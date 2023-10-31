TOKYO, October 31, 2023 - Ricoh today issued the English edition of the Ricoh Group Integrated Report 2023. The report serves as a cornerstone of Ricoh's proactive information disclosure for external stakeholders such as shareholders and investors.

Recognizing today's growing interest in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investment and greater expectation for detailed information disclosure, the Report offers in-depth information about the Ricoh Group's medium- to long-term outlook, overviews of initiatives aimed to enhance corporate value, and ESG-specific initiatives and performance data. The Report is the latest Ricoh corporate publication of this year in addition to Ricoh Group TCFD Report 2023 and Ricoh Group Circular Economy Report 2023 issued on October 2 and Ricoh Group ESG Databook 2023 on September 6.

By continuing to promote timely, appropriate, and proactive information disclosure to support deepen our stakeholders' understanding of Ricoh, Ricoh strives to improve management quality, grow our business, and further enhance our corporate value.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 06:06:48 UTC.