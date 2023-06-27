TOKYO, June 27, 2023 - Ricoh today announced its inclusion in Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders 2023 list as one of the 275 recognized companies. Compiled by the Financial Times and research provider Statista, the list recognizes companies headquartered in the region that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emission intensity between 2016 and 2021. Based on the data provided by the participating companies, the reduction was calculated by increase/decrease in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (intensity) relative to each company's revenue and transparency regarding Scope 3 emissions and CDP score and the Science Based Target initiatives' (SBTi) approval were also taken into consideration.

In April 2017, Ricoh became the first Japanese company to join RE100 - a collaborative group made up of the world's most influential businesses committed to using 100% renewable electricity. It has set ambitious targets, seeking to reduce its GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) 63% and Scope 3 40% by 2030 compared with the fiscal 2015 level, which is approved by the SBTi and in alignment with the 1.5°C ambition of the Paris Agreement. In March 2021, Ricoh raised the goal for sourcing renewable energy by 2030 from 30% to 50%, to transition to 100% electricity derived from renewables by 2050.