Ricoh joins Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders list for two consecutive years
TOKYO, June 27, 2023 - Ricoh today announced its inclusion in Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders 2023 list as one of the 275 recognized companies. Compiled by the Financial Times and research provider Statista, the list recognizes companies headquartered in the region that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emission intensity between 2016 and 2021. Based on the data provided by the participating companies, the reduction was calculated by increase/decrease in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (intensity) relative to each company's revenue and transparency regarding Scope 3 emissions and CDP score and the Science Based Target initiatives' (SBTi) approval were also taken into consideration.
In April 2017, Ricoh became the first Japanese company to join RE100 - a collaborative group made up of the world's most influential businesses committed to using 100% renewable electricity. It has set ambitious targets, seeking to reduce its GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) 63% and Scope 3 40% by 2030 compared with the fiscal 2015 level, which is approved by the SBTi and in alignment with the 1.5°C ambition of the Paris Agreement. In March 2021, Ricoh raised the goal for sourcing renewable energy by 2030 from 30% to 50%, to transition to 100% electricity derived from renewables by 2050.
Our efforts include: process improvement of production processes, implementation of highly efficient, energy-saving equipment, Net Zero Energy Building certification acquirement at business sites in Japan, and electric corporate fleet vehicle purchase. In addition to energy-saving efforts by reviewing logistics process, Ricoh is making efforts to implement renewable energy to its own sites, such as employing onsite PPA model as renewable energy with additionality and signing Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) in Japan. Electricity used for global production of flagship A3 MFPs are entirely derived from renewables.
Ricoh Company, Ltd. is one of the world's leading office equipment manufacturers. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- office automation equipment (48.5%): photocopiers, fax machines and printing systems;
- IT equipment and network systems (31.6%): PCs, servers, software, etc. The group also offers installation and start-up, training, technical support, and maintenance services;
- commercial and industrial printing solutions and systems (9.5%): inkjet print heads, imaging systems, commercial and industrial printers;
- thermal paper and thermal transfer ribbons (3.4%): for label printing;
- other (7%): primarily optical equipment, semiconductor, electronic components, measurement systems, photographic equipment, integrated circuits, and electronic processing equipment.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (44.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (23.4%), Americas (23%) and other (8.8%).