    7752   JP3973400009

RICOH COMPANY, LTD.

(7752)
Ricoh : Notice on Microsoft Windows Print Spooler Vulnerability

07/08/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
Ricoh is aware of the security vulnerability, commonly called 'Print Nightmare,' registered as CVE-2021-34527 and published by Microsoft (link) on July 1, 2021.

The vulnerability allows remote code execution by a standard Microsoft Active Domain user by exploiting vulnerabilities in the print spooler process used by all Microsoft operating systems. Ricoh print drivers are not directly affected by this vulnerability, however, because print drivers for Microsoft Windows operating systems make use of the printer spooler process, any potential mitigation might affect the ability to print or otherwise properly use print drivers.

The security and integrity of our customer's data and devices is of the utmost importance to Ricoh. In the light of Microsoft releasing security updates as of July 6, we advise our customers to refer to the Microsoft advisory page.

Please note that a closely related vulnerability (registered under CVE-2021-1675) has been patched by Microsoft recently (link).

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Disclaimer

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 877 B 17 086 M 17 086 M
Net income 2022 43 222 M 393 M 393 M
Net Debt 2022 65 910 M 600 M 600 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 842 B 7 671 M 7 669 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 81 184
Free-Float 93,1%
Managers and Directors
Yoshinori Yamashita President, CEO & Representative Director
Hidetaka Matsuishi CFO, Director & GM-Business Planning Division
Nobuo Inaba Chairman
Seiji Sakata Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hisao Murayama Managing Executive Officer & GM-Quality Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.75.92%8 295
CANON INC.24.62%24 595
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.3.95%5 419
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.52.28%2 834
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION24.30%2 250
PITNEY BOWES INC.37.34%1 579