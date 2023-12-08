As a MFPs and printers production site, the Tohoku Office has been promoting renewable energy use by introducing renewable electricity to power its A3 MFP production line and starting to operate the Group's first carport-type onsite Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). With this launch, the site's renewable energy usage rate is expected to reach 10.7%, which is equivalent to 0.4% of the Group's total renewable energy usage rate, and reduce CO 2 emissions by approximately 823 tons/year.

Since becoming the first Japanese company to participate in RE100 in April 2017, Ricoh has been expanding renewable energy use with additionality, including onsite physical PPAs that make effective use of its site space and offsite virtual PPAs, in order to improve its renewable energy usage rate and ensure quality. Ricoh will continue to strengthen its response to additionality, which leads to greater penetration of new renewable energy sources, and further accelerate renewable energy implementation through a variety of means.

Ricoh aims to virtually eliminate GHG emissions across our value chain by 2050. By 2030, it seeks to cut Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 63% from fiscal 2015 levels. These ambitious goals satisfy the criteria of Science Based Targets, a global initiative for limiting the rise in global temperature to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Ricoh also looks to lower Scope 3 supply chain GHG emissions by 40% by 2030 from fiscal 2015 levels and obtain 50% of its electricity from renewable sources (additional renewable energy accounting for at least 35%). Each goals have annual targets which the progresses are disclosed every year.