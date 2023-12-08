Ricoh : launches its first renewable energy self-consignment
December 07, 2023 at 11:11 pm EST
Share
As a MFPs and printers production site, the Tohoku Office has been promoting renewable energy use by introducing renewable electricity to power its A3 MFP production line and starting to operate the Group's first carport-type onsite Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). With this launch, the site's renewable energy usage rate is expected to reach 10.7%, which is equivalent to 0.4% of the Group's total renewable energy usage rate, and reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 823 tons/year.
Since becoming the first Japanese company to participate in RE100 in April 2017, Ricoh has been expanding renewable energy use with additionality, including onsite physical PPAs that make effective use of its site space and offsite virtual PPAs, in order to improve its renewable energy usage rate and ensure quality. Ricoh will continue to strengthen its response to additionality, which leads to greater penetration of new renewable energy sources, and further accelerate renewable energy implementation through a variety of means.
Ricoh aims to virtually eliminate GHG emissions across our value chain by 2050. By 2030, it seeks to cut Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 63% from fiscal 2015 levels. These ambitious goals satisfy the criteria of Science Based Targets, a global initiative for limiting the rise in global temperature to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Ricoh also looks to lower Scope 3 supply chain GHG emissions by 40% by 2030 from fiscal 2015 levels and obtain 50% of its electricity from renewable sources (additional renewable energy accounting for at least 35%). Each goals have annual targets which the progresses are disclosed every year.
Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2023 04:10:20 UTC.
Ricoh Company, Ltd. is one of the world's leading office equipment manufacturers. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- office automation equipment (48.5%): photocopiers, fax machines and printing systems;
- IT equipment and network systems (31.6%): PCs, servers, software, etc. The group also offers installation and start-up, training, technical support, and maintenance services;
- commercial and industrial printing solutions and systems (9.5%): inkjet print heads, imaging systems, commercial and industrial printers;
- thermal paper and thermal transfer ribbons (3.4%): for label printing;
- other (7%): primarily optical equipment, semiconductor, electronic components, measurement systems, photographic equipment, integrated circuits, and electronic processing equipment.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (44.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (23.4%), Americas (23%) and other (8.8%).