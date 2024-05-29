TOKYO, May 29, 2024 - Ricoh announced today it has signed a loan agreement with Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (hereinafter "Mizuho Bank") for Mizuho Environmentally Conscious Financing (hereinafter "Mizuho Eco Finance"). Based on the Bank of Japan's Funds-Supplying Operations to Support Financing for Climate Change Responses*1, this loan was deemed to contribute to addressing climate change by Mizuho Bank.

Mizuho Eco Finance is an environmental evaluation credit product provided by Mizuho Bank to encourage businesses' efforts to move to a zero-carbon society. Mizuho Research & Technologies' environmental evaluation model incorporates and benchmarks globally accepted environmental verification and evaluation ratings to evaluate client initiatives and provides financing to those companies achieving a specific minimum score.

Ricoh's endorsement of Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in August 2018, March 2020 Science Based Targets initiative*2 approval of Ricoh goals aligning with the 1.5°C criteria, medium- to long-term greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets for net zero emissions by 2050, and the annual disclosure of GHG emission throughout the supply chain met the indicators used in the evaluation model in a high standard and led to this agreement.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 04:07:06 UTC.