japan: Ricoh Industry Co., Ltd. and Ricoh Elemex Corporation
The Americas: Ricoh Electronics, Inc.
Europe: Ricoh UK Products Ltd. and Ricoh Industrie France S.A.S.
Other regions: Shanghai Ricoh Digital Equipment Co., Ltd., Ricoh Manufacturing (China) Ltd. and Ricoh Manufacturing (Thailand) Ltd.
Sales, Service, Support and Other
Japan: Ricoh Japan Corporation and Ricoh IT Solutions Co., Ltd., PFU Limited
The Americas: Ricoh Americas Holdings, Inc., Ricoh Canada Inc., Ricoh USA, Inc., PFU America, Inc.,
Ricoh Printing Systems America, Inc. and Ricoh South America DC S.A.
Europe: Ricoh Europe Holdings PLC, Ricoh Sverige AB., Ricoh UK Ltd., PFU (EMEA) LIMITED , Ricoh Deutschland GmbH, DocuWare GmbH, Ricoh International B.V., Ricoh Nederland B.V., Ricoh Europe SCM B.V., Ricoh Belgium N.V., Rex-Rotary S.A.S., Ricoh France S.A.S., Ricoh Schweiz AG, Ricoh Italia S.R.L., Mauden S.R.L., NPO Sistemi S.R.L. and Ricoh Espana S.L.U.
Other regions: Ricoh China Co., Ltd., Ricoh Asia Industry Ltd., Ricoh Asia Pacific Operations Ltd., Ricoh Hong Kong Ltd., Ricoh Thailand Ltd., Ricoh Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., Ricoh Australia Pty, Ltd. and Ricoh New Zealand Ltd.
This segment encompasses the thermal and industrial products businesses.
Thermal business: We manufacture and sell thermal paper used for food POS labels, barcode labels, shipping labels, and other labels, and thermal transfer ribbons for printing clothing price tags, brand tags, and tickets.
9
Industrial products business: We provide precision device components and other products that employ optical and image processing technologies.
[Main Subsidiaries and Affiliates]
Manufacturing
Japan: Ricoh Industrial Solutions Co., Ltd. and Ricoh Elemex Corporation
Other regions: Ricoh Electronics, Inc., Ricoh Industrie France S.A.S. and Ricoh Thermal Media (Wuxi) Co., Ltd.
This segment includes new businesses such as the Smart Vision and the Digital Camera-related business.
One is our Smart Vision business that provides platform business, which brings together our 360° cameras with software and cloud services to digitalize real estate, construction, and civil engineering site work. Other examples include our business with PLAiR, new plant-derived material to alternate existing petroleum- derived plastics, and our Healthcare business such as biomedical to support drug discovery with iPS differentiated cells and cell chips. We are addressing social issues, notably by streamlining inspection work for road surfaces, tunnels, slopes, and other infrastructure, and are creating environmental technologies and businesses. This segment also includes our digital camera-related-business, for which we have solid consumer market demand, and businesses that affiliates are expanding.
[Main Subsidiaries and Affiliates]
Manufacturing
Other regions: Ricoh Imaging Products (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Sales, Service, Support and Other
Japan: Ricoh Imaging Co., Ltd., Ricoh Creative Service Co., Ltd.
The Americas: Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation
Europe: Ricoh Imaging Europe S.A.S.
