Ricoh : issues Ricoh Group Integrated Report 2022, Ricoh Group TCFD Report 2022, and Ricoh Group Circular Economy Report 2022

TOKYO, September 30, 2022 - Ricoh Company Ltd. today issued the English editions of the Ricoh Group Integrated Report 2022, Ricoh Group TCFD Report 2022, and Ricoh Group Circular Economy Report 2022.

Ricoh issued four reports* this fiscal year in response to today's growing interest in ESG investment and the expectation of greater information disclosure to share detailed information, such as the Ricoh Group's medium- to long-term outlook, overviews of initiatives aimed at improving corporate value, and specific initiatives and data related to the environment, society, and governance.

Ricoh will continue to increase the Company's corporate value by raising the quality of its management and promoting corporate growth while actively disclosing information and inviting a heightened understanding of the Ricoh Group.

*ESG Data Book was issued in Japanese and English at the end of August.