Ricoh : TCFD Report 2021

10/13/2021 | 11:32am EDT
Ricoh Group TCFD Report 2021

Editorial Policy

In the Ricoh Group TCFD Report 2021, we report on our efforts toward a zero-carbon society in accordance with the TCFD framework, based on disclosure of information from such sources as our website and the Ricoh Group Integrated Report. This report summarizes the Ricoh Group's basic approach to sustainability, its climate change pol- icy, and the climate change risks and opportunities for us, and it gives examples of our countermeasures and initia- tives.

This report is published with the aim of providing a better understanding of the Group's climate change initiatives for all our stakeholders to enable them to offer suggestions for further improving these initiatives. Going forward, we will continue to improve this report to make it even more comprehensive by referring to your opinions.

Date of Publishing

October 2021 (published as annual report)

Reporting period

FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

* In some cases, information at the time of publication is included.

About TCFD

The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), published a report in June 2017 recommending disclosure of climate-related information with financial implications in annual financial reporting. It is a framework that requires companies to recognize the risks and opportunities of climate change and incorporate them into their business strategies. Since announcing our endorsement of the TCFD in August 2018, we have been promoting disclosure in accordance with the TCFD framework.

Ricoh Group TCFD Report 2021

01

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 03 1-1 Basic Approach to Sustainability Management ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 03 1-2 Sustainability Activities (Climate Change Related) ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 03 1-3 Materiality for the Ricoh Group (Material Issues) ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 04 1-4 ESG Targets ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 05
  2. Ricoh Group's Efforts on Climate Change ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 07 2-1 Ricoh Group's Environmental Goals ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 07 2-2 Climate Change Goals and Achievement Approaches ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 07 2-3 Initiatives for renewable energy introduction ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 08 2-4 Case Study of Climate Change initiatives ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 09
  3. Information disclosure based on the TCFD Framework ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 12 3-1 Governance ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 13 3-2 Strategy ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 15 3-3 Risk management ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 29 3-4 Metrics and Targets ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 31
  4. Concluding remarks ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 34

Ricoh Group TCFD Report 2021

02

1. Introduction

1-1 Basic Approach to Sustainability Management

Based on the Founding Principles of "Love your neighbor", "Love your country", "Love your work" (The Spirit of Three Loves), the Ricoh Group's mission is "We are committed to providing excellence to improve the quality of living and to drive sustainability."

The Ricoh Group pursues such sustainability through

Three Ps Balance

a Three Ps Balance-Prosperity (economic activities), Peo-

ple (society), and Planet (environment). We according-

ly endeavor to resolve social issues through business, re-

inforce our operational underpinnings, and contribute to

society, and will help to reach Sustainable Development

Goals (SDGs) agreed to by the international community.

1-2 Sustainability Activities (Climate Change Related)

The Ricoh Group has been promoting climate change-related initiatives through years of environmental manage- ment. TCFD has been updated annually since we agreed to it in 2018.

1976

• Establishes the Environmental Promotion Section

1992

• Establishes "Ricoh Group Environmental Principles"

1994

• Establishes "Comet Circle", the concept of a circular economy

1998

• Advocates a concept of "Environmental Sustainability Management"

• Establishes the Environmental Action Plan

2002

• Establishes "3Ps Balance" as a concept of a sustainable society

• Signs the United Nations Global Compact

2006

• Sets the long-term environmental vision for 2050

2009

• Participates in the Japan Climate Leaders' Partnership as a founding member

• Sets medium-term environmental impact reduction goals

2012

• Announces its support for The Carbon Price Communiqué to counter climate change

2015

• Signs a contract to become an official partner of COP21

2016

• Opens Ricoh Eco Business Development Center

2017

• Sets Ricoh Group Environmental Goals for 2030/2050

• Becomes the first Japanese company to join the RE100

• Ricoh's Zero-Carbon Goals obtains "2.0 degree" approval by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)

2018

• Establishes the ESG Committee

• Commits to recommendations of TCFD (August)

Ricoh Group TCFD Report 2021

03

2019

• Establishes the Risk Management Committee

• Implementation of 100% renewable energy at A3 Multifunction Printer production sites worldwide

• Discloses information in accordance with the TCFD Framework (July)

2020

• Revises Environmental Goals for 2030 and obtains "1.5 degrees" approval by the Science Based Targets

Initiative (SBTi)

• Sets ESG Targets, including GHG reduction targets, to align with the Environmental Goals for 2030 and

links them with executive remuneration

• Endorses Uniting Business and Governments to Recover Better

• Endorses the "Business Ambition for the 1.5°C" campaign

• Endorses the "Race to Zero" campaign

• Revises TCFD disclosure (September)

2021年

• Revises 2030 target to 40% reduction in Scope3 (compared to 15 years) and 50% renewable energy ratio

• Introduces of a comprehensive evaluation system for renewable energy

• "TCFD related information" was initially published in the Securities Report (statutory disclosure

document) (June)

1-3 Materiality for the Ricoh Group (Material Issues)

We will work to solve social issues through business based on the material issues identified by reflecting Ricoh's Mission Statement, Mid-Term Management Plan (MPT) and expectations of our stakeholders.

Since FY2020, we have identified seven materiality areas in two areas: "Resolving social issues through business," and "Robust management infrastructure," and we are developing sustainability activities. One of the seven materialities is the realization of Zero-carbon society.

Resolving social issues through business

Prosperity

Creativity

from Work

People

Zero-CarbonPlanet

QOL

Society

Enhancement

Circular

Economy

Robust

management

Stakeholder

Open Innovation

Diversity and

infrastructure

Engagement

Inclusion

Ricoh Group TCFD Report 2021

04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 15:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
