Ricoh : TCFD Report 2021

Editorial Policy

In the Ricoh Group TCFD Report 2021, we report on our efforts toward a zero-carbon society in accordance with the TCFD framework, based on disclosure of information from such sources as our website and the Ricoh Group Integrated Report. This report summarizes the Ricoh Group's basic approach to sustainability, its climate change pol- icy, and the climate change risks and opportunities for us, and it gives examples of our countermeasures and initia- tives.

This report is published with the aim of providing a better understanding of the Group's climate change initiatives for all our stakeholders to enable them to offer suggestions for further improving these initiatives. Going forward, we will continue to improve this report to make it even more comprehensive by referring to your opinions.

Date of Publishing

October 2021 (published as annual report)

Reporting period

FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

* In some cases, information at the time of publication is included.

About TCFD

The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), published a report in June 2017 recommending disclosure of climate-related information with financial implications in annual financial reporting. It is a framework that requires companies to recognize the risks and opportunities of climate change and incorporate them into their business strategies. Since announcing our endorsement of the TCFD in August 2018, we have been promoting disclosure in accordance with the TCFD framework.

