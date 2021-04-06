Ricoh : Establishment of the Ricoh Group's Human Rights Policy
04/06/2021 | 12:04am EDT
TOKYO, April 6, 2021 - Ricoh Company, Ltd. has established the Ricoh Group's Human Rights Policy in accordance with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.
The Ricoh Group believes that respect for human rights in corporate activities is an essential responsibility for companies, based on the 'The Spirit of Three Loves' (Love your neighbor, Love your country, Love your work), the founding principles of the Ricoh Group. Ricoh has been strengthening its stance on human rights by proactively introducing international standards into the Ricoh Group Code of Conduct.
Most recently, in 2019, Ricoh joined the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), a non-profit coalition that supports the rights and wellbeing of workers and communities affected by the global supply chains. Ricoh promotes its business activities with its suppliers per the RBA Code of Conduct.
In response to increased awareness and issues regarding human rights in the international community, Ricoh has established a new Human Rights Policy in line with international standards, such as the U.N. International Bill of Human Rights and the International Labour Organization's Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work.
Based on this new policy, Ricoh aims to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society by continuing to conduct its management in a manner that respects human rights in its business activities around the world.
