Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 1 813 B 14 695 M 14 695 M Net income 2022 36 835 M 299 M 299 M Net cash 2022 36 175 M 293 M 293 M P/E ratio 2022 18,7x Yield 2022 2,42% Capitalization 680 B 5 513 M 5 513 M EV / Sales 2022 0,36x EV / Sales 2023 0,32x Nbr of Employees 81 184 Free-Float 79,2% Chart RICOH COMPANY, LTD. Technical analysis trends RICOH COMPANY, LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 1 068,00 JPY Average target price 1 250,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 17,0% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Yoshinori Yamashita President, CEO & Representative Director Hidetaka Matsuishi Chief Financial Officer & GM-Business Planning Nobuo Inaba Chairman Seiji Sakata Director & Chief Technology Officer Hisao Murayama Managing Executive Officer & GM-Quality Technology Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) RICOH COMPANY, LTD. -0.28% 5 513 CANON INC. 3.89% 24 940 BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD. 2.80% 4 827 TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION 5.53% 2 251 KONICA MINOLTA, INC. 1.72% 2 156 PITNEY BOWES INC. -22.32% 893