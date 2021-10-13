Ricoh : TCFD Report 2021

In the Ricoh Group TCFD Report 2021, we report on our efforts toward a zero-carbon society in accordance with the TCFD framework, based on disclosure of information from such sources as our website and the Ricoh Group Integrated Report. This report summarizes the Ricoh Group's basic approach to sustainability, its climate change pol- icy, and the climate change risks and opportunities for us, and it gives examples of our countermeasures and initia- tives.
This report is published with the aim of providing a better understanding of the Group's climate change initiatives for all our stakeholders to enable them to offer suggestions for further improving these initiatives. Going forward, we will continue to improve this report to make it even more comprehensive by referring to your opinions.
Date of Publishing
October 2021 (published as annual report)
Reporting period
FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
* In some cases, information at the time of publication is included.
About TCFD
The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), published a report in June 2017 recommending disclosure of climate-related information with financial implications in annual financial reporting. It is a framework that requires companies to recognize the risks and opportunities of climate change and incorporate them into their business strategies. Since announcing our endorsement of the TCFD in August 2018, we have been promoting disclosure in accordance with the TCFD framework.
Ricoh Group TCFD Report 2021
01
Table of Contents
Introduction ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 031-1Basic Approach to Sustainability Management ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 031-2Sustainability Activities (Climate Change Related) ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 031-3Materiality for the Ricoh Group (Material Issues) ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 041-4ESG Targets ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 05
Ricoh Group's Efforts on Climate Change・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 07 2-1 Ricoh Group's Environmental Goals ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 07 2-2 Climate Change Goals and Achievement Approaches ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 07 2-3 Initiatives for renewable energy introduction ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 08 2-4 Case Study of Climate Change initiatives ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 09
Information disclosure based on the TCFD Framework・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 12 3-1 Governance ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 13 3-2 Strategy ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 15 3-3 Risk management ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 29 3-4 Metrics and Targets ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 31
Based on the Founding Principles of "Love your neighbor", "Love your country", "Love your work" (The Spirit of Three Loves), the Ricoh Group's mission is "We are committed to providing excellence to improve the quality of living and to drive sustainability."
The Ricoh Group pursues such sustainability through
Three Ps Balance
a Three Ps Balance-Prosperity (economic activities), Peo-
ple (society), and Planet (environment). We according-
ly endeavor to resolve social issues through business, re-
inforce our operational underpinnings, and contribute to
society, and will help to reach Sustainable Development
Goals (SDGs) agreed to by the international community.
• Announces its support for The Carbon Price Communiqué to counter climate change
2015
• Signs a contract to become an official partner of COP21
2016
• Opens Ricoh Eco Business Development Center
2017
• Sets Ricoh Group Environmental Goals for 2030/2050
• Becomes the first Japanese company to join the RE100
• Ricoh's Zero-Carbon Goals obtains "2.0 degree" approval by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)
2018
• Establishes the ESG Committee
• Commits to recommendations of TCFD (August)
Ricoh Group TCFD Report 2021
03
2019
• Establishes the Risk Management Committee
• Implementation of 100% renewable energy at A3 Multifunction Printer production sites worldwide
• Discloses information in accordance with the TCFD Framework (July)
2020
• Revises Environmental Goals for 2030 and obtains "1.5 degrees" approval by the Science Based Targets
Initiative (SBTi)
• Sets ESG Targets, including GHG reduction targets, to align with the Environmental Goals for 2030 and
links them with executive remuneration
• Endorses Uniting Business and Governments to Recover Better
• Endorses the "Business Ambition for the 1.5°C" campaign
• Endorses the "Race to Zero" campaign
• Revises TCFD disclosure (September)
2021年
• Revises 2030 target to 40% reduction in Scope3 (compared to 15 years) and 50% renewable energy ratio
• Introduces of a comprehensive evaluation system for renewable energy
• "TCFD related information" was initially published in the Securities Report (statutory disclosure
document) (June)
1-3 Materiality for the Ricoh Group (Material Issues)
We will work to solve social issues through business based on the material issues identified by reflecting Ricoh's Mission Statement, Mid-Term Management Plan (MPT) and expectations of our stakeholders.
Since FY2020, we have identified seven materiality areas in two areas: "Resolving social issues through business," and "Robust management infrastructure," and we are developing sustainability activities. One of the seven materialities is the realization of Zero-carbon society.
Resolving social issues through business
Prosperity
Creativity
from Work
People
Zero-CarbonPlanet
QOL
Society
Enhancement
Circular
Economy
Robust
management
Stakeholder
Open Innovation
Diversity and
infrastructure
Engagement
Inclusion
Ricoh Group TCFD Report 2021
04
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 15:31:02 UTC.