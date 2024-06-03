Ricoh : concludes a Positive Impact Finance Loan Agreement
TOKYO, June 3, 2024 - Ricoh and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited ("Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank") have concluded a "Positive Impact Finance (with unspecified use of funds)" loan agreement for syndication method, a financing mechanism in which multiple financial institutions provide loans, that is in line with the Principles for Positive Impact Finance*1 released by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative ("UNEP FI")*2. This is the third year to conclude this agreement since 2022.
Positive Impact Finance ("PIF") is intended to support corporations' activities that comprehensively analyze and evaluate their impacts (both positive and negative) related to the environment, society, and the economy. The most notable feature of PIF is that the degree of contribution from corporate activities, products, and services in achieving Sustainable Development Goals is used as an evaluation indicator and monitored based on publicly disclosed information and supports corporations' activities to achieve these goals through engagement.
Positioning ESG initiatives as "essential initiatives for generating future finances," Ricoh has identified seven material issues in two areas, "Resolving social issues through business" and "Robust management infrastructure," to support materiality. Out of the 16 ESG targets linked to the identified material issues which the progress is being disclosed, five were being evaluated: Zero-Carbon Society, Circular Economy, Community and Social Development, Responsible Business Process, and Diverse and Inclusive Workforce. To ensure the transparency and objectivity of the evaluation, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank obtained a third-party opinion*3 from Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.
