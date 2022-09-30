Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ricoh Company, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7752   JP3973400009

RICOH COMPANY, LTD.

(7752)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-09-30 am EDT
1054.00 JPY   -1.59%
Ricoh : issues Ricoh Group Integrated Report 2022, Ricoh Group TCFD Report 2022, and Ricoh Group Circular Economy Report 2022
PU
Ricoh Closes $207 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
RICOH COMPANY, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Ricoh : issues Ricoh Group Integrated Report 2022, Ricoh Group TCFD Report 2022, and Ricoh Group Circular Economy Report 2022

09/30/2022 | 12:14am EDT
TOKYO, September 30, 2022 - Ricoh Company Ltd. today issued the English editions of the Ricoh Group Integrated Report 2022, Ricoh Group TCFD Report 2022, and Ricoh Group Circular Economy Report 2022.

Ricoh issued four reports* this fiscal year in response to today's growing interest in ESG investment and the expectation of greater information disclosure to share detailed information, such as the Ricoh Group's medium- to long-term outlook, overviews of initiatives aimed at improving corporate value, and specific initiatives and data related to the environment, society, and governance.

Ricoh will continue to increase the Company's corporate value by raising the quality of its management and promoting corporate growth while actively disclosing information and inviting a heightened understanding of the Ricoh Group.

*ESG Data Book was issued in Japanese and English at the end of August.

Disclaimer

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 04:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 990 B 13 772 M 13 772 M
Net income 2023 59 756 M 414 M 414 M
Net cash 2023 21 186 M 147 M 147 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 3,31%
Capitalization 652 B 4 514 M 4 514 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 78 360
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart RICOH COMPANY, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ricoh Company, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICOH COMPANY, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 071,00 JPY
Average target price 1 307,69 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshinori Yamashita Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Takashi Kawaguchi CFO & Corporate Executive Officer
Mutsuko Hatano Chairman
Seiji Sakata Director & Chief Technology Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-2.33%4 411
CANON INC.12.42%22 141
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.12.89%4 343
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-12.60%1 566
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-20.09%1 440
ZHEJIANG LANTE OPTICS CO., LTD.-25.88%946