Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 1 662 B 15 281 M 15 281 M Net income 2021 -30 810 M -283 M -283 M Net cash 2021 18 561 M 171 M 171 M P/E ratio 2021 -27,8x Yield 2021 1,41% Capitalization 854 B 7 857 M 7 851 M EV / Sales 2021 0,50x EV / Sales 2022 0,48x Nbr of Employees 90 141 Free-Float 94,0% Technical analysis trends RICOH COMPANY, LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 1 215,71 JPY Last Close Price 1 179,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 33,2% Spread / Average Target 3,11% Spread / Lowest Target -32,1% Managers and Directors Name Title Yoshinori Yamashita President, CEO & Representative Director Hidetaka Matsuishi CFO, Director & GM-Business Planning Division Nobuo Inaba Chairman Seiji Sakata Director & Chief Technology Officer Hisao Murayama Managing Executive Officer & GM-Quality Technology Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) RICOH COMPANY, LTD. 74.15% 8 172 FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 22.29% 23 530 CANON INC. 20.55% 22 772 BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD. 17.54% 5 838 KONICA MINOLTA, INC. 55.58% 2 815 TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION 13.29% 2 142