TOKYO, October 31, 2023 - Ricoh today issued the English edition of the Ricoh Group Integrated Report 2023. The report serves as a cornerstone of Ricoh's proactive information disclosure for external stakeholders such as shareholders and investors.
Recognizing today's growing interest in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investment and greater expectation for detailed information disclosure, the Report offers in-depth information about the Ricoh Group's medium- to long-term outlook, overviews of initiatives aimed to enhance corporate value, and ESG-specific initiatives and performance data. The Report is the latest Ricoh corporate publication of this year in addition to Ricoh Group TCFD Report 2023 and Ricoh Group Circular Economy Report 2023 issued on October 2 and Ricoh Group ESG Databook 2023 on September 6.
By continuing to promote timely, appropriate, and proactive information disclosure to support deepen our stakeholders' understanding of Ricoh, Ricoh strives to improve management quality, grow our business, and further enhance our corporate value.
Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 06:06:48 UTC.
Ricoh Company, Ltd. is one of the world's leading office equipment manufacturers. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- office automation equipment (48.5%): photocopiers, fax machines and printing systems;
- IT equipment and network systems (31.6%): PCs, servers, software, etc. The group also offers installation and start-up, training, technical support, and maintenance services;
- commercial and industrial printing solutions and systems (9.5%): inkjet print heads, imaging systems, commercial and industrial printers;
- thermal paper and thermal transfer ribbons (3.4%): for label printing;
- other (7%): primarily optical equipment, semiconductor, electronic components, measurement systems, photographic equipment, integrated circuits, and electronic processing equipment.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (44.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (23.4%), Americas (23%) and other (8.8%).