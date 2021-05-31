Ricoh : declares June as Global SDGs Action Month

TOKYO, May 31, 2021 - The Ricoh Group places sustainably enhancing corporate value by resolving social issues at the core of its management approach. This is achieved by taking on a range of strategic initiatives to drive our Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In alignment with these initiatives, Ricoh will implement 'Ricoh Global SDGs Action 2021' throughout June, which will comprise various activities across the organization to help foster a sense of group unity and innovation, and strengthen ESG/SDGs values in all employees.

The goal of last year's event held in November 2020 was to encourage Ricoh employees to feel pride in their work, bring joy to their families and friends, and raise awareness of how their work links to SDGs. In a global employee survey conducted in February 2021, 98% responded positively to this event, indicating a high level of personal commitment and connection to how their work specifically connects to resolving social issues and the SDGs. Ricoh has also been recognized by rating agencies and international surveys, including the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices listing in November 2020, one of the world's most renowned indices for ESG.

This year's theme is 'Accelerating SDGs actions based on materiality,' we will aim to improve further the level of SDGs/ESG actions through those activities.